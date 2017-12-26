Global Programmable Logic Controllers Market, Forecast to 2021

NEW YORK, Dec. 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Impact of IIoT PLCs in the Current Form to Remain the Choice of Future Machine-builders



Programmable logic controller (PLC) as a digitally operating electronic system, designed for use in an industrial environment, is used to control different types of machines or processes. The global PLC market, which comprises of Nano PLC, Small PLC, Medium PLC, Large PLC, Programmable Automation Controllers (PAC), Software, and Services, is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2016 to 2021 and reach $13,145.1 million by 2021.



The aim of this study is to analyze the developments of the PLC market in the global level and present an outlook on market growth, opportunities, and performance. The major focus is market trends (drivers and restraints); regional trends (North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the world). The study highlights opportunities created by PLC manufacturers, third party hardware and software developers, and internet/technology companies that are integrating industrial internet of things (IIoT) solutions into PLCs and investing in the development of next-generation control technologies.



Market measurements and revenue forecasts were estimated for 2016–2021 (PLC market by region, product, and end user industries). Market focus and market share details of key participants, such as Rockwell Automation, Inc., Siemens AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Schneider Electric, and ABB are included. The base year for the study is 2016 and forecast period is from 2017 to 2021.



Key Issues Addressed

- What is the present state of the global PLC market? What is PAC and why is sometimes PAC preferred? Is the global PLC/ PAC market growing, how long will it continue to grow, and at what rate?

- What are the factors driving the PLC market? What are the different challenges faced by the PLC vendors? What are the challenges faced by the end users?

- What are the different technological developments occurring in the market? How are different IIoT technologies influencing the PLCs as a product? How is the demand for PLCs distributed across different end users and geographic regions?

- What is the impact of IIoT on PLC product features? And how are these likely to disrupt the market?

- Who are the major market participants and How are they managing growth in an environment that is witnessing new technology adoption? What are their strengths, weakness, opportunities and threats?

- Where are the major growth opportunities in the PLC market and how will it be helpful for the vendors and third party software providers?



