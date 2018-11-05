Global Production Monitoring Market to 2023 - Increasing Adoption of Cloud-Based Solutions
The "Production Monitoring Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Solution, Service (Professional and Managed), Organization Size, Industry (Process Manufacturing and Discrete Manufacturing), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global production monitoring market size is expected to grow from USD 4.0 billion in 2018 to USD 6.4 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.8% during the forecast period.
The rising demand for industrial automation in the manufacturing industry is a major factor driving the growth of the market.
By application area, the business process optimization segment is expected to be the largest contributor in the production monitoring market during the forecast period
Business process optimization is a management approach that helps construct new processes and develop new resources to make an organization as effective as possible. This approach encourages organizational leaders to get back to basics and get rid of processes that are not working anymore. It creates an environment of ongoing monitoring, analysis, and adjustments when necessary. The production monitoring solutions based on platforms, such as Machine Learning (ML), IoT, and big data, are helping manufacturing organizations in achieving their short-term and long-term goals. These solutions enable manufacturing organizations to reduce the number of costly errors and achieve a vastly improved result by implementing a well-designed set of business process management solutions.
Integration and deployment accounts for the largest market size during forecast period.
Integration and deployment services is expected to account for the larger market size during the forecast period. These services are the basic and the most important aspect of implementing production monitoring solutions, as they optimize production management, asset monitoring, and maintenance. Deployment services involve the identification of business functions, analysis of operational risks, and development of management plans and policies to improve the operational efficiency of a production process and the performance of assets. The production monitoring vendors assist enterprises in gaining a high Return on Investment (RoI) on their investments by offering multiple application integration based on different platforms and by analyzing the centralized data of manufacturing operations.
North America is expected to account for the largest market size during the forecast period
North America is expected to be the largest contributor to the production monitoring market in terms of market size, as it is a technologically advanced region. North American countries have developed infrastructure and skilled workforce, which help production monitoring solution providers offer 24/7 support and maintenance to their clients. This factor assures manufacturers to rely on production monitoring solutions and focus on increasing their operational revenues. The advent of SMEs and adoption of digitalization in manufacturing are expected to drive the growth of the market in North America. Due to the early adoption of trending technologies, such as IoT, big data, DevOps, and mobility, manufacturers are keen to adopt new advanced technologies for their production process.
Recent Developments:
- In May 2018, Rockwell Automation launched Predictive Maintenance-as-a-Service (PMaaS). The service, which is applied on critical assets identified by the customer, analyzes data from connected technologies, such as sensors, control systems, and smart machines, and can identify normal operations and build out data models to help predict, monitor, and mitigate future failures or issues as part of the preventive maintenance strategy.
- In April 2018, Hitachi Power Solutions launched a knowledge-based analytics solution for prescriptive maintenance. This enables production managers to develop and speed up operations on assets and equipment maintenance.
- In March 2017, Schlumberger announced a new service Lift IQ, a production life cycle management service. Lift IQ offers monitoring, diagnostics, and optimization of artificial lift systems in real time.
Key Questions addressed by the report:
- Where will all these developments take the industry in the mid to long term?
- What are the upcoming industry applications for the production monitoring market?
- Which are the major factors expected to drive the market in near future?
- Which region would offer a higher growth for the vendors in the market?
- Which application area would see the largest market share in the market?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Production Monitoring Market
4.2 Market Top 3 Process Manufacturing Industries and Regions
4.3 Market By Region
4.4 Market Investment Scenario
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Rising Demand for Industrial Automation in the Manufacturing Industry
5.2.1.2 Servitization in Manufacturing
5.2.1.3 Need for Centralized Monitoring and Predictive Maintenance of Assets
5.2.1.4 Rise of Industry 4.0
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Data Security Concerns and Privacy Issues
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Cloud-Based Solutions
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Lack of Skills and Expertise
6 Production Monitoring Market, By Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Solutions
6.2.1 Asia Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth Rate in the Solutions Segment
6.3 Services
6.3.1 North America to Witness the Largest Market Size in the Services Segment
7 Market By Solution
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Asset Management
7.2.1 Critical Need for Asset Performance to Lead the Growth of Asset Management Solutions in the Production Monitoring Market
7.3 Data Management
7.3.1 Need for Predictive Analysis in the Manufacturing Industry to Drive the Growth of Data Management Solutions
7.4 Smart Surveillance and Security
7.4.1 Use of Technology in the Manufacturing Industry and Data Security Concerns are the Factors Driving the Growth of Smart Surveillance and Security Solutions
7.5 Mobile Workforce Management
7.5.1 Rise in Servitization in the Manufacturing Industry Fueling the Growth of Mobile Workforce Management Solutions
8 Production Monitoring Market, By Service
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Professional Services
8.2.1 Asia Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth Rate in the Professional Services Segment Due to the Rising Adoption of Technology Solutions
