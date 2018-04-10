Global Programmatic Mobile Video Advertising Growing by 30% Quarterly: Latest Marketplace Report by Chocolate Platform

The report analyses over 170 billion auctions and millions of ad impressions delivered in Q4'2017 to take a detailed look at a broad spectrum of areas related to programmatic media advertising. Chocolate Marketplace has seen tremendous interest from global brand marketers for programmatic solutions that deliver successful results with 100% transparency. The company's significant investments in integrating third-party integrations like MOAT, Pixelate and conscious efforts to knock off fraud inventory has strengthened Chocolate Marketplace's position as a go-to choice for mobile video advertising.

Key highlights of the report include:

30% increase in video ad impressions served

57% increase in in-app video ad spend

170% increase in full-screen video ad impressions

32% increase in in-view ad time

Technology (36%), Retail (15%), Auto (14%), CPG (13%) and Movies & Entertainment (8%) are the top 5 brand advertiser categories

"The growth in Chocolate Marketplace ad spend and auctions is a testament to our continuous efforts in building a transparent, brand safe and viewable platform," said Saurabh Bhatia, CEO, Chocolate. "Nearly two-thirds of the world's digital display advertising (67%) will be traded programmatically by 2019[1], growing 21% per year which signifies the importance of programmatic in future. We happen to be at the forefront of the fastest growing mobile video advertising segment and are committed to expanding our Marketplace to create a 100% transparent platform."

About Chocolate

Chocolate is a global leader in mobile video advertising. Chocolate offers two core products, Chocolate Marketplace, a global programmatic buying and selling platform for mobile video advertising and Chocolate Mediation, an end-to-end monetization solution for app developers & publishers. Chocolate is a privately held, venture-backed company headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices in San Francisco, CA, and India.

