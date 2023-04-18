Global Professional Publishing Market Report 2022-2026 Featuring Gartner, IHS Markit, Intuit, Kantar, RELX, S&P Global, Sage Group, Springer Nature, Thomson Reuters, & Wolters Kluwer

DUBLIN, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Professional Publishing 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Global Professional Publishing 2022-2026 market research report has found that that the total market for this category is valued at $74.7 billion for 2021, which represents a gain of 4.9% over 2020.

This industry includes the following four professional publishing segments: Tax, Accounting, and Business; Legal; Scientific and Technical; and Medical Publishing. The author also forecasts the total market to reach $78.5 billion in 2022, gaining 4.8% over 2022; however, a poor macro environment is expected to dampen some growth through 2026.

In addition to analyzing the market size and segments for these key segments, the report provides details on a wide range of other issues, trends, and forces defining and impacting the global professional publishing market.

These include a breakdown of the market by format, geography, and sources of information; analysis of the macro environment including the impact of government policy, taxes, and R&D; an overview of the product landscape, broken down into online content, journals, books and other formats; and an analysis and profile of the leading players: RELX, Thomson Reuters, Wolters Kluwer, Gartner, S&P Global, IHS Markit, Intuit, Kantar, Sage Group, and Springer Nature.

Also detailed are M&A activity among all segments for 2020, 2021 and 2022; as well as a global perspective and forecast.

Among the key findings highlighted in the report are:

The largest segment within professional publishing is Tax, Accounting and Business, which generated revenue of $40.8 billion in 2021, gaining 7.1% year over year.

in 2021, gaining 7.1% year over year. RELX continues its reign at the top of the professional publishing industry, delivering revenue of $8.9 billion in 2021 with a market share of 11.9%

in 2021 with a market share of 11.9% Strategic M&A activity, a tight market focus, and application of advanced technology has powered the tax, accounting, and business segment as the growth engine for professional publishing.

Content-drive technology, incorporating AI, machine learning and other advanced technologies is creating new opportunities for publishers to drive growth and improve profitability.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Methodology

Introduction

Definitions by Market Segment

Business Publishing

Legal Publishing

Scientific & Technical Publishing

Medical Publishing

Elimination

Definitions by Format

Online Content/ Information Databases

Platforms/ Tools & Solutions

Abstracting & Indexing Services

Journals

Books

Definitions by Geography

Sources of Information

Methodology for Estimates and Forecasts

2. Executive Overview

Introduction

Leading Competitors

Competitive Landscape

Market Trends

Outlook

3. Market Trends

Introduction

Current Trends

Macro Environment Clouds Strategies

The Transformation of Content

The New Dimensions of Data

Government Policy Impacts

Superfund Taxes Return

New Corporate Tax Increases

Sales Taxes Boom

The Tax Matrix

Legal Revenue Trending Upward

The Expanding Universe of Legal Professionals

R&D Spending Trends

Library Spending Plans

Top Issues for Academic Libraries

Healthcare Spending Metrics

4. Product Landscape

Introduction

Online Content

Journals

Books

Other Formats

Product Formats by Publishing Segment

5. Leading Competitors

Introduction

Leading Professional Publishers

RELX

Company Overview

Recent Company Performance

Publishing Strategy

Innovation

Thomson Reuters

Wolters Kluwer

Gartner

S&P Global

IHS Markit

Intuit

Kantar

Sage Group

Springer Nature

Thomson Reuters

S&P Global

M&A: Tax, Accounting and Business Publishing

M&A: Legal Publishing

M&A: Scientific & Technical Publishing

M&A: Medical Publishing

6. Global Perspective & Forecast

Introduction

Currency Effects

Professional Publishing by Geography

Tax, Accounting and Business Publishing

Legal Publishing

Scientific & Technical Publishing

Medical Publishing

Market Forecast

Global Markets

Product Segments

Forecast: Leading Publishers

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aiz5gh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets