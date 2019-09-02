Global Process Automation & Instrumentation Markets, 2019-2024: IIoT - The Catalyst for Digitalization

DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Process Automation & Instrumentation Market by Instrument (Field Instrument, Control Valve, Analytical Instrument), Solution (APC, DCS, HMI, MES, PLC, Safety Automation, SCADA), Industry, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global process automation and instrumentation market is estimated to be valued at USD 71.4 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6% to reach USD 95.5 billion by 2024 during the forecast period.

Increasing importance of reduced operating costs and production efficiency, adoption of digital technologies such as IIoT, increased adoption of industrial automation and process control, and optimum utilization of resources are expected to be the key factors propelling the growth of the process automation and instrumentation market.

Process automation can be termed as the use of computer technology and software engineering in process industries to automate their processes to eliminate human intervention. Process automation and instrumentation refers to the procedure of enabling smooth and efficient functioning of production processes across a myriad of process industries. Due to the elimination of human intervention, time is saved during the entire production process leading to high precision. Process instrumentation is referred to the instruments used for measurement and control of various process parameters such as pressure, temperature, flow, level, and humidity.

Process industries are characterized by uninterrupted production processes. Through process automation, maintenance time is saved, and also the production equipment can be monitored for their performance effortlessly. Rising pressure on market players of these industries to deliver cost-effective products is encouraging these players to adopt process automation and instrumentation in production sites. Market players focus on developing solutions for process industries to cater to their needs.



For instance, in March 2017, ABB commercially launched ABB Ability, comprising more than 180 solutions and services as a powerful solution to solve real business problems and yield tangible business opportunities. ABB Ability helps in optimizing production planning and controlling operations in real time. In the process automation and instrumentation market, high capital investment is required to develop process automation systems. This is due to the integration of solutions along with process automation techniques; for a new market player, a high degree of expertise is required to step into this market.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Process Automation and Instrumentation Market, 2019-2024 (USD Billion)

4.2 Process Automation and Instrumentation Market (2019-2024)

4.3 Process Automation and Instrumentation Market, By Instrument (2018-2024)

4.4 Process Automation and Instrumentation Market, By Solution (2019-2024)

4.5 Process Automation and Instrumentation Market, By Industry, 2018

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Importance of Energy Efficiency and Cost Reduction

5.2.1.2 IIoT: the Catalyst for Digitalization

5.2.1.3 Emphasis on Industrial Automation and Optimum Utilization of Resources

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Investment for Implementation and Significant Maintenance Cost for Process Automation and Instrumentation Solutions

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Rising Demand for Safety Automation Systems

5.2.3.2 Increasing Demand for Multivariable Pressure Transmitter

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Persistent Growth in Cyberattacks and Security Issues

