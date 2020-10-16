Global Productivity Management Software Market By Deployment Type, By Organization Size, By the Solution, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Productivity Management Software Market size is expected to reach $99.2 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 15% CAGR during the forecast period. Productivity management software serves different industry verticals, for example, IT and telecom, BFSI, medical services, retail, manufacturing, media and entertainment, and others. Rising interest for productivity management software across various industries, for example, BFSI, IT and telecom, retail, and healthcare across the developed and developing economies, are anticipated to boost the market development. The expanded utilization of productivity management software to oversee and screen work cycles would help in accomplishing faster turnarounds, resource productivity, decreased expense, and quicker cycles across different industry verticals.



The cognitive collaboration unites artificial intelligence, insights on data, and enterprise content with analytics to give contextual importance to calling, meeting, group cooperation, and communication of the contact center. It utilizes the intensity of deep analytics and cloud to ensure new degrees of intelligence and experiences to improve human engagement and cooperation. It delivers knowledge about individual's teams and inside gatherings - proximate awareness abilities help each member in a gathering with faces, names, and facts, while barring the noise and interruptions, other than additionally ensuring that there is no space between the communication and collaboration process. Business productivity can be followed by a company's capacity to effectively implement an overall strategy. Also, there is a directly proportional relation between business productivity and employee productivity. Organizations are generally embracing different devices to help workers in upgrading their productivity.



The growing adoption of cell phones and bring your own device (BYOD), which have expanded the workforce of mobile phones, are solid drivers in the market. The execution of cloud computing or AI in different business processes is reviving the market. Besides, huge data being created across businesses is impelling the requirement for acceptance of better data management procedures and it is driving the development of the market. Both data and processes are supported by business Productivity Software in each aspect of the business. It additionally helps in enhancing cloud computing and aides in better collaboration with customers, sellers, suppliers, employees, and customers. Business Productivity Software advances connectivity and assists groups with coordinate work, as it becomes easy to assess data from any place and anytime and business can be directed from any area, in the world, continuously.



Based on Deployment Type, the market is segmented into Cloud and On-premise. Based on Organization Size, the market is segmented into Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises. Based on the Solution, the market is segmented into Content Management & Collaboration, Structured Work Management, AI & Predictive Analytics, and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships and Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Google, Inc., and Microsoft Corporation are the forerunners in the Productivity Management Software Market. Companies such as Salesforce.com, Inc., Slack Technologies, Inc., and Adobe, Inc., Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd., Monday.com Labs Ltd., Oracle Corporation, and IBM Corporation are some of the key innovators in the market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stakeholders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Google, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Salesforce.com, Inc., IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Adobe, Inc., Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd., Slack Technologies, Inc., Monday.com Labs Ltd., and HyperOffice.



Recent strategies deployed in Productivity Management Software Market



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:



Aug-2020: Monday.com signed a partnership agreement with Xertica, a leading cloud computing consulting firm in Latin America. The partnership aimed to help companies, through monday.com's resources, to be more competitive and achieve their goals with their remote teams. With this partnership, Xertica promoted the digital and productive transformation of Latin America.



Jul-2020: Google Cloud came into partnership with Box, Inc., a leader in cloud content management. The partnership was aimed to help customers transform the way they work. Box would use Google Cloud and its advanced capabilities to enhance the scale, performance, and the intelligence of its cloud content management platform globally. Box and Google Cloud will also create a seamless experience for the thousands of enterprises using G Suite with Box to power secure, remote work in the cloud.



Jul-2020: Microsoft teamed up with Citrix Systems, Inc., a software company, to reimagine the new, flexible workplace. Following the collaboration, the companies were focused on helping organizations accelerate the move to the cloud and speed adoption of digital workspaces and virtual desktops. Microsoft selected Citrix Workspace as a preferred digital workspace solution, and Citrix selected Microsoft Azure as a preferred cloud platform, moving existing on-premises Citrix customers to Microsoft Azure to enable people to work anywhere across devices.



Jul-2020: Microsoft signed an agreement with OpenText, a company engaged in developing and selling enterprise information management software. The later company announced the availability of its market-leading Content Services technology for Microsoft Teams. OpenText Extended ECM for Microsoft Office 365 integrated content and collaboration tools into business processes.



Jul-2020: Monday.com formed a collaboration with Microsoft Teams, enabling users to fully embed Monday.com in Teams. Through this collaboration, the companies were focused on creating an integrated and comprehensive collaborative online workspace for enterprises. Teams users would be able to organize, structure, and streamline all processes and projects, directly in their Teams platform allowing them to visualize and manage their team's work.



Jul-2020: Adobe teamed up with Medallia, a customer experience management (CXM) software provider. The collaboration was focused on integrating Adobe's customer behavioral data with Medallia's CXM software. The Adobe Experience Cloud features solutions covering advertising, analytics, commerce, content management, data management, email marketing, and personalization. The Medallia Experience Cloud uses machine learning for customer insights.



Jun-2020: Slack Technologies signed an agreement with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com company. Together, the companies were focused on delivering solutions for enhanced enterprise workforce collaboration. Both the companies would help distributed development teams communicate and become more efficient and agile in managing their AWS resources from inside Slack. Slack will migrate its Slack Calls capability for all voice and video calling to Amazon Chime, AWS's communications service that enables users to meet, chat and place business calls.



Jun-2020: Adobe collaborated with EditShare, a company that manufactures and distributes shared media storage devices, servers, scan systems, and PAM tools. Together, the companies enabled remote production and group editing workflows. EditShare's new Flow panel for Adobe Premiere Pro has been designed to simplify content management, proxy, and remote editing, and review and approval workflows for editors.



