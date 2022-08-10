Global Professional Headset Market Analysis Report 2022: The Metaverse Potential Should be Explored

DUBLIN, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities in the Global Professional Headset Market-Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global professional headset market earned revenues of $2.21 billion in 2021, a 6.4% increase over an unprecedented 2020 year.

Remote and hybrid work continued to trigger demand for professional headset products during 2021 with evolving communications and collaboration usage scenarios. The pandemic has reinforced the paradigm shift toward "work from anywhere" or hybrid/flexible working, with new usage scenarios proliferating in various industries, including healthcare, education, and government, creating long-term opportunities for professional headsets.

Despite continued supply chain issues faced by all leading professional headset providers during 2021, the market managed to grow driven mainly by growth in cordless Bluetooth PC USB and UCC headsets.

Growth in the cordless Bluetooth PC USB and UCC category in 2021 was triggered both from users needing products that can accommodate different work environments as well as from the manufacturers themselves, which when challenged by inventory issues and lower margins, pivoted customers from one product to another.

While impacted in 2021, corded PC USB and UCC headsets and cordless DECT PC USB and UCC headsets are expected to return to growth in 2022 and going forward.

Going forward, the publisher estimates the total professional headset market to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% in terms of unit shipments and 9.0% in terms of sales from 2021 to 2028. Growth is expected to continue to come from cordless Bluetooth PC USB and UCC headsets, corded PC USB and UCC headsets, and cordless DECT PC USB and UCC headsets.

The growth of software-based business communications and collaboration services will continue to drive demand for PC USB and UCC headsets across the forecast period.

As part of this analysis, the publisher has identified market drivers, restraints, competitive trends, and growth opportunities in the global professional headset market.

Through extensive primary and secondary research, this analysis provides enterprise communications providers and manufacturers with an in-depth perspective on the dynamics of a changing market. The publisher expects that this analysis will provide vendors with valuable insights to accelerate their growth and expand their penetration opportunities within the headset marketplace.

