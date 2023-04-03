Global Programming Language Training Market size to grow by USD 5,375.55 million from 2022 to 2027, Driven by the increased emphasis on blended learning - Technavio

NEW YORK , April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the programming language training market and it is estimated to grow by USD 5,375.55 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 15.15% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The growing emphasis on blended learning drives the growth of the programming language training market. The blended learning approach combines traditional classroom activities with online learning opportunities. One of the elements promoting the development of this model is the rising emphasis on online training. The convenience and flexibility that the mixed approach offers to learners is the main driver behind its adoption in programming language training. For more insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Programming Language Training Market 2023-2027

Programming Language Training Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The programming language training market report covers the following areas:

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by product, which is the leading segment in the market?

Based on the product, the market witnessed maximum growth in the online segment

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.15% during the forecast period.

Aptech Ltd., Coursera Inc., DataCamp Inc., edX Inc., Global Knowledge Training LLC, Learning Tree International Inc., NetCom Learning, NIIT Ltd., Udacity Inc., and Udemy Inc. are the top players in the market.

Programming Language Training Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Aptech Ltd., Coursera Inc., DataCamp Inc., edX Inc., Global Knowledge Training LLC, Learning Tree International Inc., NetCom Learning, NIIT Ltd., Udacity Inc., and Udemy Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the increased adoption of boot camps by developing economies will offer immense growth opportunities, the availability of open online educational resources is likely to pose a challenge for market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this programming language training market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Vendor Offerings -

Aptech Ltd. - The company offers training on programming languages such as C++ and .NET.

The company offers training on programming languages such as C++ and .NET. Coursera Inc. - The company offers training on programming languages and technologies such as C++, .NET, and Linux.

The company offers training on programming languages and technologies such as C++, .NET, and Linux. DataCamp Inc. - The company offers training on programming languages such as R and Python.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Programming Language Training Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Product

Online



Classroom



Boot Camp

End-user

Corporate



Academic

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



MEA

The market share growth by the corporate segment will be significant for the programming language training market growth during the forecast period. The major contribution to the global programming language training market is from the corporate sector. It consists of programming language training provided to employees. Traditionally, programming language training was primarily provided to employees either in-house or at the training institute's premises. However, in the current scenario, blended learning is gaining traction. There is a mixture of both online and offline activities in this model, which is a major contributor to the growth of the market. The discovery of Big Data software such as R and Scala is another contribution to the market. Hence, technological advances are expected to drive market growth in the corporate segment, which, in turn, will lead to growth in the overall programming language training market during the forecast period.

Geographic Analysis

North America will account for 38% of the market growth during the forecast period. The market in the region is estimated to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period. The various steps taken by the US and Canadian governments in order to include programming language classes early in the educational system are one of the factors driving the market. Another element influencing the growth of coding boot camps in North America is the growing demand for programming language training. The expansion of boot camps reflects an increase in demand for software developers who are fluent in all programming languages.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments, including country- and region-wise data, historic data (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027)

This study identifies the increased emphasis on blended learning as one of the prime trends driving the programming language training market growth during the forecast period.

Programming Language Training Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist programming language training market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the programming language training market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the programming language training market across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and MEA

, APAC, , , and MEA Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of programming language training market vendors

The soft skills training market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 34.62% between 2022 and 2027 and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 119.22 billion. North America is projected to account for 35% of the global market share growth by 2027.

Based on Technavio's market sizing methodology, the business English language training market size is predicted to surge to USD 7.20 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 9.76%. One of the factors driving the business English language training market is the high demand for vocational English training.

Programming Language Training Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.15% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 5,375.55 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 14.75 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key countries US, Canada, China, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Barcelona Code School, Coursera Inc., DataCamp Inc., Dataquest Labs Inc., Eduonix Learning Solutions Pvt. Ltd, edX LLC, Global Knowledge Training LLC, Learning Tree International Inc., LinkedIn Corp., NIIT Ltd, Online Consulting Inc., PTR, Simplilearn Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Udacity Inc., Udemy Inc., Aptech Ltd., Coding Blocks Pvt. Ltd., Firebrand Training Ltd., and NetCom Learning Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global programming language training market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global programming language training market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Corporate - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Corporate - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Corporate - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Corporate - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Corporate - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Academic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Academic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Academic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Academic - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Academic - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Product

7.3 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Classroom - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Classroom - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Classroom - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Classroom - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Classroom - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Boot camp - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Boot camp - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Boot camp - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Boot camp - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Boot camp - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 60: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 61: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 63: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 105: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 106: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 107: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 108: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 109: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 110: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 111: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Aptech Ltd.

Exhibit 112: Aptech Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Aptech Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: Aptech Ltd. - Key offerings

12.4 Coursera Inc.

Exhibit 115: Coursera Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Coursera Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Coursera Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 118: Coursera Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Coursera Inc. - Segment focus

12.5 DataCamp Inc.

Exhibit 120: DataCamp Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 121: DataCamp Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: DataCamp Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 123: DataCamp Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 Dataquest Labs Inc.

Exhibit 124: Dataquest Labs Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Dataquest Labs Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Dataquest Labs Inc. - Key offerings

12.7 edX LLC

Exhibit 127: edX LLC - Overview



Exhibit 128: edX LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: edX LLC - Key offerings

12.8 Firebrand Training Ltd.

Exhibit 130: Firebrand Training Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Firebrand Training Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: Firebrand Training Ltd. - Key offerings

12.9 Global Knowledge Training LLC

Exhibit 133: Global Knowledge Training LLC - Overview



Exhibit 134: Global Knowledge Training LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: Global Knowledge Training LLC - Key offerings

12.10 Learning Tree International Inc.

Exhibit 136: Learning Tree International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 137: Learning Tree International Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: Learning Tree International Inc. - Key offerings

12.11 LinkedIn Corp.

Exhibit 139: LinkedIn Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 140: LinkedIn Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: LinkedIn Corp. - Key offerings

12.12 NetCom Learning

Exhibit 142: NetCom Learning - Overview



Exhibit 143: NetCom Learning - Product / Service



Exhibit 144: NetCom Learning - Key offerings

12.13 NIIT Ltd

Exhibit 145: NIIT Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 146: NIIT Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 147: NIIT Ltd - Key news



Exhibit 148: NIIT Ltd - Key offerings

12.14 Online Consulting Inc.

Exhibit 149: Online Consulting Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 150: Online Consulting Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 151: Online Consulting Inc. - Key offerings

12.15 Simplilearn Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 152: Simplilearn Solutions Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 153: Simplilearn Solutions Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 154: Simplilearn Solutions Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.16 Udacity Inc.

Exhibit 155: Udacity Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 156: Udacity Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 157: Udacity Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 158: Udacity Inc. - Key offerings

12.17 Udemy Inc.

Exhibit 159: Udemy Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 160: Udemy Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 161: Udemy Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 162: Udemy Inc. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 163: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 164: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 165: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 166: Research methodology



Exhibit 167: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 168: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 169: List of abbreviations

