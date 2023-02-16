NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Global Production Chemicals Market to Reach $8.6 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Production Chemicals estimated at US$5.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Demulsifiers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.9% CAGR and reach US$2.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Corrosion Inhibitors segment is readjusted to a revised 5.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.2% CAGR

The Production Chemicals market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$815 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Latin America and Other Asian countries, each forecast to grow at 5.0% and 6.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$618 Million by the year 2030.

A Prelude to Production Chemicals

Impact of Covid-19 and Global Economic Update

War & Inflation Supersede COVID-19 as Major Downside Risks for the Global Economy in 2023 & Beyond Here?s How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy

Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the Hardships

Stubbornly High Inflation to Single Handedly Drag Down Global

Growth

Here?s What?s Causing the Current Spike in Inflation

EXHIBIT 1: War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation in 2022 to the Highest Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the Years 2019 Through 2024

EXHIBIT 2: War, Global Inflation, Cost of Living Crisis, Failed Fiscal Policy Attempts to Restore Price Stability & Contain Downside Risks to Result in Sharper-Than-Expected Slowdown in Global Economic Growth: World Economic Growth Projections: (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023

EXHIBIT 3: Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or Unemployment, Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling Policy Measures to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2019 Through 2023 Impact of Covid-19 on the Oil & Gas Industry

EXHIBIT 4: Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral & Feed Inflationary Pressures: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price (In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2022

EXHIBIT 5: Global Liquid Fuels Production (In Million Barrels Per Day): 2018-2024

EXHIBIT 6: Global Liquid Fuels Production (2022): Percentage Share Breakdown of Average Production for OPEC & Non-OPEC Groups

EXHIBIT 7: Global Oil Production: Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume Production by Country (2022) Implications of Russia-Ukraine Conflict on Oil & Gas Industry The Conflict Impacts Natural Gas Imports to Europe Inflated Oil Prices Drive Global Capital Expenditure

EXHIBIT 8: Global E&P CAPEX: 2015-2023 Competition

EXHIBIT 9: Production Chemicals - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

188 Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Global Market Analysis and Prospects

Global Production Chemicals Market Lines for Effervescent

Growth Ahead

Demulsifiers, Offshore and Oil & Gas: Segments Powering

Production Chemicals Market

Demulsifiers Accounts for a Major Share of the Market

North America and Europe Hold Major Presence, Asia-Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth

EXHIBIT 10: US Oil & Gas Production : 2019-2023

Recent Market Activity

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in Petrochemical Production to Spur Growth in the

Production Chemicals Market

EXHIBIT 11: Global Demand for Petroleum Products in Million Barrels Per Day (2019, 2020, 2030, 2040) Expansion in Oil & Gas Sector Augurs Well for Market Growth

EXHIBIT 12: Global Energy Demand & Growth (In Million Tonnes of Oil Equivalent (Mtoe)) for the Years 1990, 2000, 2010, 2020, 2030 and 2040

EXHIBIT 13: Global Energy Mix: 1990 Vs 2020 EXHIBIT 14: Global Oil Production: Percentage Breakdown of Production Volume by Onshore, Offshore, and Offshore Deepwater

Activity for the Years 2011, 2015 and 2021e

Aging Wells Trigger the Demand for Production Chemicals

EXHIBIT 15: Production Profile of Typical Oil Field Enhanced Oil Recovery Offers Strong Growth Opportunities

EXHIBIT 16: World Crude Oil Reserves Landscape (2022): Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume Reserves for Venezuela, Saudi Arabia, Canada, Iran, Iraq, Russia, Kuwait, UAE, USA, Libya

Increasing Emphasis on Shale Gas Production Drives the Demand for Production Chemicals

EXHIBIT 17: Global Natural Gas Production (In Billion Cubic Feet per Day) by Type for the Years 2017, 2020, 2025, 2030 and 2040

EXHIBIT 18: US Oil Production by Oil Type: 2022 EXHIBIT 19: U.S. Crude Oil Volume Production by Region (in %): 2022

