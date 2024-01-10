Global Probiotics Market to Hit $126.34 Billion by 2030, Recording a Strong 8.40% CAGR, with Europe Leading the Market Due to Increasing Consumer Interest in Maintaining Gut Health, States Kings Research

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the recent report published by Kings Research, the global Probiotics Market size was recorded at USD 72.45 billion in 2022 and is estimated to grow to USD 126.34 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.40% through the projection period of 2023-2030. The probiotics industry is experiencing growth on a global scale due to various factors, including surging consumer awareness, a strong demand for functional foods, and an increasing emphasis on preventive healthcare. The significance of maintaining gut health and the growing preference for natural and organic products have contributed to the rising demand for probiotics, which is projected to continue to increase in the future. As a result, companies operating in the probiotics sector have a favorable opportunity to capitalize on this profitable market and cater to the expanding needs of health-conscious individuals worldwide.

Probiotics, which are live microorganisms, provide various health benefits when consumed in adequate amounts. They can be obtained from fermented foods or taken as dietary supplements. Probiotics play a vital role in maintaining a healthy gut microbiota, which is essential for optimal digestion. Extensive research has been conducted on probiotics, highlighting their potential to boost immune function, alleviate gastrointestinal issues, and improve overall health. Consequently, incorporating probiotics into products or offering probiotic supplements presents a lucrative business prospect in the health and wellness sector.

Trending Now: Bifidice Secures $850,000 in Funding for Probiotic Health Advancements

January 2024: Chilean probiotics company Bifidice successfully raised $850,000 in funding. The investment was primarily led by Südlich Capital, with contributions from angel investors Thomas Otesen, Fernando Rex, and Gabriel Salinas. Bifidice, established by Anastasia Gutkevich and Antje Bracker from Russia, is focused on addressing allergies and chronic diseases through the use of a formula that has been developed over four decades.

The recent funding will speed up Bifidice's global expansion, team growth, and new business development, with $350,000 sourced from state funds, particularly Corfo, to enhance its initiatives. This move by Bifidice showcases its dedication to using probiotics for improved health outcomes in the region—a notable advancement in its presence in the health and wellness sector.

Competitive Landscape

Leading players operating in the global probiotics market are emphasizing strategic investments to increase their market share. For instance, in June 2023, ADM disclosed its plans to launch a cutting-edge manufacturing facility in Spain, worth a staggering $30 million. The primary objective behind this strategic move was to address the growing need for probiotics and postbiotics.

Key participants in the global probiotics market include:

Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd

Nestlé

DuPont

Protexin

Danone

Deerland Probiotics and Enzymes, Inc

Goerlich Pharma GmbH

SANZYME BIOLOGICS PVT. LTD

MORINAGA & CO., LTD

DSM

High Demand for Bacteria-based Probiotics to Aid Overall Market Development

In terms of ingredient, the industry has been bifurcated into yeast and bacteria.

The bacteria segment accounted for the largest share of the global probiotics market in 2022 and is likely to experience significant growth in the forthcoming years due to the growing favorability among consumers toward probiotics. This has resulted in a higher demand for probiotic products that are bacteria-based. Furthermore, the human body contains bacteria as a natural component, particularly in the intestinal tract. This inherent presence and close relationship with the body render bacteria more easily assimilated and utilized compared to other microorganisms. This profound familiarity and compatibility have positioned bacteria as the preferred selection for probiotic merchandise, contributing significantly to the expansion of the segment.

Growing Consumer Preference for Functional Food & Beverages Items Containing Probiotics to Fuel Market Growth

On the basis of application, the industry has been segregated into dietary supplements, functional food & beverages, and animal feed.

The functional food & beverages segment led the probiotics market in 2022 and is estimated to witness substantial growth in the forthcoming years. Consumers are increasingly recognizing the health benefits linked with probiotics and are actively seeking food and beverage items that contain these advantageous microorganisms to improve their well-being.

Functional food and beverages offer a practical and convenient means for individuals to include probiotics in their everyday diet without the need for extra supplements. Moreover, the extensive range of choices within the functional food and beverages industry empowers consumers to select products that align with their specific dietary preferences and requirements. This level of tailoring and assortment plays a significant role in solidifying the presence of the segment.

Increasing Consumer Awareness of Health Advantages Offered by Probiotics to Boost Sales

The probiotics market is experiencing sizable growth due to rising consumer awareness and increasing uptake of probiotics. Probiotics have become increasingly popular due to the various health advantages they offer, such as improved digestion, enhanced immune function, and better overall gut health. As more individuals learn about the significance of maintaining a healthy balance of gut bacteria, the demand for probiotic products has surged. Furthermore, the proliferation of e-commerce platforms and the convenient availability of information on the internet have simplified the process for consumers to conduct research and buy probiotic products. This, in turn, has contributed to the expansion of the market.

Europe to Dominate Global Probiotics Market Due to Increasing Emphasis on Improving Gut Health

The Europe probiotics market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR over the review period of 2023-2030. Consumers in the region are becoming increasingly aware of the significance of gut health and the advantages of probiotics. As a result, there is a rising demand for probiotic products in the region. Furthermore, there has been a notable increase in the number of research investigations and clinical experiments carried out in Europe. This has played a significant role in the expansion of the probiotics industry. Additionally, the rigorous regulations and high-quality standards established by the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) have instilled trust among consumers, resulting in a surge in the consumption of probiotic products.

