Global Professional Speakers Join Davos Online Communications Summit on February 25

DAVOS, Switzerland, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The main global annual event Davos Online Communications Summit 2021, organized by the World Communications Forum Association in Davos, is uniting outstanding professional speakers from different parts of the world who will participate in keynote speeches, thought-provoking virtual panel discussions and Q&A sessions.

The Summit titled "Leadership During Turbulent Times" will address the critical communications and leadership issues that have dominated the Public Relations industry during a turbulent 2020 and how education is responding to COVID-19.

This year's confirmed speakers at the event come from over 20 countries, including: Hotwire Global CEO Barbara Bates, Omnicom University Dean Karen van Bergen, Edelman Africa CEO Jordan Rittenberry, WCFA Co-Founder and ex-President Yanina Dubeykovskaya, BOD Founder & Managing Partner Saurabh Uboweja, DonValley Reputation Managers Managing Director Solly Moeng, Fuller Consulting Managing Partner Lesley Mclean, Rollins College Chair Communications Department Hesham Mesbah, Clue to the Zoo Founder Nurul Shamsuri, Spring PR Co-Founder and Director Communications & International Relations Tatevik Simonyan, ICCO Ethics Chair and Netprofile Founder Christina Forsgard, Emerald Public Relations CEO Zsofia Lakatos, HAL24K Global Training and Delivery Manager Sjaak Koole, ORCA Affairs CEO and ex IPREX Global President Michael Schroeder, Global Alliance for Public Relations and Communication Management President Justin Green, Peterson Integrated Communications CEO Peter Mutie, PR Newswire Country Manager Mai Anh Le.

WCFA President Maxim Behar said: "We have been doing Communications Summits in Davos, Switzerland for more than 10 years and going online is expected to make the event bigger and more impactful than ever before. It will bring together the global public relations industry to people's screens, giving them opportunity to engage in a great learning and networking environment with high-levelled professionals from all around the world."

About World Communication Forum

The World Communication Forum was founded in 2010 in Davos, Switzerland, where the Association was registered in 2014. The WCFA is a n organization committed to active global discussions and exchanges focused on the development of communications expertise of its members and be an active voice in its key role in business, society and politics. Every year the forum gathers prominent representatives of the communication and public relations sector from around the world, who, through dialogue and discussion, exchange experiences and ideas to shape the art of global communications. In 2020, the WCFA organized its first ever 'Global Communications Summit' on the Zoom, bringing together some of the top communications experts globally. Resulting from this gathering were Tenets for Ethical Communications', endorsed and signed by 135 experts from 36 countries.

