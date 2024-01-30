Global Profit Advisors Revolutionizes Lead Generation with Turnkey Real Estate Call Center Service

Industry Leader's Innovative Approach Generates 60+ High-Quality Leads per Month

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Profit Advisors, a global outsourcing staffing company renowned for its excellence in providing tailored solutions, is proud to announce the expansion of its highly successful "Done For You" (DFY) real estate call center service. This innovative offering has consistently delivered outstanding results, generating an impressive 60+ high-quality leads per month for real estate investors, wholesalers, and Realtors.

Recognizing the ongoing challenges faced by professionals in the real estate industry, Global Profit Advisors has leveraged its expertise in outsourced staffing and customized solutions to address the lead generation dilemma. Their DFY call center service is designed to alleviate the burden of prospecting and calling, allowing clients to focus on what matters most - closing deals.

"Our comprehensive DFY call center service enables clients to focus on closing deals rather than hunting for them," said Tyler Higgins, President of Global Profit Advisors. "With an expert team sourcing leads tailored to your strategy, you can rapidly scale your acquisition pipeline without the typical hassles of managing your own calling team.

Global Profit Advisors maintains its commitment to quality assurance, setting stringent standards for knowledge, etiquette, and effectiveness for their callers. Each client benefits from dedicated account managers to guarantee a seamless and exceptional customer experience.

Higgins adds, "We believe in results, and our DFY call center service speaks for itself. On average, it delivers 60+ high-quality leads monthly, all at a fraction of the cost of other solutions.

For more information about Global Profit Advisors' DFY real estate call center service, visit www.globalprofitadvisors.com.

About Global Profit Advisors

Global Profit Advisors is a globally recognized leader in outsourced staffing, recruiting, and call center solutions, serving businesses worldwide. Their unparalleled expertise and customized approach enable companies to optimize operations, reduce costs, and achieve profitable growth.

