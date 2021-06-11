Global Programming Language Training Market to witness nearly $ 4.5 Billion growth during 2021-2025 | Technavio
Technavio has been monitoring the programming language training market and it is poised to grow by USD 4.49 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 15% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by product, which is the leading segment in the market?
Based on the product, the market witnessed maximum growth in the online segment.
- What are the major trends in the market?
Increased emphasis on blended learning is the major trend in the market.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 15% during the forecast period.
- Who are the top players in the market?
Aptech Ltd., Coursera Inc., DataCamp Inc., edX Inc., Global Knowledge Training LLC, Learning Tree International Inc., NetCom Learning, NIIT Ltd., Udacity Inc., and Udemy Inc. are the top players in the market.
- What are the key market drivers and challenges?
The market is driven by the increased adoption of boot camps by developing economies. However, the availability of open online educational resources might challenge growth.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Aptech Ltd., Coursera Inc., DataCamp Inc., edX Inc., Global Knowledge Training LLC, Learning Tree International Inc., NetCom Learning, NIIT Ltd., Udacity Inc., and Udemy Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the increased adoption of boot camps by developing economies will offer immense growth opportunities, the availability of open online educational resources is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this programming language training market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Programming Language Training Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Programming Language Training Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Online
- Classroom
- Boot Camp
- End-user
- Corporate
- Academic
- Geography
- North America
- APAC
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
Programming Language Training Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The programming language training market report covers the following areas:
- Programming Language Training Market Size
- Programming Language Training Market Trends
- Programming Language Training Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the increased emphasis on blended learning as one of the prime trends driving the Programming Language Training Market growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and
indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Programming Language Training Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist programming language training market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the programming language training market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the programming language training market across North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of programming language training market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Classroom - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Boot camp - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Corporate - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Academic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Aptech Ltd.
- Coursera Inc.
- DataCamp Inc.
- edX Inc.
- Global Knowledge Training LLC
- Learning Tree International Inc.
- NetCom Learning
- NIIT Ltd.
- Udacity Inc.
- Udemy Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
