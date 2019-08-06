Global Projection Mapping Equipment Market - By Type (Projectors, Switchers, Others), Rental Market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 17.33 % during 2017- 2022

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Executive Summary

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Projection Mapping Equipment Market By Type (Projectors, Switchers), Rental (By Type of Equipment, By Type of Projection Mapping, Application), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, LAMEA), By Countries (United States, Canada, Germany, Spain, China Japan and UAE)







According to Azoth Analytics research report "Global Projection Mapping Equipment Market - By Type (Projectors, Switchers, Others), Rental Market (Type, Event) - Opportunities and Forecast (2018 Edition): Forecast to 2022)", the global projection mapping equipment market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 17.33 % during 2017– 2022.



The segment of projection mapping projectors witnessed growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years and is expected to grow in the forecast period on the back of augmentation in the number of events that require multiple projectors which further amplifies demand for the varied types of projectors. Amongst the regions, North America accounts for the largest regional share in the global projection mapping equipment market in 2016. Key factors driving the robust growth rate of North America region include rising number of sporting and music events implementing the projection mapping technology.



The report titled "Global Projection Mapping Equipment Market - By Type (Projectors, Switchers, Others), Rental Market (Type, Event) - Opportunities and Forecast (2018 Edition): Forecast to 2022" has covered and analyzed the potential of Global Projection Mapping Equipment Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares, rental market, list of projection mapping events and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global projection mapping equipment market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.



Scope of the Report

Global Projection Mapping Equipment Market (Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017E-2022F)

• Global Projection Mapping Equipment Market – Size and Growth

• By Type-Projectors, Switchers

• Rental Market-By Type of Equipment, By Type of Projection Mapping, Application, List of Projection Mapping Events



Regional Markets – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

Projection Mapping Equipment Market – Size and Growth

• By Type-Projectors, Switchers



Country Analysis - U.S., Canada, Germany, Spain, Japan China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia)

Projection Mapping Equipment Market – Size and Growth

• By Type-Projectors, Switchers



Rental Market Analysis

• By Type of Equipment

• By Type of Projection Mapping

• Application

• List of Projection Mapping Events



Other Report Highlights

• Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints

• Market Trends

• SWOT Analysis

• Company Analysis – Sony Electronics, Epson, Panasonic, Barco, Ross Video, Grass Valley, Christie Digital Systems, BenQ



Customization of the Report

The report could be customized according to the client's specific research requirements. No additional cost will be required to pay for limited additional research.



