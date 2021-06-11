Global Programming Language Training Market to witness nearly $ 4.5 Billion growth during 2021-2025 | Technavio

Request a Free Sample Report

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by product, which is the leading segment in the market?

Based on the product, the market witnessed maximum growth in the online segment.

Based on the product, the market witnessed maximum growth in the online segment. What are the major trends in the market?

Increased emphasis on blended learning is the major trend in the market.

Increased emphasis on blended learning is the major trend in the market. At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 15% during the forecast period.

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 15% during the forecast period. Who are the top players in the market?

Aptech Ltd., Coursera Inc., DataCamp Inc., edX Inc., Global Knowledge Training LLC, Learning Tree International Inc., NetCom Learning, NIIT Ltd., Udacity Inc., and Udemy Inc. are the top players in the market.

Aptech Ltd., Coursera Inc., DataCamp Inc., edX Inc., Global Knowledge Training LLC, Learning Tree International Inc., NetCom Learning, NIIT Ltd., Udacity Inc., and Udemy Inc. are the top players in the market. What are the key market drivers and challenges?

The market is driven by the increased adoption of boot camps by developing economies. However, the availability of open online educational resources might challenge growth.

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Global Soft Skills Training Market - Global soft skills training market is segmented by end-user (corporate and academic) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Request a Free Sample Report

Global Business English Language Training Market - Global business English language training market is segmented by end-user (institutional learners and individual learners), learning methods (blended learning and online learning), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Request a Free Sample Report

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View Our Sample Report Before Purchasing

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Aptech Ltd., Coursera Inc., DataCamp Inc., edX Inc., Global Knowledge Training LLC, Learning Tree International Inc., NetCom Learning, NIIT Ltd., Udacity Inc., and Udemy Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the increased adoption of boot camps by developing economies will offer immense growth opportunities, the availability of open online educational resources is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this programming language training market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Programming Language Training Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Programming Language Training Market is segmented as below:

Product

Online



Classroom



Boot Camp

End-user

Corporate



Academic

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR70596

Programming Language Training Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The programming language training market report covers the following areas:

Programming Language Training Market Size

Programming Language Training Market Trends

Programming Language Training Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the increased emphasis on blended learning as one of the prime trends driving the Programming Language Training Market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and

indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research

reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Programming Language Training Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist programming language training market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the programming language training market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the programming language training market across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and MEA

, APAC, , , and MEA Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of programming language training market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Classroom - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Boot camp - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Corporate - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Academic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Aptech Ltd.

Coursera Inc.

DataCamp Inc.

edX Inc.

Global Knowledge Training LLC

Learning Tree International Inc.

NetCom Learning

NIIT Ltd.

Udacity Inc.

Udemy Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/top-drivers-for-programming-language-trainingmarket

Report: www.technavio.com/report/programming-language-training-market-industry-analysis

SOURCE Technavio