Demand for Natural Gas on the Rise, Bodes Well for Production

Chemicals Market

An Insight into Natural Gas Market Dynamics

EXHIBIT 20: Global Natural Gas Production (In Billion Cubic Metre (BCM)) for Years 2018 Through 2022 Rise in Drilling & Well Construction Activity Bodes Well for Market Growth

EXHIBIT 21: World Average Rig Count by Region: 2015 - July 2022

EXHIBIT 22: World Average Rig Count by Region: Jan-July 2022

EXHIBIT 23: World Average Rig Count by Region: 2022

Deep Water Drilling Widens Opportunities

New Deepwater Discoveries to Augment Market Prospects

Deepwater Activity in the US Gulf of Mexico to Increase

Digital Transformation in the Chemical Sector to Drive Market

Gains

AI Finds Growing Application in the Chemical Industry

Smart Manufacturing Set to Revolutionize the Chemical Sector

Table 1: World Production Chemicals Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2030

Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Production Chemicals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 3: World Historic Review for Production Chemicals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 4: World 16-Year Perspective for Production Chemicals by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Demulsifiers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 6: World Historic Review for Demulsifiers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 7: World 16-Year Perspective for Demulsifiers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Corrosion Inhibitors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 9: World Historic Review for Corrosion Inhibitors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 10: World 16-Year Perspective for Corrosion Inhibitors by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Scale Inhibitors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 12: World Historic Review for Scale Inhibitors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 13: World 16-Year Perspective for Scale Inhibitors by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Asphaltene Inhibitors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 15: World Historic Review for Asphaltene Inhibitors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 16: World 16-Year Perspective for Asphaltene Inhibitors by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Biocides by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 18: World Historic Review for Biocides by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 19: World 16-Year Perspective for Biocides by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Scavengers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 21: World Historic Review for Scavengers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 22: World 16-Year Perspective for Scavengers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 24: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 25: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Types by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Onshore by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 27: World Historic Review for Onshore by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 28: World 16-Year Perspective for Onshore by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Offshore by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 30: World Historic Review for Offshore by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 31: World 16-Year Perspective for Offshore by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

UNITED STATES

Production Chemicals Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Production Chemicals by Type - Demulsifiers, Corrosion Inhibitors, Scale Inhibitors, Asphaltene Inhibitors, Biocides, Scavengers and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 33: USA Historic Review for Production Chemicals by Type - Demulsifiers, Corrosion Inhibitors, Scale Inhibitors, Asphaltene Inhibitors, Biocides, Scavengers and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 34: USA 16-Year Perspective for Production Chemicals by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Demulsifiers, Corrosion Inhibitors, Scale Inhibitors, Asphaltene Inhibitors, Biocides, Scavengers and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Production Chemicals by Oilfield Type - Onshore and Offshore - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 36: USA Historic Review for Production Chemicals by Oilfield Type - Onshore and Offshore Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 37: USA 16-Year Perspective for Production Chemicals by Oilfield Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Onshore and Offshore for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

CANADA

Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Production Chemicals by Type - Demulsifiers, Corrosion Inhibitors, Scale Inhibitors, Asphaltene Inhibitors, Biocides, Scavengers and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Production Chemicals by Type - Demulsifiers, Corrosion Inhibitors, Scale Inhibitors, Asphaltene Inhibitors, Biocides, Scavengers and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 40: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Production Chemicals by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Demulsifiers, Corrosion Inhibitors, Scale Inhibitors, Asphaltene Inhibitors, Biocides, Scavengers and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Production Chemicals by Oilfield Type - Onshore and Offshore - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Production Chemicals by Oilfield Type - Onshore and Offshore Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 43: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Production Chemicals by Oilfield Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Onshore and Offshore for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

