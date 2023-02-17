Global Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software Market to Reach $23.3 Billion by 2030
Feb 17, 2023, 10:20 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia's war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war's role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818049/?utm_source=PRN
Global Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software Market to Reach $23.3 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software estimated at US$11.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$23.3 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 9.6% over the period 2022-2030. On-Premise, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.6% CAGR and reach US$11.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Cloud segment is readjusted to a revised 10.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.3% CAGR
The Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 13.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7% and 7.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.6% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 13 Featured)
- Appirio, Inc.
- Autotask Corp.
- Changepoint Corp.
- Clarizen
- Compuware Corporation
- ConnectWise, Inc.
- Deltek, Inc.
- FinancialForce
- Harmony Business Systems Ltd.
- Kaseya Ltd.
- Kimble Applications Ltd.
- Mavenlink, Inc.
- Microsoft Corporation
- NetSuite OpenAir
- Oracle Corporation
- Planview, Inc.
- Project Open Business Solutions S.L
- Projector PSA, Inc.
- Promys, Inc.
- SAP SE
- Unanet
- Upland Software, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818049/?utm_source=PRN
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software - Global Key
Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Consulting Firms by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Consulting Firms by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 18-Year Perspective for Consulting Firms by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Technology Companies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Technology Companies by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 18-Year Perspective for Technology Companies by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 18-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Professional Service
Automation (PSA) Software by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 18-Year Perspective for Professional Service
Automation (PSA) Software by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for
Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
On-Premise by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for On-Premise by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 18-Year Perspective for On-Premise by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cloud by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Cloud by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 18-Year Perspective for Cloud by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Marketing & Communication Firms by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Marketing & Communication
Firms by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 18-Year Perspective for Marketing &
Communication Firms by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 22: World Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software
Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012
through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United
States for 2023 (E)
Table 23: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software by Application -
Technology Companies, Consulting Firms, Marketing &
Communication Firms and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 24: USA Historic Review for Professional Service
Automation (PSA) Software by Application - Technology
Companies, Consulting Firms, Marketing & Communication Firms
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 25: USA 18-Year Perspective for Professional Service
Automation (PSA) Software by Application - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Technology Companies, Consulting Firms,
Marketing & Communication Firms and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software by Deployment -
On-Premise and Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA Historic Review for Professional Service
Automation (PSA) Software by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 28: USA 18-Year Perspective for Professional Service
Automation (PSA) Software by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012,
2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 29: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software by Application -
Technology Companies, Consulting Firms, Marketing &
Communication Firms and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: Canada Historic Review for Professional Service
Automation (PSA) Software by Application - Technology
Companies, Consulting Firms, Marketing & Communication Firms
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 31: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Professional Service
Automation (PSA) Software by Application - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Technology Companies, Consulting Firms,
Marketing & Communication Firms and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software by Deployment -
On-Premise and Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Professional Service
Automation (PSA) Software by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 34: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Professional Service
Automation (PSA) Software by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012,
2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for
2023 (E)
Table 35: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software by Application -
Technology Companies, Consulting Firms, Marketing &
Communication Firms and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: Japan Historic Review for Professional Service
Automation (PSA) Software by Application - Technology
Companies, Consulting Firms, Marketing & Communication Firms
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Professional Service
Automation (PSA) Software by Application - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Technology Companies, Consulting Firms,
Marketing & Communication Firms and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software by Deployment -
On-Premise and Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: Japan Historic Review for Professional Service
Automation (PSA) Software by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Professional Service
Automation (PSA) Software by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012,
2023 & 2030
CHINA
Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for
2023 (E)
Table 41: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software by Application -
Technology Companies, Consulting Firms, Marketing &
Communication Firms and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: China Historic Review for Professional Service
Automation (PSA) Software by Application - Technology
Companies, Consulting Firms, Marketing & Communication Firms
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: China 18-Year Perspective for Professional Service
Automation (PSA) Software by Application - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Technology Companies, Consulting Firms,
Marketing & Communication Firms and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software by Deployment -
On-Premise and Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: China Historic Review for Professional Service
Automation (PSA) Software by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: China 18-Year Perspective for Professional Service
Automation (PSA) Software by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012,
2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for
2023 (E)
Table 47: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software by Application -
Technology Companies, Consulting Firms, Marketing &
Communication Firms and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: Europe Historic Review for Professional Service
Automation (PSA) Software by Application - Technology
Companies, Consulting Firms, Marketing & Communication Firms
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Professional Service
Automation (PSA) Software by Application - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Technology Companies, Consulting Firms,
Marketing & Communication Firms and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Professional Service
Automation (PSA) Software by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Professional Service
Automation (PSA) Software by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software by Deployment -
On-Premise and Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Professional Service
Automation (PSA) Software by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Professional Service
Automation (PSA) Software by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012,
2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for
2023 (E)
Table 56: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software by Application -
Technology Companies, Consulting Firms, Marketing &
Communication Firms and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: France Historic Review for Professional Service
Automation (PSA) Software by Application - Technology
Companies, Consulting Firms, Marketing & Communication Firms
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: France 18-Year Perspective for Professional Service
Automation (PSA) Software by Application - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Technology Companies, Consulting Firms,
Marketing & Communication Firms and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 59: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software by Deployment -
On-Premise and Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: France Historic Review for Professional Service
Automation (PSA) Software by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: France 18-Year Perspective for Professional Service
Automation (PSA) Software by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012,
