Global Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Markets 2015-2018 & 2022: Dassault, Siemens, PTC and Autodesk Dominate

DUBLIN, Aug 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) in US$ Million by the following Segments:

cPDm

PLM Tools

Digital Manufacturing Solutions

The report profiles 114 companies including many key and niche players such as:





Accenture ( Ireland )

) Aras Corporation ( USA )

) Arena Solutions, Inc. ( USA )

) Autodesk, Inc. ( USA )

) Centric Software, Inc. ( USA )

) Dassault Systemes SA ( France )

) DXC Technology Co. (USA)

Gerber Technology ( USA )

) International Business Machines Corporation ( USA )

) Lectra SA ( France )

) Omnify Software, Inc. ( USA )

) Oracle Corporation ( USA )

) PTC ( USA )

) SAP PLM Alliance ( Germany )

) Selerant Corporation ( USA )

) Siemens PLM Software, Inc. ( USA )

) Tata Technologies Ltd. ( Singapore )

) T-Systems International GmbH ( Germany )

Key Topics Covered:





1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS







2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Business Focus on Disruptive Product Innovation Makes PLM Indispensable in the 21st Century



PLM: Market/Technology Overview



Technology Overview



Market Overview



Steady Growth Projected over the Next Few Years



Developed Regions: Prime Revenue Contributors



Developing Countries: Hot Spots for Future Growth



Stable Economic Scenario to Aid Market Expansion



Progressive Momentum in Global Manufacturing PMI Underpins Revenue Growth







3. KEY MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Role of PLM Grows Bigger in the Emerging Era of IoT & Product as a Service Offering



Focus on Collaborative Product Development to Benefit Adoption of Integrated PLM Solutions



Escalating Regulatory Compliance Requirements & Ensuing Need to Reduce Product Risk Throws the Focus on PLM



Closed Loop PLM Solutions (C-L PLM) to Benefit from the Emerging Era of Digital Manufacturing, Smart Factories & IIoT



Spectacular Gains On Cards for Cloud PLM



The Disruption of Cloud Computing in the New Economy



Cloud PLM: The Future of PLM



Faster Internet & Higher Bandwidth Spur the Commercial Feasibility of SaaS PLM



Open Source PLM Makes Its Disruptive Appearance in the Market



Emerging Role of OEMs as Assemblers Amplifies the Need for PLM



Riding High On the Enterprise Mobility Wave, Mobile PLM Becomes a Reality



Key Factors Encouraging BYOD Trend among Enterprises Ranked by Importance Attached by Enterprises



Select Mobile Apps Used in BYOD Environments



Small & Mid-Sized Businesses (SMBs) - A Lucrative Market Segment



Pharma PLM Set to Make Gains



PLM to Witness Greater Adoption in the Aerospace & Defense Sector



Rise in Demand for PLM in the Consumer Products & Retail Sector



Application of PLM in the Semiconductor Industry







4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) - An Overview



Key Essentials of PLM



Background



Key Benefits of PLM



Enhanced Workflows



Reduced Time to Market



Data Storage/Archival



Centralization of Product Data



Enhanced Data Security



Minimizes Waste



Facilitates Compliance to Standards



Other Key Advantages



Product Markets: A Classification



Collaborative Product Definition Management (cPDm)



PLM Tools



Digital Manufacturing Solutions







5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Dassault, Siemens, PTC and Autodesk: Dominant Players



Top PLM Software and Their Key Features



Promising Outlook of PLM Drives Companies to Expand Portfolios







5.1 FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS







5.2 Product Introductions/Innovations



Aras Unveils Latest Version of PLM Platform



Centric Software Rolls Out Centric 8 PLM version 6.3



Siemens Releases Latest Release of Simcenter Amesim Software



Siemens Rolls Out Cloud-based Teamcenter on Microsoft Azure



Dassault Systmes Launches 3DEXPERIENCE Marketplace



Siemens to Roll Out New PLM Software Platform for Industrial 3D Printing



Siemens Unveils Latest Version of NX Software



Oracle Announces Agile PLM Integration with SAP ERP



Shima Seiki Introduces Shima KnitPLM Software



Lectra Launches Lectra Fashion PLM 4.0







5.3 Recent Industry Activity



Aras Acquires Impresa MRO Business from Infospectrum



BMW Group Selects PTC Windchill PLM Platform



PTC Delivers Latest Version of PTC FlexPLM Retail Software to Lululemon



Aras and NTT DATA Germany Sign System Integrator Partnership Agreement



Dassault Systmes Collaborates with China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation



Tata Technologies Reinforces Association with NIO China



Binggrae of Korea Selects Siemens' Teamcenter Software



Aras Receives New Funding from Silver Lake and GE Ventures



JMI Equity Invests in Arena Solutions



PTC to Relocate Global Headquarters to Boston



Safariland Selects Centric Software PLM



Seabrook Technology Inks US Channel Partnership Deal with Siemens PLM



Centric Software to Deliver PLM Solution to KEEN



HPE Merges Enterprise Services Business with CSC to Establish DXC Technology



Aras Bags Deal from Fuji Kiko for Aras PLM Platform



Dassault Systmes to Merge with Exa Corporation



Dassault Systmes Extends Partnership with Boeing



Lectra Bags Order from OVS for Lectra Fashion PLM



Centric Software Bags PLM Deal from IMAX



Tata Technologies Inaugurates New European Innovation and Development Centre in Warwick



Tata Technologies to Acquire Escenda Engineering



Sopheon Teams Up with Maxrad Software India



Topscore Chooses Centric Software PLM Platform



Cabbeen of China Selects Centric Software PLM Platform



Redbubble Selects Centric SMB







6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE







7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE







8. COMPANY PROFILES

Total Companies Profiled: 114 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 124)

The United States (63)

(63) Canada (5)

(5) Japan (4)

(4) Europe (42)

(42) France (9)

(9)

Germany (17)

(17)

The United Kingdom (6)

(6)

Italy (2)

(2)

Rest of Europe (8)

(8) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (10)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wl8vnb/global_product?w=5









Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets



Laura Wood, Senior Manager



press@researchandmarkets.com







For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900







U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907



Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

