Global Professional & Scholarly e-Book Publishing Market Report, 2022-2023 & 2026: Evaluate the Changes and Needs Effecting the Products, Sales, Segment, and Marketing

In 2021, the top ten competitors in the professional e-book market brought in revenue of $1.16 billion, an increase of 1.8% over 2020 as major e-book publishers rely on acquisitions to build out their platforms and enhance their portfolios of content.

This report details the trends impacting the market, providing insights on customers, how products are being used, geographic breakdowns, product formats and current challenges facing the industry.

Publishers and investment professionals can trust the this report to provide the inside intelligence needed to evaluate the changes and needs effecting the products, sales, segment, and marketing of professional and scholarly e-books.

The report is an essential tool for publishing executives, M&A advisors, market analysts, and industry consultants who need to understand the current drivers impacting sci/tech; medical; legal; business and social science/humanities publishing, both recent past, present and forecast into the next few years.

The analyst has the knowledge base and perspective gained from more than 20 years' covering this market and the rapid changes in technology, the economy, mergers, partnerships and public policy that affect it.

The data and findings are based on the analyst's internal research and analysis of official data drawn from a wide range of expert timely sources, including interviews with industry executives, trade associations, government data sources, specialized industry databases, trade and publishing trade publications, annual reports, SEC filings, company Websites and marketing materials, earning call presentations, industry surveys and conference proceedings and other authoritative sources.

The report covers the following major categories and forces:

Leading Competitors

Competitive Landscape

Economic Forces

Pain Points and Pricing

State Regulations

Mergers and Acquisitions

Academic Libraries

Global R&D Spending

Professional and Scholarly E-Book Segments

Profiles of Leading Competitors

The report contains detailed and granular data and analysis on key trends and developments with a special focus on:

Scientific & Technical Publishing

Medial Publishing

Legal Publishing

Business Publishing

Social Science & Humanities Publishing

Key companies profiled include:

Relx

Springer Nature

Wiley

Thomson Reuters

Informa

Wolters Kluwer

McGraw-Hill

Cengage

Pearson

Thieme

Key Topics Covered:

DEFINITIONS BY MARKET SEGMENT

Scientific & Technical Publishing

Medical Publishing

Legal Publishing

Business Publishing

Social Science & Humanities Publishing

DEFINITIONS BY GEOGRAPHY

SOURCES OF INFORMATION

Primary Research

Secondary Research

Methodology for Estimates and Forecasts

EXECUTIVE OVERVIEW

INTRODUCTION

Leading Competitors

Competitive Landscape

Outlook

CHAPTER 1: MARKET TRENDS

INTRODUCTION

CURRENT TRENDS

Economic Headwinds Incoming

Pain Points and Pricing

States Attempt Regulation of E-Book Publishers

Could Print Become the New Vinyl?

E-Book Publishers Target Healthcare

Healthcare Spending Metrics

Increasing Complexity Drives Business Segment

Legal Revenue Trends

The Proliferation of Lawyers

Global R&D Spending

Academic Libraries Have Issues

CHAPTER 2: MARKET LANDSCAPE

INTRODUCTION

MARKET SIZE

Scientific & Technical

Medical

Legal

Business

Social Sciences & Humanities

E-Book Publishing by Geography

Scientific & Technical

Medical

Social Science & Humanities

FX EFFECTS

CHAPTER 3: LEADING COMPETITORS

INTRODUCTION

LEADING E-BOOK PUBLISHERS

RELX

Company Overview



Business Segments



E-Books Overview



Elsevier: Science, Technical & Medical



Elsevier: E-Books



Business Model



Legal & Professional



LexisNexis: E-Books



Business Model



Recent Company Performance



Elsevier



Legal



E-Book Revenue



Publishing Strategy



Product Strategies

SPRINGER NATURE

WILEY

THOMSON REUTERS

INFORMA

WOLTERS KLUWER

MCGRAW-HILL

CENGAGE

PEARSON

THIEME

CHAPTER 4: MERGERS & ACQUISITIONS

MERGERS & ACQUISITIONS

CHAPTER 5: GLOBAL FORECAST

INTRODUCTION

MARKET FORECAST

Outlook: Leading E-book Publishers

Global Markets

E-Book Segments

APPENDIX

Research & Development Spending by Country, 2018-2021 (billion dollars)

Research & Development Spending Forecast by Country, 2022-2025 (billion dollars)

Lawyers: Major Concentrations by Country, Europe , 2020 (number)

Companies Mentioned

Cengage

Informa

McGraw-Hill

Pearson

Relx

Springer Nature

Thieme

Thomson Reuters

Wiley

Wolters Kluwer