8.3 Managed Services
8.3.1 Increased Monitoring and Security Requirements, and Improved Compliance Driving the Growth of the Managed Services Segment
9 Market By Professional Service
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Integration and Deployment
9.2.1 Need for Optimized Production Management and Asset Monitoring Fueling the Growth of Integration and Deployment Services
9.3 Consulting
9.3.1 Increasing Awareness of Compliance Requirements in the Manufacturing Industry Driving the Growth of Consulting Services
9.4 Support and Maintenance
9.4.1 Increasing Dependency on Automation and Use of Smart Equipment in the Manufacturing Industry Driving the Growth of Support and Maintenance Services
9.5 Education and Training
9.5.1 Increasing Complexity of Threats and Data Loss Generating the Need for Education and Training Services
10 Production Monitoring Market, By Managed Service
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Infrastructure Management
10.2.1 Advancement of IT Infrastructure in the Manufacturing Industry Driving the Growth of Infrastructure Management Services
10.3 Security Management
10.3.1 Critical Need of Protecting Customer Data Increasing the Demand for Security Management Services
11 Market By Application Area
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Business Process Optimization
11.2.1 Increasing Focus on Productivity and Efficiency Driving the Growth of Production Monitoring Solutions in the Business Process Optimization Segment
11.3 Logistics and Supply Chain Management
11.3.1 Focus on Reducing the Supply Chain and Inventory Complexities Increasing the Demand for Production Monitoring Solutions in the Logistics and Supply Chain Management Segment
11.4 Automation and Control Management
11.4.1 Asset Condition Monitoring Solutions Help Reduce the Downtime in the Automation and Control Management Segment
11.5 Emergency and Incident Management
11.5.1 Predictive Maintenance and Smart Security Help Enterprises in Achieving Better Efficiency in the Emergency and Incident Management Segment
12 Production Monitoring Market, By Deployment Type
12.1 Introduction
12.2 On-Premises
12.2.1 Advanced IT Infrastructure Driving the Growth of On-Premises Solutions in North America
12.3 Cloud
12.3.1 Reduced IT Infrastructure Cost Leading to the Growth of Cloud Solutions in the Market
13 Market By Organization Size
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
13.2.1 Focus on Niche Areas of the Manufacturing Industry Leading to the Growth of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
13.3 Large Enterprises
13.3.1 Availability of Infrastructure and Resources Driving Large Enterprises to Adopt Production Monitoring Solutions
14 Production Monitoring Market, By Industry
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Process Manufacturing
14.2.1 Focus on High Volume and High Efficiency Driving the Growth of Production Monitoring Solutions in the Process Manufacturing Industry
14.3 Discrete Manufacturing
14.3.1 Focus on Reducing the Asset Performance and Downtime Increasing the Demand for Production Monitoring Solutions in the Discrete Manufacturing Industry
15 Market By Process Manufacturing Industry
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Oil and Gas
15.2.1 Need for Real-Time Monitoring and Predictive Maintenance in the Oil and Gas Vertical Driving the Growth of Production Monitoring Solutions
15.3 Chemical
15.3.1 Need for Operational Efficiency Increasing the Demand for Production Monitoring Solutions in the Chemical Vertical
15.4 Pharmaceutical and Life Sciences
15.4.1 Need for Maintaining High-Quality Products Leading to the Growth of Production Monitoring Solutions in the Pharmaceutical and Life Sciences Vertical
15.5 Energy and Power
15.5.1 Increasing Adoption of Smart Meters and Grids Driving the Growth of Production Monitoring Solutions in the Energy and Power Vertical
15.6 Water and Wastewater Management
15.6.1 Critical Need for Advanced Processes Increasing the Demand for Production Monitoring Solutions and Services in the Water and Wastewater Management Vertical
15.7 Food and Beverage
15.7.1 Rise in Production of Foods and Beverages Increasing the Demand for Production Monitoring Solutions
16 Production Monitoring Market, By Discrete Manufacturing Industry
16.1 Introduction
16.2 Automotive
16.2.1 High Level of Assembly and Focus on Reducing Process Inefficiencies Driving the Growth of Production Monitoring Solutions in the Automotive Vertical
16.3 Aerospace and Defense
16.3.1 Demand for Quality and Growing Complexities in the Supply Chain Driving the Growth of Production Monitoring Solutions in the Aerospace and Defense Vertical
16.4 Medical Devices
16.4.1 Need of Reducing Error Patterns in Medical Devices Increasing the Demand for Production Monitoring Solutions in the Medical Devices Vertical
16.5 Electronics and Semiconductors
16.5.1 Focus on Increasing Operational Efficiency Driving the Growth of Production Monitoring Solutions in the Electronics and Semiconductors Vertical
17 Production Monitoring Market, By Region
17.1 Introduction
17.2 North America
17.2.1 Early Adoption of Technologies and High Focus on Innovation Leading to the Growth of Production Monitoring Solutions in North America
17.3 Europe
17.3.1 The Growing Need of Virtualized Environment, Analytics, Security, and Digitization in the Manufacturing Industry Leading to the Growth of Production Monitoring Solutions in Europe
17.4 Asia Pacific
17.4.1 Rising Adoption of New Technologies in the Manufacturing Industry and Aggressive Initiatives to Increase the IT Infrastructure Leading to the Growth of Production Monitoring Solutions in Asia Pacific
17.5 Middle East and Africa
17.5.1 Increasing Adoption of Digitization in the Manufacturing Industry Fueling the Growth of Production Monitoring Solutions in Middle East and Africa
17.6 Latin America
17.6.1 Increasing Use of Big Data Technologies in the Manufacturing Industry to Drive the Growth of Production Monitoring Solutions in Latin America
18 Competitive Landscape
18.1 Overview
18.2 Market Ranking
18.3 Competitive Scenario
18.3.1 New Product Launches and Enhancements
18.3.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements
18.3.3 Mergers and Acquisitions
19 Company Profiles
19.1 Capgemini
19.2 Infosys
19.3 Oracle
19.4 Hitachi
19.5 Siemens
19.6 Verizon
19.7 Emerson
19.8 Rockwell Automation
19.9 Aspen Technology
19.10 Schlumberger
19.11 IQMS
19.12 Sedapta
19.13 Softweb Solutions
19.14 Ordinal Software
19.15 Infinity Qs
19.16 Tesar
19.17 PCE Instruments
19.18 Lineview
19.19 Monnit
19.20 Coesia
19.21 RT Engineering
19.22 Cannon Automata
19.23 Intouch Monitoring
19.24 Petrodaq
19.25 Vertech
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qgs3jq/global_production?w=5