5.2.4.2 Lack of Skilled Workforce

5.3 Industrial Safety and Process Automation

5.3.1 Safety Integrity Level (SIL)

5.3.2 Industrial Safety Standards

5.3.2.1 IEC 61508

5.3.2.2 IEC 61511

5.3.2.3 IEC 62061

5.3.2.4 IEC 62443

5.4 Key Partnerships for Digitalization in Process Automation Industry

6 Process Automation and Instrumentation Market, By Instrument

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Field Instrument

6.2.1 Pressure Transmitter

6.2.2 Temperature Transmitter

6.2.2.1 Energy & Power Industry is A Prominent Market for Temperature Transmitters

6.2.3 Level Transmitter

6.2.3.1 Water & Wastewater A Key Industry for Level Transmitters

6.2.3.2 Level Transmitters, By Technology

6.2.4 Humidity Transmitter

6.2.4.1 Adverse Effects of Humidity on Textile Products Propel the Use of Humidity Transmitters

6.2.5 Vibration Level Switch

6.2.5.1 Vibration Level Switch, By Technology

6.3 Control Valve

6.3.1 Valve Body

6.3.1.1 Different Parts of Valve Body

6.3.2 Actuator

6.3.2.1 Types of Control Valve Actuators

6.3.3 Others

6.3.3.1 Key Suppliers of Valve Positioners

6.4 Analytical Instrument

6.4.1 Ph Analyzer

6.4.1.1 Effect of Temperature on Ph Measurement

6.4.2 Conductivity Analyzer

6.4.2.1 Applications of Conductivity Analyzer

6.4.3 Gas Chromatograph

6.4.3.1 Components of A Gas Chromatograph

6.4.4 Liquid Chromatograph

6.4.4.1 Advanced and Specialty Liquid Chromatography Systems

7 Process Automation and Instrumentation Market, By Solution

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

7.2.1 Proliferation of Micro and Nano PLCs in Process Automation and Instrumentation Market

7.3 Distributed Control System (DCS)

7.3.1 Expansion of Infrastructure in Process Industries

7.4 SCADA

7.4.1 Rising Demand for Automated Solutions in Process Industry Driving Adoption of SCADA

7.5 Human Machine Interface (HMI)

7.5.1 Advancement of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) to Drive Growth of HMI Solutions

7.6 Safety Automation

7.6.1 Emergency Shutdown System (ESD)

7.6.2 Fire and Gas Monitoring & Control (F&G)

7.6.3 High Integrity Pressure Protection System (HIPPS)

7.6.4 Burner Management System (BMS)

7.6.4.1 Boiler Safety is the Principal Rationale for Adopting BMS

7.6.5 Turbomachinery Control (TMC)

7.6.5.1 Functional Safety of Compressors and Turbines is Vital in Process Industry

7.7 Advanced Process Control (APC)

7.7.1 Increasing Adoption of Advanced Process Control Technology Maximizes Output of Process Industry

7.8 Manufacturing Execution System (MES)

7.8.1 MES Likely to Benefit Process Industry

8 Process Automation and Instrumentation Market, By Industry

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Chemicals

8.2.1 China, European Union (EU), and the US are Major Producers of Chemicals

8.3 Energy & Power

8.3.1 Increasing Demand for Electrical Energy Propels Demand for Process Automation and Instrumentation Solutions

8.4 Food & Beverages

8.4.1 Adoption of Process Automation Solutions Minimizes Food Production Processes Effort

8.5 Metals & Mining

8.5.1 Process Automation and Instrumentation Supports in Controlling and Monitoring of Processes Involved in Metals & Mining

8.6 Oil & Gas

8.6.1 Increasing Oil Production Requires Efficient Oil Production Processses

8.7 Pharmaceuticals

8.7.1 Process Automation and Instrumentation Applicable in Diverse Processes in Pharmaceutical Industry

8.8 Pulp & Paper

8.8.1 US is A Major Producer of Pulp in Global Market

8.9 Water & Wastewater

8.9.1 Process Automation Solutions to Improve Water Treatment Processes

8.10 Others

8.10.1 Increasing Cement Production Leading to Adoption of Process Automation and Instrumentation Solutions

9 Process Automation and Istrumentation Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.1.1 Oil Industry in US is Propelling Growth Opportunities in Process Automation Market

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.2.1 Canadian Suppliers to Help Modernizing Process Automation Sector

9.2.3 Mexico

9.2.3.1 Industry 4.0: A Challenging Opportunity for Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.1.1 Major Suppliers of Field Instruments are Based in Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.2.1 Rising Need for Automation in Food & Beverage to Drive Process Automation Systems

9.3.3 France

9.3.3.1 Government Support the Adoption of Process Automation Solutions in France

9.3.4 Rest of Europe

9.4 APAC

9.4.1 China

9.4.1.1 Scope of SCADA System in Water & Wastewater Industry in China

9.4.2 Japan

9.4.2.1 Higher Labor Wages in Country Lead to Adoption of Process Automation Solutions

9.4.3 India

9.4.3.1 Make in India Campaign to Encourage Process Industries in Country

9.4.4 Rest of APAC

9.5 RoW

9.5.1 Middle East & Africa

9.5.1.1 Importance of Automation in Mining Industry Leading to Growth Opportunities for Process Automation and Instrumentation Market in Africa

9.5.2 South America

9.5.2.1 Brazil: an Important Market for Process Automation in South America

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Competitive Analysis

10.2.1 Market Ranking Analysis: Process Automation & Instrumentation Market, 2018

10.2.2 Revenue Growth and Profit Margin Analysis for Top Selected Companies in Process Automation and Instrumentation Market

10.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2018

10.4 Competitive Situation and Trends

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Key Players

11.1.1 ABB

11.1.2 Emerson

11.1.3 Honeywell

11.1.4 Siemens

11.1.5 Rockwell Automation

11.1.6 General Electric

11.1.7 Schneider Electric

11.1.8 Yokogawa

11.1.9 Mitsubishi Electric

11.1.10 Hollysys

11.1.11 Endress+Hauser

11.2 Other Players

11.2.1 Omron

11.2.2 Wika

11.2.3 Azbil

11.2.4 Fuji Electric

11.2.5 Hitachi

11.2.6 Xylem

11.2.7 Hach

11.2.8 Thermo Fisher Scientific

11.2.9 Shimadzu

11.2.10 Hima

11.2.11 Delta Electronics

11.2.12 Ametek

11.2.13 Burkert

11.2.14 Krohne



