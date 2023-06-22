Global Property & Casualty Reinsurance Market Report 2023: Rising Number of Natural Calamities Bolsters Growth

DUBLIN, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Property & Casualty Reinsurance Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global property and casualty reinsurance market is expected to grow from $427.43 billion in 2022 to $478.97 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1%. The property and casualty reinsurance market is expected to reach $718.33 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 10.7%.

Major players in the property & casualty reinsurance market are Barents Re Reinsurance Company Inc., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., BMS Group Limited, China Reinsurance Corporation, Everest Re Group Ltd., Hannover Re, Lloyd's of London, Munich Reinsurance Company, PartnerRe Ltd., Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated, SCOR SE, Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd., AXA XL, MAPFRE Insurance, and IRB Brasil RE.

Property and casualty reinsurance is an agreement between a reinsurer and an insurance firm. The insurance business, or cedent, transfers liability to the reinsurance firm, which then assumes all or a portion of the risk connected with one or more insurance plans issued by the cedent.



The main types of property and casualty reinsurance are direct selling and intermediary selling. Direct selling is the practice of selling goods outside of a traditional retail environment, such as online, at home, or in other locations. The modes involved are online and offline which are used by small reinsurers and midsized reinsurers' for life and health reinsurance, non-life or property and casualty reinsurance.



Product innovation is the key trend gaining popularity in the property and casualty reinsurance market. Major companies operating in the property and casualty reinsurance market are focused on developing innovative products to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, in September 2021, Ascot Group, a UK-based specialty insurance and reinsurance company, launched Ascot Reinsurance's platform for global reinsurance underwriting and ceded risk solutions. This platform serves as a central entry point for all of Ascot's reinsurance offerings, including improved client services, claims, treaty, and facultative solutions, and claims management.



In February 2022, Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd., a Switzerland-based reinsurance company acquired Champlain Reinsurance Company for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition shows Swiss Re's strong expertise in devising and reliably delivering customized solutions for the legacy challenges of business partners. Champlain Reinsurance Company is a Switzerland-based run-off reinsurance captive of Alcan Holdings Switzerland AG.



North America was the largest region in the property and casualty reinsurance market in 2022. The regions covered in property and casualty reinsurance report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the property and casualty reinsurance market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The rise in the number of natural calamities is expected to propel the growth of the property and casualty reinsurance market in the coming years. Natural calamities are the result of natural hazards, such as an earthquake, floods, cyclones, hurricanes, volcanic eruptions, or landslides, which negatively impact the environment and cause property damage, loss of life, or other negative effects. Reinsurance enables property and casualty insurers to mitigate the risks associated with concentrated natural disasters. Hence, the rise in natural calamities will boost the property & casualty reinsurance market.



The property and casualty reinsurance market includes revenues earned by entities by providing facultative reinsurance and treaty reinsurance. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Property & Casualty Reinsurance Market Characteristics



3. Property & Casualty Reinsurance Market Trends And Strategies



4. Property & Casualty Reinsurance Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Property & Casualty Reinsurance Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Property & Casualty Reinsurance Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Property & Casualty Reinsurance Market



5. Property & Casualty Reinsurance Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Property & Casualty Reinsurance Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Property & Casualty Reinsurance Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Property & Casualty Reinsurance Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Property & Casualty Reinsurance Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Direct Selling

Intermediary Selling

6.2. Global Property & Casualty Reinsurance Market, Segmentation By Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Online

Offline

6.3. Global Property & Casualty Reinsurance Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Small Reinsurers

Midsized Reinsurers

6.4. Global Property & Casualty Reinsurance Market, Segmentation By End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Life And Health Reinsurance

Non-Life Or Property And Casualty Reinsurance

7. Property & Casualty Reinsurance Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Property & Casualty Reinsurance Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Property & Casualty Reinsurance Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

SOURCE Research and Markets