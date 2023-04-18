Global Professional Publishing Market Report 2022-2026 Featuring Gartner, IHS Markit, Intuit, Kantar, RELX, S&P Global, Sage Group, Springer Nature, Thomson Reuters, & Wolters Kluwer

Apr 18, 2023, 06:45 ET
DUBLIN, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Professional Publishing 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This Global Professional Publishing 2022-2026 market research report has found that that the total market for this category is valued at $74.7 billion for 2021, which represents a gain of 4.9% over 2020.
This industry includes the following four professional publishing segments: Tax, Accounting, and Business; Legal; Scientific and Technical; and Medical Publishing. The author also forecasts the total market to reach $78.5 billion in 2022, gaining 4.8% over 2022; however, a poor macro environment is expected to dampen some growth through 2026.
In addition to analyzing the market size and segments for these key segments, the report provides details on a wide range of other issues, trends, and forces defining and impacting the global professional publishing market.
These include a breakdown of the market by format, geography, and sources of information; analysis of the macro environment including the impact of government policy, taxes, and R&D; an overview of the product landscape, broken down into online content, journals, books and other formats; and an analysis and profile of the leading players: RELX, Thomson Reuters, Wolters Kluwer, Gartner, S&P Global, IHS Markit, Intuit, Kantar, Sage Group, and Springer Nature.
Also detailed are M&A activity among all segments for 2020, 2021 and 2022; as well as a global perspective and forecast.
Among the key findings highlighted in the report are:
- The largest segment within professional publishing is Tax, Accounting and Business, which generated revenue of $40.8 billion in 2021, gaining 7.1% year over year.
- RELX continues its reign at the top of the professional publishing industry, delivering revenue of $8.9 billion in 2021 with a market share of 11.9%
- Strategic M&A activity, a tight market focus, and application of advanced technology has powered the tax, accounting, and business segment as the growth engine for professional publishing.
- Content-drive technology, incorporating AI, machine learning and other advanced technologies is creating new opportunities for publishers to drive growth and improve profitability.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Methodology
- Introduction
- Definitions by Market Segment
- Business Publishing
- Legal Publishing
- Scientific & Technical Publishing
- Medical Publishing
- Elimination
- Definitions by Format
- Online Content/ Information Databases
- Platforms/ Tools & Solutions
- Abstracting & Indexing Services
- Journals
- Books
- Definitions by Geography
- Sources of Information
- Methodology for Estimates and Forecasts
2. Executive Overview
- Introduction
- Leading Competitors
- Competitive Landscape
- Market Trends
- Outlook
3. Market Trends
- Introduction
- Current Trends
- Macro Environment Clouds Strategies
- The Transformation of Content
- The New Dimensions of Data
- Government Policy Impacts
- Superfund Taxes Return
- New Corporate Tax Increases
- Sales Taxes Boom
- The Tax Matrix
- Legal Revenue Trending Upward
- The Expanding Universe of Legal Professionals
- R&D Spending Trends
- Library Spending Plans
- Top Issues for Academic Libraries
- Healthcare Spending Metrics
4. Product Landscape
- Introduction
- Online Content
- Journals
- Books
- Other Formats
- Product Formats by Publishing Segment
5. Leading Competitors
- Introduction
- Leading Professional Publishers
- RELX
- Company Overview
- Recent Company Performance
- Publishing Strategy
- Innovation
- Thomson Reuters
- Wolters Kluwer
- Gartner
- S&P Global
- IHS Markit
- Intuit
- Kantar
- Sage Group
- Springer Nature
- Thomson Reuters
- S&P Global
- M&A: Tax, Accounting and Business Publishing
- M&A: Legal Publishing
- M&A: Scientific & Technical Publishing
- M&A: Medical Publishing
6. Global Perspective & Forecast
- Introduction
- Currency Effects
- Professional Publishing by Geography
- Tax, Accounting and Business Publishing
- Legal Publishing
- Scientific & Technical Publishing
- Medical Publishing
- Market Forecast
- Global Markets
- Product Segments
- Forecast: Leading Publishers
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aiz5gh
