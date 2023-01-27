Global Process Gas Reciprocating and Centrifugal Compressor Services Market in the Oil and Gas Industry 2022: Internet of Things-as-a-Service to Enable Improved Opportunities

DUBLIN, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Process Gas Reciprocating and Centrifugal Compressor Services Market in the Oil and Gas Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This deliverable examines the key types of compressor services across various regions. The study discusses the revenue generated by servicing, repairs, maintenance, and end-of-life services for process gas centrifugal and process gas reciprocating compressors. The study provides forecasts until 2026, with market data provided on major regions, including North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The oil and gas industry is on the recovery path in 2021, following substantial declines in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Digitalization will play a critical role in enabling the energy transition in the oil and gas industry, with more companies implementing AI, robotics, and IoT technologies to boost energy efficiency. Strategic partnerships between major energy players will be necessary to mitigate the volatility in energy prices.

The study discusses the impact of the pandemic amid the increasing focus on sustainability by process gas compressor manufacturers and identifies key growth opportunities based on current and future market scenarios.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Compressor Services Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Key Players in Process Gas Compressor Services

Scope of Analysis

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraints Analysis

3. Process Gas Reciprocating Compressor Services Market

Key Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Service Type

Revenue Share by Region

Servicing and Upgrades

Revenue Forecast by Service Type, North America

Revenue Forecast by Service Type, Latin America

Revenue Forecast by Service Type, Europe

Revenue Forecast by Service Type, Middle East & Africa

& Revenue Forecast by Service Type, Asia-Pacific

Companies to Action

4. Process Gas Centrifugal Compressor Services Market

Key Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Service Type

Revenue Share by Region

Effective Servicing

Revenue Forecast by Service Type, North America

Revenue Forecast by Service Type, Latin America

Revenue Forecast by Service Type, Europe

Revenue Forecast by Service Type, Middle East & Africa

& Revenue Forecast by Service Type, Asia-Pacific

Companies to Action

Regions Offering Opportunities

5. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Internet of Things-as-a-Service to Enable Improved Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 2 - Customization of Services

List of Exhibits

Legal Disclaimer

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/27ulq7-process?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets