Global Programmatic Digital Out-Of-Home Leader Hivestack Expands to Latin America

Hivestack drives strategic expansion in Latin America with multiple partners on the supply side, as demand for programmatic digital out-of-home is set for explosive growth.

GUADALAJARA, MEXICO and MONTREAL, CANADA, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Hivestack , the leading global programmatic digital out-of-home (DOOH) ad tech company today announced that they are expanding sales and operations to several countries in Latin America including, Argentina, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Peru, Panama and Mexico.

Even in the midst of a global pandemic, programmatic advertising has been on a meteoric rise in Latin America. In 2020, it is estimated that 63% of all digital ad spend will be transacted programmatically across LATAM markets. Yet, at the same time, less than 2% of Latin America DOOH buys are being transacted programmatically. This imbalance introduces an incredible growth opportunity for programmatic DOOH in Latin America.

Andreas Soupliotis, Founder & CEO of Hivestack commented "While programmatic advertising is skyrocketing in LATAM, programmatic DOOH is just getting started. Today, only a small fraction of buys are bought using programmatic technology. Hivestack brings transformation by providing LATAM buyers with new capabilities such as a demand-side platform (DSP) that can bid on OOH impressions using familiar RTB methods, behavioural targeting capabilities derived from consumer movement data and attribution models that link business outcomes to programmatic DOOH advertising exposure."

On the sell-side, Hivestack helps LATAM publishers monetize DOOH inventory programmatically with CPM pricing via private marketplace setups or by propagating bid requests on the open marketplace. Both can be purchased programmatically by agencies using the Hivestack DSP or supported omni-channel DSPs.

Hivestack's supply-side footprint in Mexico includes screens from some of the largest OOH publishers such as Postermedia , Grupo Vallas , ViaVerde , and OLA MEDIA , Uber Mexico's exclusive in-ride advertising partner. Mexican brands can target hard-to-reach, on-the-go consumers at multiple touch-points throughout their daily journey by programmatically activating screens from these Hivestack-integrated publishers. These screens are located on public highways, roads, street furniture, transit, shopping malls, and in-ride entertainment across major cities such as Mexico City, Monterrey, Guadalajara, Leon and others, thus reaching millions of consumers daily.

Hivestack's partnerships extend to eight countries in Latin and Central America, and is already successfully bringing demand to Latin American publishers with two programmatic campaigns set to run in December.

As part of the expansion, Hivestack has opened an office in Guadalajara, a leading technology hub in Mexico.

ABOUT HIVESTACK

Hivestack is the leading global, full stack, digital out-of-home (DOOH) ad tech company. DOOH media owners use Hivestack's Supply-Side Platform & Ad Exchange to attract programmatic revenue. DOOH media owners can also use Hivestack's Ad Server to power audience-based, directly sold campaigns. Attribution is a first class-citizen throughout Hivestack's platform, offering sellers the ability to measure business outcomes at all stages of the consumer sales funnel.

Hivestack is headquartered in Montreal, Canada, and has global operations in Toronto, Tokyo, London, New York, Mexico City, Sydney and Guadalajara.

For more information, please visit https://www.hivestack.com

