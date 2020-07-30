Global Produce Packaging Industry
Global Produce Packaging Market to Reach $36.3 Billion by 2027
Jul 30, 2020, 09:20 ET
NEW YORK, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Produce Packaging estimated at US$29.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$36.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Corrugated Boxes, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.4% CAGR and reach US$13.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Bags & Liners segment is readjusted to a revised 2.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.6% CAGR
The Produce Packaging market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.8% and 2.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.4% CAGR.
Plastic Containers Segment to Record 3.5% CAGR
In the global Plastic Containers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$5.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$6.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.4% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 281-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Amcor Ltd.
- Bemis Co., Inc.
- DS Smith PLC
- Georgia-Pacific LLC
- International Paper Co.
- KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation
- Mondi PLC
- Pactiv LLC
- Sealed Air Corporation
- Smurfit Kappa Group PLC
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Produce Packaging Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide:
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Produce Packaging Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Produce Packaging Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Produce Packaging Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Corrugated Boxes (Type) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Corrugated Boxes (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Corrugated Boxes (Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Bags & Liners (Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Bags & Liners (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Bags & Liners (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Plastic Containers (Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Plastic Containers (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Plastic Containers (Type) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Trays (Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Trays (Type) Market Historic Review by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Trays (Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Other Types (Type) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Other Types (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Other Types (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Growers/Shippers (End-Use) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 20: Growers/Shippers (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales
in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Growers/Shippers (End-Use) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Repackers (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Repackers (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Repackers (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Retail Stores (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Retail Stores (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Retail Stores (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Produce Packaging Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: United States Produce Packaging Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Produce Packaging Market in the United States by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 30: United States Produce Packaging Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: United States Produce Packaging Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Produce Packaging Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 33: Produce Packaging Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 34: Canadian Produce Packaging Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Canadian Produce Packaging Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 36: Produce Packaging Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 37: Canadian Produce Packaging Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Produce Packaging Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 39: Canadian Produce Packaging Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 40: Japanese Market for Produce Packaging: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 41: Produce Packaging Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 42: Japanese Produce Packaging Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Produce
Packaging in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Japanese Produce Packaging Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 45: Produce Packaging Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 46: Chinese Produce Packaging Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 47: Produce Packaging Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 48: Chinese Produce Packaging Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 49: Chinese Demand for Produce Packaging in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Produce Packaging Market Review in China in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 51: Chinese Produce Packaging Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Produce Packaging Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 52: European Produce Packaging Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 53: Produce Packaging Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 54: European Produce Packaging Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: European Produce Packaging Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 56: Produce Packaging Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 57: European Produce Packaging Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: European Produce Packaging Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 59: Produce Packaging Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 60: European Produce Packaging Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 61: Produce Packaging Market in France by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: French Produce Packaging Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 63: French Produce Packaging Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: Produce Packaging Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 65: French Produce Packaging Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 66: French Produce Packaging Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 67: Produce Packaging Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 68: German Produce Packaging Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 69: German Produce Packaging Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: Produce Packaging Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 71: German Produce Packaging Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 72: Produce Packaging Market Share Distribution in
Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 73: Italian Produce Packaging Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: Produce Packaging Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 75: Italian Produce Packaging Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 76: Italian Demand for Produce Packaging in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 77: Produce Packaging Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 78: Italian Produce Packaging Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Produce Packaging: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 80: Produce Packaging Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 81: United Kingdom Produce Packaging Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Produce Packaging in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: United Kingdom Produce Packaging Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 84: Produce Packaging Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 85: Spanish Produce Packaging Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: Spanish Produce Packaging Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 87: Produce Packaging Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 88: Spanish Produce Packaging Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Produce Packaging Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 90: Spanish Produce Packaging Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 91: Russian Produce Packaging Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Produce Packaging Market in Russia by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 93: Russian Produce Packaging Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: Russian Produce Packaging Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: Produce Packaging Historic Demand Patterns in Russia
