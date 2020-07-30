Global Projector Screen Industry
Global Projector Screen Market to Reach $278.8 Billion by 2027
Jul 30, 2020, 09:30 ET
NEW YORK, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Projector Screen estimated at US$105.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$278.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Wall & Ceiling, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 16.4% CAGR and reach US$143.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Ceiling Recessed segment is readjusted to a revised 15.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $28.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19.5% CAGR
The Projector Screen market in the U.S. is estimated at US$28.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$64.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 19.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.5% and 13.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.7% CAGR.
Floor Rising Segment to Record 14.3% CAGR
In the global Floor Rising segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 13.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$11.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$28.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$42.4 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 16% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 281-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Barco NV
- Custom Display Solutions (CDS), Inc.
- dnp denmark as
- Draper, Inc.
- Elite Screens, Inc.
- Epson America Inc.
- Glimm Screens International
- Grandview Crystal Screen CO., LTD.
- Harkness Screens International Ltd.
- Screen Innovations (SI)
- Screen Research Worldwide
- Severtson Screens
- Silver ticket Products
- SnapAV
- Stewart Filmscreen
- Swastik Telon
- Vutec Corporation
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 41