May-2020: Microsoft announced its partnership with Workday, Inc., an on?demand financial management and human capital management software vendor. Following this partnership, Workday customers would be able to run Workday Adaptive Planning on the Microsoft Azure cloud. Additionally, Microsoft adopted Workday Adaptive Planning for its global finance teams for planning, budgeting, and forecasting to help accelerate decision-making.



Mar-2020: Slack Technologies collaborated with Box, Inc., a leader in cloud content management. Together, the companies launched a revamped integration in the form of a new application that made it easier for users to manage and share content more easily. The new Box for Slack integration enabled users to share links to Box content inside Slack more easily than before. By sharing a link from Box, users can see rich thumbnail images on Slack, play videos, view PDFs and Google Docs files, and more.



Nov-2019: Salesforce extended its partnership with Microsoft for helping the customers to meet the evolving needs of their businesses and boost team productivity. Salesforce built a new integration that connected Salesforce's Sales Cloud and Service Cloud with Microsoft Teams.



Nov-2019: Adobe entered into a collaboration with Microsoft to unite data, content, and workflows, to help brands worldwide transform their businesses. The collaboration was focused on empowering brands to accelerate their digital transformation using Adobe Experience Cloud and Document Cloud.



Oct-2019: Slack Technologies announced its collaboration with Doodle, a leading enterprise scheduling technology. Following the collaboration, Doodle integrated natural language understanding to its application on Slack, a collaboration hub. The new service uses machine learning and AI technologies so that users can seamlessly navigate the meeting scheduling process through Slack.



Oct-2019: Adobe extended its partnership with Box, a cloud-based content management company. Together, the companies aimed to further boost Cloud Collaboration.



Sep-2019: Microsoft extended its cloud partnership with Oracle Corporation to boost workplace productivity. Under this expansion, Oracle Digital Assistant has been integrated with Microsoft



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Sep-2020: Zoho Corporation announced major updates to Zoho Workplace, a single software platform. The platform proposed together collaboration, productivity, and communications tools and integrated them into other business processes. Zoho Workplace includes nine tightly mingled applications, built on a common data model and unified through common search and AI across one dashboard, enabling customers to solve business problems quickly and collaboratively.



Jul-2020: Google launched two new predictive metrics to its App + Web properties in its Analytics platform. These metrics are Purchase Probability and Churn Probability. The Purchase Probability predicts the likelihood that users who have visited the app or site will purchase in the next seven days, whereas the Churn Probability predicts how likely it is that recently active users will not visit the app or site in the next seven days. The users can use these metrics to help grow their businesses by reaching the people most likely to purchase and retaining the people who might not return to their app or site via Google Ads.



Jul-2020: Slack released Slack Connect, the next evolution in inter-business communication. Slack Connect is focused on achieving three main results for businesses: Securely connecting to external organizations, getting work done faster with partners and vendors, and strengthening business relationships.



Jul-2020: Oracle updated its cloud solutions for enterprise resource planning (ERP) and supply chain management (SCM). These updates would help firms use technology, such as artificial intelligence, digital assistants, and analytics, to improve productivity and decrease costs. The Oracle Fusion Cloud ERP updates include predictive planning, intelligent code defaulting, intelligent document recognition, and digital assistants for time entry and projects.



Jun-2020: IBM introduced Watson Works, a curated set of products that embeds Watson's artificial intelligence (AI) models and applications. These products help companies navigate many aspects of the return-to-workplace challenge following lockdowns put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19. Watson Works has been designed to help companies with these elements of returning to the workplace as they respond to COVID-19 related challenges such as Manage facilities and optimize space allocation, Prioritize employee health, Communicate with employees, vendors, and other stakeholders, Maximize the effectiveness of contact tracing.



Apr-2020: Monday.com Labs Ltd. released Monday 2.0, a work operating system (work OS). This system enables companies to build custom workflow apps in a matter of minutes. The new operating system includes a marketplace, enabling developers to create and package apps, custom widgets, and workflows for use by their organization or commercial use by other organizations.



Mar-2020: Zoho launched Remotely, a Remote Collaboration and Productivity Platform. Zoho Remotely is a suite of cloud applications to help people communicate and collaborate with their team, remotely. No matter where the person is in the world it will keep track of the workload as well as provide remote assistance to your customers.



Apr-2019: Salesforce introduced an array of productivity features for its Sales Cloud software. These features aimed to help users save time completing arduous tasks such as admin. One of the features of the Sales Cloud update is the ability for users to view all customer information from their mobile or desktop email inbox. They can now view extra data pulled in from Salesforce, such as account details, contacts, and opportunities to discuss at their next meeting.



Feb-2019: Zoho introduced the new version of the Zoho Office Suite. The suite includes four sophisticated, cloud-based productivity software applications; Zoho Writer, Zoho Sheet, Zoho Show, and Zoho Notebook, all enhanced with Zia, Zoho's AI-powered assistant. Zoho Office Suite provides deep contextual collaboration to meet the diverse, end-to-end business needs of users, whether they are part of a small business or enterprise.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Deployment Type



• Cloud



• On-premise



By Organization Size



• Large Enterprises



• Small & Medium Enterprises



By Solution



• Content Management & Collaboration



• Structured Work Management



• AI & Predictive Analytics



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Google, Inc.



• Microsoft Corporation



• Salesforce.com, Inc.



• IBM Corporation



• Oracle Corporation



• Adobe, Inc.



• Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.



• Slack Technologies, Inc.



• Monday.com Labs Ltd.



• HyperOffice



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free