2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for
2023 (E)
Table 62: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software by Application -
Technology Companies, Consulting Firms, Marketing &
Communication Firms and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Germany Historic Review for Professional Service
Automation (PSA) Software by Application - Technology
Companies, Consulting Firms, Marketing & Communication Firms
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: Germany 18-Year Perspective for Professional Service
Automation (PSA) Software by Application - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Technology Companies, Consulting Firms,
Marketing & Communication Firms and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 65: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software by Deployment -
On-Premise and Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: Germany Historic Review for Professional Service
Automation (PSA) Software by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: Germany 18-Year Perspective for Professional Service
Automation (PSA) Software by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012,
2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 68: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software by Application -
Technology Companies, Consulting Firms, Marketing &
Communication Firms and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Italy Historic Review for Professional Service
Automation (PSA) Software by Application - Technology
Companies, Consulting Firms, Marketing & Communication Firms
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: Italy 18-Year Perspective for Professional Service
Automation (PSA) Software by Application - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Technology Companies, Consulting Firms,
Marketing & Communication Firms and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 71: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software by Deployment -
On-Premise and Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: Italy Historic Review for Professional Service
Automation (PSA) Software by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: Italy 18-Year Perspective for Professional Service
Automation (PSA) Software by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012,
2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United
Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 74: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software by Application -
Technology Companies, Consulting Firms, Marketing &
Communication Firms and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: UK Historic Review for Professional Service
Automation (PSA) Software by Application - Technology
Companies, Consulting Firms, Marketing & Communication Firms
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: UK 18-Year Perspective for Professional Service
Automation (PSA) Software by Application - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Technology Companies, Consulting Firms,
Marketing & Communication Firms and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 77: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software by Deployment -
On-Premise and Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: UK Historic Review for Professional Service
Automation (PSA) Software by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: UK 18-Year Perspective for Professional Service
Automation (PSA) Software by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012,
2023 & 2030
SPAIN
Table 80: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software by Application -
Technology Companies, Consulting Firms, Marketing &
Communication Firms and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: Spain Historic Review for Professional Service
Automation (PSA) Software by Application - Technology
Companies, Consulting Firms, Marketing & Communication Firms
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: Spain 18-Year Perspective for Professional Service
Automation (PSA) Software by Application - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Technology Companies, Consulting Firms,
Marketing & Communication Firms and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 83: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software by Deployment -
On-Premise and Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: Spain Historic Review for Professional Service
Automation (PSA) Software by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: Spain 18-Year Perspective for Professional Service
Automation (PSA) Software by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012,
2023 & 2030
RUSSIA
Table 86: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software by Application -
Technology Companies, Consulting Firms, Marketing &
Communication Firms and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Russia Historic Review for Professional Service
Automation (PSA) Software by Application - Technology
Companies, Consulting Firms, Marketing & Communication Firms
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: Russia 18-Year Perspective for Professional Service
Automation (PSA) Software by Application - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Technology Companies, Consulting Firms,
Marketing & Communication Firms and Other Applications for the
Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 89: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software by Deployment -
On-Premise and Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: Russia Historic Review for Professional Service
Automation (PSA) Software by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: Russia 18-Year Perspective for Professional Service
Automation (PSA) Software by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2012,
2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 92: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software by
Application - Technology Companies, Consulting Firms, Marketing &
Communication Firms and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Professional
Service Automation (PSA) Software by Application - Technology
Companies, Consulting Firms, Marketing & Communication Firms
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: Rest of Europe 18-Year Perspective for Professional
Service Automation (PSA) Software by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Technology Companies, Consulting
Firms, Marketing & Communication Firms and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 95: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software by
Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 96: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Professional
Service Automation (PSA) Software by Deployment - On-Premise
and Cloud Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Rest of Europe 18-Year Perspective for Professional
Service Automation (PSA) Software by Deployment - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years
2012, 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-
Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software by
Application - Technology Companies, Consulting Firms, Marketing &
Communication Firms and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Professional Service
Automation (PSA) Software by Application - Technology
Companies, Consulting Firms, Marketing & Communication Firms
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: Asia-Pacific 18-Year Perspective for Professional
Service Automation (PSA) Software by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Technology Companies, Consulting
Firms, Marketing & Communication Firms and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Professional
Service Automation (PSA) Software by Geographic Region -
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: Asia-Pacific 18-Year Perspective for Professional
Service Automation (PSA) Software by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Australia, India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2023 &
2030
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software by
Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Professional
Service Automation (PSA) Software by Deployment - On-Premise
and Cloud Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 106: Asia-Pacific 18-Year Perspective for Professional
Service Automation (PSA) Software by Deployment - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years
2012, 2023 & 2030
AUSTRALIA
Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia
for 2023 (E)
Table 107: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software by Application -
Technology Companies, Consulting Firms, Marketing &
Communication Firms and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 108: Australia Historic Review for Professional Service
Automation (PSA) Software by Application - Technology
Companies, Consulting Firms, Marketing & Communication Firms
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 109: Australia 18-Year Perspective for Professional
Service Automation (PSA) Software by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Technology Companies, Consulting
Firms, Marketing & Communication Firms and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 110: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software by Deployment -
On-Premise and Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 111: Australia Historic Review for Professional Service
Automation (PSA) Software by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 112: Australia 18-Year Perspective for Professional
Service Automation (PSA) Software by Deployment - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years
2012, 2023 & 2030
INDIA
Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in India for
2023 (E)
Table 113: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Professional Service Automation (PSA) Software by Application -
Technology Companies, Consulting Firms, Marketing &
Communication Firms and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 114: India Historic Review for Professional Service
Automation (PSA) Software by Application - Technology
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818049/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
Contact Clare: [email protected]
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article