CHINA

Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Production Chemicals by Type - Demulsifiers, Corrosion Inhibitors, Scale Inhibitors, Asphaltene Inhibitors, Biocides, Scavengers and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 45: China Historic Review for Production Chemicals by Type - Demulsifiers, Corrosion Inhibitors, Scale Inhibitors, Asphaltene Inhibitors, Biocides, Scavengers and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 46: China 16-Year Perspective for Production Chemicals by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Demulsifiers, Corrosion Inhibitors, Scale Inhibitors, Asphaltene Inhibitors, Biocides, Scavengers and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Production Chemicals by Oilfield Type - Onshore and Offshore - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 48: China Historic Review for Production Chemicals by Oilfield Type - Onshore and Offshore Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 49: China 16-Year Perspective for Production Chemicals by Oilfield Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Onshore and Offshore for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

EUROPE

Production Chemicals Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Production Chemicals by Geographic Region - UK, Russia, Norway and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Production Chemicals by Geographic Region - UK, Russia, Norway and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 52: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Production Chemicals by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for UK, Russia, Norway and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Production Chemicals by Type - Demulsifiers, Corrosion Inhibitors, Scale Inhibitors, Asphaltene Inhibitors, Biocides, Scavengers and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Production Chemicals by Type - Demulsifiers, Corrosion Inhibitors, Scale Inhibitors, Asphaltene Inhibitors, Biocides, Scavengers and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 55: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Production Chemicals by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Demulsifiers, Corrosion Inhibitors, Scale Inhibitors, Asphaltene Inhibitors, Biocides, Scavengers and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Production Chemicals by Oilfield Type - Onshore and Offshore - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Production Chemicals by Oilfield Type - Onshore and Offshore Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 58: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Production Chemicals by Oilfield Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Onshore and Offshore for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 59: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Production Chemicals by Type - Demulsifiers, Corrosion Inhibitors, Scale Inhibitors, Asphaltene Inhibitors, Biocides, Scavengers and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 60: UK Historic Review for Production Chemicals by Type - Demulsifiers, Corrosion Inhibitors, Scale Inhibitors, Asphaltene Inhibitors, Biocides, Scavengers and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 61: UK 16-Year Perspective for Production Chemicals by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Demulsifiers, Corrosion Inhibitors, Scale Inhibitors, Asphaltene Inhibitors, Biocides, Scavengers and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 62: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Production Chemicals by Oilfield Type - Onshore and Offshore - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 63: UK Historic Review for Production Chemicals by Oilfield Type - Onshore and Offshore Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 64: UK 16-Year Perspective for Production Chemicals by Oilfield Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Onshore and Offshore for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

RUSSIA

Table 65: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Production Chemicals by Type - Demulsifiers, Corrosion Inhibitors, Scale Inhibitors, Asphaltene Inhibitors, Biocides, Scavengers and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 66: Russia Historic Review for Production Chemicals by Type - Demulsifiers, Corrosion Inhibitors, Scale Inhibitors, Asphaltene Inhibitors, Biocides, Scavengers and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 67: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Production Chemicals by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Demulsifiers, Corrosion Inhibitors, Scale Inhibitors, Asphaltene Inhibitors, Biocides, Scavengers and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 68: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Production Chemicals by Oilfield Type - Onshore and Offshore - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 69: Russia Historic Review for Production Chemicals by Oilfield Type - Onshore and Offshore Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 70: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Production Chemicals by Oilfield Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Onshore and Offshore for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

NORWAY

Table 71: Norway Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Production Chemicals by Type - Demulsifiers, Corrosion Inhibitors, Scale Inhibitors, Asphaltene Inhibitors, Biocides, Scavengers and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 72: Norway Historic Review for Production Chemicals by Type - Demulsifiers, Corrosion Inhibitors, Scale Inhibitors, Asphaltene Inhibitors, Biocides, Scavengers and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 73: Norway 16-Year Perspective for Production Chemicals by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Demulsifiers, Corrosion Inhibitors, Scale Inhibitors, Asphaltene Inhibitors, Biocides, Scavengers and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 74: Norway Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Production Chemicals by Oilfield Type - Onshore and Offshore - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 75: Norway Historic Review for Production Chemicals by Oilfield Type - Onshore and Offshore Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 76: Norway 16-Year Perspective for Production Chemicals by Oilfield Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Onshore and Offshore for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