by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 96: Produce Packaging Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 97: Rest of Europe Produce Packaging Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 98: Produce Packaging Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 99: Rest of Europe Produce Packaging Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Rest of Europe Produce Packaging Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 101: Produce Packaging Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 102: Rest of Europe Produce Packaging Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 103: Asia-Pacific Produce Packaging Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 104: Produce Packaging Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Produce Packaging Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Produce Packaging Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Produce Packaging Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Produce Packaging Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 109: Produce Packaging Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Produce Packaging Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Produce Packaging Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 112: Produce Packaging Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 113: Australian Produce Packaging Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 114: Australian Produce Packaging Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: Produce Packaging Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 116: Australian Produce Packaging Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 117: Produce Packaging Market Share Distribution in
Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 118: Indian Produce Packaging Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 119: Indian Produce Packaging Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 120: Produce Packaging Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 121: Indian Produce Packaging Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 122: Produce Packaging Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 123: Indian Produce Packaging Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 124: Produce Packaging Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 125: South Korean Produce Packaging Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 126: Produce Packaging Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 127: Produce Packaging Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 128: South Korean Produce Packaging Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 129: Produce Packaging Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Produce Packaging:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 131: Produce Packaging Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Produce Packaging Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Produce Packaging in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Produce Packaging Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 135: Produce Packaging Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 136: Latin American Produce Packaging Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 137: Produce Packaging Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 138: Latin American Produce Packaging Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 139: Latin American Produce Packaging Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 140: Produce Packaging Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 141: Latin American Produce Packaging Marketby Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 142: Latin American Demand for Produce Packaging in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 143: Produce Packaging Market Review in Latin America in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 144: Latin American Produce Packaging Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 145: Argentinean Produce Packaging Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 146: Produce Packaging Market in Argentina in US$ Million
by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 147: Argentinean Produce Packaging Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 148: Argentinean Produce Packaging Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 149: Produce Packaging Market in Argentina: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 150: Argentinean Produce Packaging Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 151: Produce Packaging Market in Brazil by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 152: Brazilian Produce Packaging Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 153: Brazilian Produce Packaging Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: Produce Packaging Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 155: Brazilian Produce Packaging Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 156: Brazilian Produce Packaging Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 157: Produce Packaging Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 158: Mexican Produce Packaging Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 159: Mexican Produce Packaging Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 160: Produce Packaging Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 161: Mexican Produce Packaging Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 162: Produce Packaging Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 163: Rest of Latin America Produce Packaging Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 164: Produce Packaging Market in Rest of Latin America by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 165: Rest of Latin America Produce Packaging Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 166: Rest of Latin America Produce Packaging Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 167: Produce Packaging Historic Demand Patterns in Rest
of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 168: Produce Packaging Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 169: The Middle East Produce Packaging Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 170: Produce Packaging Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 171: The Middle East Produce Packaging Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 172: The Middle East Produce Packaging Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 173: The Middle East Produce Packaging Historic Marketby
Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 174: Produce Packaging Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby Type for 2012,2020, and
2027
Table 175: The Middle East Produce Packaging Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 176: Produce Packaging Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 177: The Middle East Produce Packaging Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 178: Iranian Market for Produce Packaging: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 179: Produce Packaging Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 180: Iranian Produce Packaging Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Produce
Packaging in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 182: Iranian Produce Packaging Market in US$ Million by
End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 183: Produce Packaging Market Share Shift in Iran by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 184: Israeli Produce Packaging Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 185: Produce Packaging Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 186: Israeli Produce Packaging Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 187: Israeli Produce Packaging Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 188: Produce Packaging Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 189: Israeli Produce Packaging Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 190: Saudi Arabian Produce Packaging Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 191: Produce Packaging Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 192: Saudi Arabian Produce Packaging Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for Produce Packaging in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 194: Produce Packaging Market Review in Saudi Arabia in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 195: Saudi Arabian Produce Packaging Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 196: Produce Packaging Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: United Arab Emirates Produce Packaging Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 198: Produce Packaging Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 199: Produce Packaging Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: United Arab Emirates Produce Packaging Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 201: Produce Packaging Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 202: Produce Packaging Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 203: Rest of Middle East Produce Packaging Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 204: Rest of Middle East Produce Packaging Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 205: Produce Packaging Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 206: Rest of Middle East Produce Packaging Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 207: Produce Packaging Market Share Distribution in Rest
of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 208: African Produce Packaging Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 209: Produce Packaging Market in Africa by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 210: African Produce Packaging Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 211: African Produce Packaging Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 212: Produce Packaging Historic Demand Patterns in Africa
by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 213: Produce Packaging Market Share Breakdown in Africa
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 38
SOURCE Reportlinker