Global Probiotics Food & Cosmetics Market (2021 to 2026) - Probiotics Ability to Replace Pharmaceutical Agents Presents Opportunities

Jan 06, 2022, 15:15 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Probiotics Food & Cosmetics Market by Product Type (Probiotics Food and Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Cosmetics), Ingredient (Bacteria, Yeast), Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Pharmacies/Drugstores, Specialty Stores, Online) & Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Probiotics have therapeutic value and prove beneficial for the treatment of atopic dermatitis and skin sensitivity, when used in natural skincare products help to deliver good bacteria to the skin. These bacteria can help restore the natural balance of the skin, ensuring it functions the way it should and is replenished with the nutrients it needs to stay protected from the elements.
Probiotics are also an effective anti-inflammatory, due to which they help and soothe redness, irritation, and skin conditions, including acne, rosacea, and dry skin. The increasing use of probiotics in the personal care segment is attributed to the growing consumer interest in health and grooming. It has Lactobacillus johnsonii aids in the protection of Langerhans cells from being damaged by UV radiation, Lactobacillus pesodoris keeps the odor-producing bacteria away from the body.
Probiotics can replace pharmaceutical agents
The increasing demand for probiotics has shown that customers prefer products with proven health benefits. The increasing evidence of health benefits associated with probiotics for health restoration has increased the customer expectations related to probiotics. This inclination toward a safe, natural, and cost-effective substitute for drugs has led to the application of probiotics as pharmaceutical agents. Beneficial effects of probiotics as pharmaceutical agents seem to be strain- and dose-dependent. Clinical trials have displayed that probiotics may cure certain disorders or diseases in humans, especially those related to the GI tract.
Yeast probiotics can be used as antibiotics or growth promoters.
Yeast, as a probiotic, is actively used in applications such as food, beverages, pharmaceuticals, and industrial enzymes. For a yeast strain to be selected as a probiotic, it needs to have a high tolerance to acidity, should show resistance to bile salts, must have an adhesion capacity to the intestinal cells, and should demonstrate an immunostimulant effect. According to the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA), Saccharomyces cerevisiae is the most commonly used yeast used in food fermentation. Some yeast strains have anti-inflammatory properties and can prevent intestinal infections.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Brief Overview of the Probiotic Food & Cosmetics Market
4.2 Probiotic Food & Cosmetics Market Size, by Region
4.3 COVID-19 Impact on the Probiotic Food & Cosmetics Market
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Popularity of Probiotic Dietary Supplements
5.2.1.2 Participation of International Bodies in the R&D of Probiotic Products
5.2.1.3 Market Competitiveness in the Probiotics Market
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 International Quality Standards and Regulations for Probiotic Products
5.2.2.2 High R&D Costs for Developing New Probiotic Strains
5.2.2.3 Instances of Allergies to Some Probiotic Supplements
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Probiotics Can Replace Pharmaceutical Agents
5.2.3.2 Increase in Demand for Probiotics in Developed Economies
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Intolerance of Probiotics to Stomach Acid and Bile
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Supply Chain
6.3 Technology Analysis
6.3.1 Indication-Specific Formulations to Improve the Metabolic Activity of Microbes
6.3.2 Microencapsulation to Enhance the Viability of Probiotics
6.3.3 Probiotics and Artificial Intelligence
6.4 Pricing Analysis: Probiotic Food & Cosmetics Market
6.5 Ecosystem of Probiotics
6.5.1 Probiotic Food & Cosmetics Market: Ecosystem Map
6.6 Yc-Ycc Shift: Trends/Disruptions Impacting the Customer's Business
6.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6.7.1 Probiotic Food & Cosmetics Market: Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6.7.2 Threat of New Entrants
6.7.3 Threat of Substitutes
6.7.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
6.7.5 Bargaining Power of Buyers
6.7.6 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
6.8 Patent Analysis
6.9 Case Studies
6.10 COVID-19 Impact Analysis
6.11 Regulatory Framework
6.11.1 North America
6.11.1.1 United States
6.11.1.2 Canada
6.11.2 Europe
6.11.3 Asia-Pacific
6.11.3.1 Japan
6.11.3.2 Australia & New Zealand
6.11.3.3 India
6.11.4 South America
6.11.4.1 Brazil
7 Probiotic Food & Cosmetics Market, by Ingredient
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Bacteria
7.2.1 Bacteria Plays a Major Role in Building Immunity Among People
7.2.2 Lactobacilli
7.2.2.1 Lactobacillus Acidophilus
7.2.2.2 Lactobacillus Rhamnosus
7.2.2.3 Lactobacillus Casei
7.2.2.4 Lactobacillus Reuteri
7.2.3 Bifidobacterium
7.2.4 Streptococcus Thermophilus
7.3 Yeast
7.3.1 Probiotics are Widely Used for Several Therapeutic Purposes
7.3.2 Saccharomyces Boulardii
8 Probiotic Food & Cosmetics Market, by Distribution Channel
8.1 Introduction
8.1.1 Hypermarkets/Supermarkets
8.1.1.1 High-Growth Prospects for Probiotic Manufacturers in Asia-Pacific
8.1.2 Pharmacies/Drugstores
8.1.2.1 in the Us, the Demand for Dietary Supplements Will Increase Amid the Rise in the Geriatric Population
8.1.3 Specialty Stores
8.1.3.1 Specialty Stores Provide a Variety of Probiotic Dietary Supplements to Various Categories of People
8.1.4 Online
8.1.4.1 Online Shopping to Gain Consumer Interest in the Coming Years
9 Probiotic Food & Cosmetics Market, by Product Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Probiotic Food & Beverages
9.3 Probiotics Dietary Supplements
9.3.1 Dietary Supplements are an Alternative to Fulfill Diet Deficiencies
9.4 Probiotic Cosmetics
9.4.1 due to this Rising Inclination, the Personal Care Industry is Consistently Witnessing Substantial Growth
10 Probiotic Food & Cosmetics Market, by Region
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Market Share Analysis, 2020
11.3 Key Player Strategies
11.4 Revenue Analysis of Probiotic Food & Cosmetics Companies, 2018-2020
11.5 COVID-19-Specific Company Responses
11.5.1 Adm
11.5.2 Dupont
11.5.3 Kerry Group
11.5.4 Nestle
11.6 Company Evaluation Quadrant (Food and Beverages Companies)
11.6.1 Star
11.6.2 Pervasive
11.6.3 Emerging Leaders
11.6.4 Participants
11.6.5 Product Footprint
11.7 Cosmetic Companies Evaluation Quadrant
11.7.1 Progressive Companies
11.7.2 Starting Blocks
11.7.3 Responsive Companies
11.7.4 Dynamic Companies
11.8 Competitive Scenario and Trends
11.8.1 Product Launches, Deals, and Other Developments
11.8.2 Deals
11.8.3 Others
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Key Companies
12.1.1 Probi Ab
12.1.2 Nestle
12.1.3 Archer Daniels Midland Company
12.1.4 Danone
12.1.5 Dupont
12.1.6 Yakult Honsha
12.1.7 General Mills
12.1.8 Kerry
12.1.9 Biogaia
12.1.10 Morinaga Milk Industry Co., Ltd.
12.1.11 Glowbiotics LLC
12.1.12 Eminence Organic Skin Care
12.1.13 Esse Skin Care
12.1.14 L'oreal
12.1.15 Estee Lauder
12.1.16 Tula Skincare
12.1.17 Aurelia London
12.1.18 Laflore Probiotic Skincare
12.1.19 Gallinee Microbiome Skincare
12.1.20 Biomilk Skincare
13 Adjacent and Related Markets
14 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dvub54
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article