Global Process Analytical Instrumentation Market Report & Growth Opportunities - Advanced Process Analytical Technology Improves the Productivity and Efficiency of Processes

The "Global Process Analytical Instrumentation Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The process analytical instrumentation market consists of four segments: process chromatographs, molecular analysis spectrometers, gas analyzers, and liquid analyzers.

The process form factor in the chromatographs segment includes gas chromatographs and liquid chromatographs. In the molecular analysis spectrometer segment, the form factors considered are infrared, ultraviolet-visible, Raman, mass, and tunable diode laser spectroscopy analyzer.

As for the gas analyzer segment, the continuous form factors analyzed in this study include zirconia, NDIR, paramagnetic, electrochemical, flame ionization detector, thermal conductivity analyzer, chemiluminescence, and trace oxygen. Finally, for the liquid analyzer segment, the form factors considered are conductivity, total organic carbon, pH/ORP, turbidity, dissolved oxygen, and chlorine.

This study provides an in-depth look at the market dynamics influencing and challenging market growth. It analyzes the market segments by geographic region, equipment type, and industry vertical - pharmaceuticals, biotechnology and life sciences, chemical and petrochemical, oil and gas, food and beverage, environmental safety, water and wastewater, metals and minerals, and others. The geographical coverage is global.

Advancements in process technology have resulted in highly efficient processes with strict quality control. There will be a strong demand for process instruments. Multicomponent analysis and multiple detection methods will drive the demand for process instruments.


Key Topics Covered:

Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis
  • Segmentation
  • Key Competitors
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Driver Analysis
  • Growth Restraints
  • Growth Restraint Analysis

Revenue Breakdown

  • Revenue Share - Product Segments
  • Revenue Share - Product Sub-segments
  • Revenue Share - End User
  • Revenue Share - Geography

Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Process Mass Spectrometers
  • Growth Opportunity 2: Process Spectrometers
  • Growth Opportunity 3: PAT Increasing Process Productivity
  • Growth Opportunity 4: Shift from Laboratory to Process
  • Growth Opportunity 5: Service Requirements


