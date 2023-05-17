Global Professional & Scholarly e-Book Publishing Market Report, 2022-2023 & 2026: Evaluate the Changes and Needs Effecting the Products, Sales, Segment, and Marketing

17 May, 2023, 21:30 ET
DUBLIN, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Professional & Scholarly e-Book Publishing 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In 2021, the top ten competitors in the professional e-book market brought in revenue of $1.16 billion, an increase of 1.8% over 2020 as major e-book publishers rely on acquisitions to build out their platforms and enhance their portfolios of content.
This report details the trends impacting the market, providing insights on customers, how products are being used, geographic breakdowns, product formats and current challenges facing the industry.
Publishers and investment professionals can trust the this report to provide the inside intelligence needed to evaluate the changes and needs effecting the products, sales, segment, and marketing of professional and scholarly e-books.
The report is an essential tool for publishing executives, M&A advisors, market analysts, and industry consultants who need to understand the current drivers impacting sci/tech; medical; legal; business and social science/humanities publishing, both recent past, present and forecast into the next few years.
The analyst has the knowledge base and perspective gained from more than 20 years' covering this market and the rapid changes in technology, the economy, mergers, partnerships and public policy that affect it.
The data and findings are based on the analyst's internal research and analysis of official data drawn from a wide range of expert timely sources, including interviews with industry executives, trade associations, government data sources, specialized industry databases, trade and publishing trade publications, annual reports, SEC filings, company Websites and marketing materials, earning call presentations, industry surveys and conference proceedings and other authoritative sources.
The report covers the following major categories and forces:
- Leading Competitors
- Competitive Landscape
- Economic Forces
- Pain Points and Pricing
- State Regulations
- Mergers and Acquisitions
- Academic Libraries
- Global R&D Spending
- Professional and Scholarly E-Book Segments
- Profiles of Leading Competitors
The report contains detailed and granular data and analysis on key trends and developments with a special focus on:
- Scientific & Technical Publishing
- Medial Publishing
- Legal Publishing
- Business Publishing
- Social Science & Humanities Publishing
Key companies profiled include:
- Relx
- Springer Nature
- Wiley
- Thomson Reuters
- Informa
- Wolters Kluwer
- McGraw-Hill
- Cengage
- Pearson
- Thieme
Key Topics Covered:
DEFINITIONS BY MARKET SEGMENT
- Scientific & Technical Publishing
- Medical Publishing
- Legal Publishing
- Business Publishing
- Social Science & Humanities Publishing
DEFINITIONS BY GEOGRAPHY
SOURCES OF INFORMATION
- Primary Research
- Secondary Research
- Methodology for Estimates and Forecasts
EXECUTIVE OVERVIEW
INTRODUCTION
- Leading Competitors
- Competitive Landscape
- Outlook
CHAPTER 1: MARKET TRENDS
INTRODUCTION
CURRENT TRENDS
- Economic Headwinds Incoming
- Pain Points and Pricing
- States Attempt Regulation of E-Book Publishers
- Could Print Become the New Vinyl?
- E-Book Publishers Target Healthcare
- Healthcare Spending Metrics
- Increasing Complexity Drives Business Segment
- Legal Revenue Trends
- The Proliferation of Lawyers
- Global R&D Spending
- Academic Libraries Have Issues
CHAPTER 2: MARKET LANDSCAPE
INTRODUCTION
MARKET SIZE
- Scientific & Technical
- Medical
- Legal
- Business
- Social Sciences & Humanities
- E-Book Publishing by Geography
- Scientific & Technical
- Medical
- Social Science & Humanities
- FX EFFECTS
CHAPTER 3: LEADING COMPETITORS
INTRODUCTION
LEADING E-BOOK PUBLISHERS
- RELX
- Company Overview
- Business Segments
- E-Books Overview
- Elsevier: Science, Technical & Medical
- Elsevier: E-Books
- Business Model
- Legal & Professional
- LexisNexis: E-Books
- Business Model
- Recent Company Performance
- Elsevier
- Legal
- E-Book Revenue
- Publishing Strategy
- Product Strategies
- SPRINGER NATURE
- WILEY
- THOMSON REUTERS
- INFORMA
- WOLTERS KLUWER
- MCGRAW-HILL
- CENGAGE
- PEARSON
- THIEME
CHAPTER 4: MERGERS & ACQUISITIONS
MERGERS & ACQUISITIONS
CHAPTER 5: GLOBAL FORECAST
INTRODUCTION
MARKET FORECAST
- Outlook: Leading E-book Publishers
- Global Markets
- E-Book Segments
APPENDIX
- Research & Development Spending by Country, 2018-2021 (billion dollars)
- Research & Development Spending Forecast by Country, 2022-2025 (billion dollars)
- Lawyers: Major Concentrations by Country, Europe, 2020 (number)
Companies Mentioned
- Cengage
- Informa
- McGraw-Hill
- Pearson
- Relx
- Springer Nature
- Thieme
- Thomson Reuters
- Wiley
- Wolters Kluwer
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7g2vy5
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article