Global Probiotic Ingredients Market Thrives: Set to Reach $7.4 Billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 6%

The global probiotic ingredients market has been on an upward trajectory, reaching a substantial size of US$ 5.2 billion in 2022. Looking ahead, [Publisher's Name] expects the market to exhibit impressive growth, with a projected value of US$ 7.4 billion by 2028. This anticipated growth reflects a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2028.

Probiotics: The Health-Boosting Microorganisms

Probiotics are live microorganisms that, when consumed, contribute to improved digestive system function and overall well-being. Often referred to as "good" or "healthy" bacteria, they play a vital role in preventing various health issues, including oral health problems, bacterial vaginosis, urinary tract infections, respiratory infections, necrotizing enterocolitis, and bowel diseases. Probiotic ingredients are available in various forms, including capsules, tablets, powder, and liquid.

They are also naturally present in fermented food products containing live-active cultures such as yogurt, kefir, sourdough bread, sauerkraut, tempeh, and kimchi. When taken as supplements, probiotics colonize the gut with beneficial microorganisms, preventing harmful bacteria from proliferating and supporting overall health. Additionally, doctors often recommend probiotics for reducing depression and promoting heart health.

Probiotic Ingredients Market Trends

The global probiotic ingredients market is primarily driven by the growing awareness among individuals about preventive healthcare, leading to increased spending on probiotic products. This trend has gained momentum, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, as people focus on strengthening their immune systems. The market also benefits from the rising prevalence of gut-related ailments, particularly among the elderly population.

In countries such as Japan, Germany, and the United States, probiotic-based dietary supplements are widely embraced, and probiotic-rich food products have become an integral part of the culinary culture. Factors like rising disposable incomes, changing attitudes toward preventive healthcare, and easy access to information via the internet are positively impacting market growth. Moreover, market players are introducing new products in convenient packaging formats, using high-quality ingredients.

Key Market Segmentation

The global probiotic ingredients market report provides insights into various sub-segments, offering forecasts at the global, regional, and country levels for the period 2023-2028. The market is categorized based on ingredient, form, and application.

By Ingredient:

Bacteria

Yeast

Spore Formers

By Form:

Liquid

Dry

By Application:

Food and Beverages

Dietary Supplements

Animal Feed Probiotic

Regional Analysis

The performance of the market is analyzed across different regions, including North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the probiotic ingredients market include Advanced Enzyme Technologies Limited, Biena, Biogaia, Chr. Hansen Holding AS, Danone Inc., Deerland Probiotics & Enzymes Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Kerry Group plc, Koninklijke DSM NV, and Lallemand Inc.

Key Questions Answered

Conclusion

The global probiotic ingredients market is poised for remarkable growth, driven by the rising awareness of preventive healthcare, increased spending on probiotic products, and changing dietary preferences. As consumers prioritize well-being and immunity, probiotics continue to gain popularity as essential health-enhancing microorganisms. With innovations in ingredient quality and packaging, the market is expected to offer a wide range of convenient and high-quality probiotic products.

