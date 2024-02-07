Global Professional Hand Hygiene Markets, 2022-2023 and 2023-2028: Robust Demand from Developed Nations and Increasing Government Initiatives & Programs Fueling Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Professional Hand Hygiene Market - Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global professional hand hygiene market is expected to reach a value of $8.18 billion by 2028 from $6.18 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of approximately 4.8%

The global professional hand hygiene market is highly fragmented, with many local and international players. The industry is fragmented due to the presence of local and international industry players. The global professional hand hygiene market is led by several prominent vendors, including 3M, GOJO Industries, Kimberly-Clark, Kutol, P&G, Medline Industries, Neogen, and many others.

The competition among these players is intense. The rapidly changing technological environment could adversely affect vendors as customers expect continual innovations and upgrades in professional hand hygiene products. Established players with a history of providing reliable hand hygiene solutions have faced competition from newer entrants that have capitalized on the heightened demand for hygiene products. This competitive pressure has driven vendors to continually innovate, improve product formulations, and expand their offerings to cater to specific industries and consumer preferences.

North America held the most prominent global professional hand hygiene market share, responsible for over 30% of the revenue in 2022. The region's market demonstrates steady growth, driven by strict healthcare regulations, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and heightened awareness of infection control.

The considerable rise in international sports events, trade fairs, and exhibitions has contributed to a surge in the inflow of international and domestic tourists. Also, significant changes in living standards have led to the growth of the luxury hotel market in the region. Thus, the exponential growth of the North American hotel and tourism industry is fueling the growth of the professional hand hygiene market in the region.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the professional hand hygiene market during the forecast period:

The market has seen steady growth due to heightened awareness of infection control, regulatory requirements, and the need for safer work environments. The increasing emphasis on health and hygiene, driven by global events, has further accelerated the demand for effective hand hygiene solutions.

The professional hand hygiene market encompasses diverse products and solutions specifically designed and tailored to promote effective hand hygiene practices within various industries and institutional settings, such as healthcare, food service, manufacturing, hospitality, and other professional industries. Preventing the spread of infections is a critical concern in professional settings, especially in healthcare. Products in this market are engineered to effectively kill germs, bacteria, and viruses that can be transmitted through hands.



SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS

INSIGHTS BY PRODUCT



The global professional hand hygiene market includes hand lotions/creams, handwash, hand sanitizers, hand scrubs, and wipes. The handwash segment accounted for the most significant global market share in 2022. Stringent health and safety regulations imposed by governments and relevant regulatory bodies have significantly contributed to adopting handwashing in professional settings. Additionally, the heightened awareness of infectious diseases, especially during pandemics like COVID-19, has underscored the importance of maintaining proper hand hygiene, further driving the demand for effective handwashing products.

INSIGHTS BY HANDWASH TYPE

Liquid handwash dominated the global professional hand hygiene market primarily due to the widespread accessibility of these products worldwide. Liquid handwash has generated revenue of over USD 2.00 billion in 2022 and is likely to dominate the market by 2028. Foam handwash are expected to grow fastest during the projected period due to less water requirement for rinsing than liquid soaps.

INSIGHTS BY HAND SANITIZER TYPE



The global professional hand hygiene market by hand sanitizer type comprises liquid, gel, and foam. Foam hand sanitizers are anticipated to grow at a rapid growth rate during the forecast period. The liquid hand sanitizer segment has emerged as the dominant force, capturing a substantial market share. Liquid hand sanitizers are versatile and easy to apply, allowing users to effectively cover their hands and rub the sanitizer in until it dries.

INSIGHTS BY END USERS

The global professional hand hygiene market comprises various end-users, including healthcare, industrial, hospitality & food services, building service contractors, commercial, and others. The healthcare segment dominated the market by generating the highest revenue in 2022 and is likely to dominate. Maintaining proper hand hygiene within the healthcare industry has consistently remained a critical concern, holding significant importance in ensuring the safety of both patients and staff members.

However, the hospitality & food services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the global professional hand hygiene market during the projected period. Liquid handwash is a must-found product in the hospitality sector as it involves guests visiting on a frequent basis. With the increasing purchase and consumption of meals from restaurants, there exists great importance for proper and adequate hand hygiene at food preparation facilities.

INSIGHTS BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL



The global professional hand hygiene market by distribution channel is divided into direct and indirect segments. As of 2022, the direct channel segment held most of the market share due to its established relationships and personalized service. However, the indirect channel is predicted to experience a more pronounced CAGR throughout the projected period.

The indirect channel, particularly the online segment, is expected to grow significantly due to the strategic expansion of major players into e-commerce and evolving consumer preferences.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Market Opportunities & Trends

Emergence of Automated Hand Hygiene Solutions

Significant Development in Business Sectors in Emerging Nations

Rise in Hai Concerns

Surge in Demand for Foam Hand Hygiene Products

Market Growth Enablers

Robust Demand from Developed Nations

Adoption of Hand Hygiene Products in Healthcare & Hospitality Industry

Increasing Government Initiatives & Programs

Market Restraints

Reduced Hand Sanitizer Demand After COVID-19

Budget Constraints & Lack of Awareness in Rural Areas

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Key Company Profiles

Cleenol Group

GOJO Industries

Kimberly-Clark

Kutol

Medline Industries

Neogen

P&G

Other Prominent Vendors

Betco

B4 Brands

Christeyns

Diversey

Essity

Ecolab

EcoHydra Technologies

Henkel

Hagleitner Hygiene International

Georgia-Pacific Consumer Products

3M

Midlab

PAUL HARTMANN

Rentokil Initial

Reckitt Benckiser

Sani Marc

Saraya

SC Johnson Professional

Solaris Paper

Spartan Chemical Company

STERIS

The Clorox Company

Unilever Professional India

Vectair Systems

Vi-Jon

Whiteley