REST OF EUROPE

Table 77: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Production Chemicals by Type - Demulsifiers, Corrosion Inhibitors, Scale Inhibitors, Asphaltene Inhibitors, Biocides, Scavengers and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 78: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Production Chemicals by Type - Demulsifiers, Corrosion Inhibitors, Scale Inhibitors, Asphaltene Inhibitors, Biocides, Scavengers and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 79: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Production Chemicals by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Demulsifiers, Corrosion Inhibitors, Scale Inhibitors, Asphaltene Inhibitors, Biocides, Scavengers and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 80: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Production Chemicals by Oilfield Type - Onshore and Offshore - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 81: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Production Chemicals by Oilfield Type - Onshore and Offshore Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 82: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Production Chemicals by Oilfield Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Onshore and Offshore for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

ASIA-PACIFIC

Production Chemicals Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 83: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Production Chemicals by Geographic Region - India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 84: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Production Chemicals by Geographic Region - India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 85: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Production Chemicals by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 86: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Production Chemicals by Type - Demulsifiers, Corrosion Inhibitors, Scale Inhibitors, Asphaltene Inhibitors, Biocides, Scavengers and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 87: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Production Chemicals by Type - Demulsifiers, Corrosion Inhibitors, Scale Inhibitors, Asphaltene Inhibitors, Biocides, Scavengers and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 88: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Production Chemicals by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Demulsifiers, Corrosion Inhibitors, Scale Inhibitors, Asphaltene Inhibitors, Biocides, Scavengers and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 89: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Production Chemicals by Oilfield Type - Onshore and Offshore - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 90: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Production Chemicals by Oilfield Type - Onshore and Offshore Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 91: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Production Chemicals by Oilfield Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Onshore and Offshore for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

INDIA

Table 92: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Production Chemicals by Type - Demulsifiers, Corrosion Inhibitors, Scale Inhibitors, Asphaltene Inhibitors, Biocides, Scavengers and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 93: India Historic Review for Production Chemicals by Type - Demulsifiers, Corrosion Inhibitors, Scale Inhibitors, Asphaltene Inhibitors, Biocides, Scavengers and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 94: India 16-Year Perspective for Production Chemicals by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Demulsifiers, Corrosion Inhibitors, Scale Inhibitors, Asphaltene Inhibitors, Biocides, Scavengers and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 95: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Production Chemicals by Oilfield Type - Onshore and Offshore - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 96: India Historic Review for Production Chemicals by Oilfield Type - Onshore and Offshore Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 97: India 16-Year Perspective for Production Chemicals by Oilfield Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Onshore and Offshore for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 98: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Production Chemicals by Type - Demulsifiers,Corrosion Inhibitors, Scale Inhibitors, Asphaltene Inhibitors, Biocides, Scavengers and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 99: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Production Chemicals by Type - Demulsifiers, Corrosion Inhibitors, Scale Inhibitors, Asphaltene Inhibitors, Biocides, Scavengers and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 100: Rest of Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Production Chemicals by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Demulsifiers, Corrosion Inhibitors, Scale Inhibitors, Asphaltene Inhibitors, Biocides, Scavengers and Other Types for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 101: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Production Chemicals by Oilfield Type - Onshore and Offshore - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 102: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Production Chemicals by Oilfield Type - Onshore and Offshore Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 103: Rest of Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Production Chemicals by Oilfield Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Onshore and Offshore for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

LATIN AMERICA

Table 104: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Production Chemicals by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 105: Latin America Historic Review for Production Chemicals by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 106: Latin America 16-Year Perspective for Production Chemicals by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 107: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Production Chemicals by Type - Demulsifiers, Corrosion Inhibitors, Scale Inhibitors, Asphaltene Inhibitors, Biocides, Scavengers and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 108: Latin America Historic Review for Production Chemicals by Type - Demulsifiers, Corrosion Inhibitors, Scale Inhibitors, Asphaltene Inhibitors, Biocides, Scavengers and

