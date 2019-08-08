Global Propylene Glycol Industry

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Propylene Glycol market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.6 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 5.2%. Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Petroleum, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3.1 Billion by the year 2025, Petroleum will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799443/?utm_source=PRN



While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$66.9 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$188 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Petroleum will reach a market size of US$194.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$433.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Adeka Corporation (Japan); Archer Daniels Midland Company (USA); Arrow Chemical Group Corp. (China); Asahi Glass Co., Ltd. (Japan); BASF SE (Germany); Chaoyang Chemicals, Inc. (USA); DowDuPont, Inc. (USA); DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products LLC (USA); Global Bio-Chem Technology Group Co., Ltd. (Hong Kong); Golden Dyechem (India); Helm AG (Germany); Huntsman Corporation (USA); INEOS Group AG (Switzerland); LyondellBasell Industries NV (The Netherlands); Oleon NV (Belgium); Oxyde Belgium bvba (Belgium); Royal Dutch Shell PLC (The Netherlands); Shandong Depu Chemical Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd (China); SKC Co., Ltd. (Korea); Temix International S.R.L. (Italy); Trinternational, Inc. (USA)



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799443/?utm_source=PRN



PROPYLENE GLYCOL MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JULY 2019

CONTENTS



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Propylene Glycol Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

Bio-Based (Source) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning

for 2019 & 2025

Petroleum (Source) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 &

2025



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Propylene Glycol Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Propylene Glycol Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Propylene Glycol Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Petroleum (Source) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Petroleum (Source) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Petroleum (Source) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Bio-Based (Source) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Bio-Based (Source) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Bio-Based (Source) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Transportation (End-Use Industry) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 11: Transportation (End-Use Industry) Retrospective

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 12: Transportation (End-Use Industry) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Building & Construction (End-Use Industry) Demand

Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Building & Construction (End-Use Industry) Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Building & Construction (End-Use Industry) Share

Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics (End-Use Industry)

Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics (End-Use Industry) Global

Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics (End-Use Industry)

Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 19: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Years 2018 through 2025

Table 20: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Analysis

of Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Years 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Global MARKET Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and

2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES MARKET Facts & Figures

US Propylene Glycol Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Bio-Based (Source) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading

Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

Petroleum (Source) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US:

2019 & 2025

Table 22: United States Propylene Glycol Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Source: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Propylene Glycol Market in the United States by

Source: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 24: United States Propylene Glycol Market Share Breakdown

by Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: United States Propylene Glycol Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Propylene Glycol Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by End-Use Industry in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 27: Propylene Glycol Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 28: Canadian Propylene Glycol Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Source: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Canadian Propylene Glycol Historic Market Review by

Source in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 30: Propylene Glycol Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Source for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 31: Canadian Propylene Glycol Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Propylene Glycol Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for

2009-2017

Table 33: Canadian Propylene Glycol Market Share Analysis by

End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 34: Japanese Market for Propylene Glycol: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Source for the

period 2018-2025

Table 35: Propylene Glycol Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Source for the Period 2009-2017

Table 36: Japanese Propylene Glycol Market Share Analysis by

Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Propylene

Glycol in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Japanese Propylene Glycol Market in US$ Million by

End-Use Industry: 2009-2017

Table 39: Propylene Glycol Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 40: Chinese Propylene Glycol Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Source for the Period 2018-2025

Table 41: Propylene Glycol Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Source: 2009-2017

Table 42: Chinese Propylene Glycol Market by Source: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 43: Chinese Demand for Propylene Glycol in US$ Million by

End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Propylene Glycol Market Review in China in US$

Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017

Table 45: Chinese Propylene Glycol Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE MARKET Facts & Figures

European Propylene Glycol Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Bio-Based (Source) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe:

2019 & 2025

Petroleum (Source) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in

Europe: 2019 & 2025

Table 46: European Propylene Glycol Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 47: Propylene Glycol Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 48: European Propylene Glycol Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: European Propylene Glycol Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Source: 2018-2025

Table 50: Propylene Glycol Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Source: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 51: European Propylene Glycol Market Share Breakdown by

Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: European Propylene Glycol Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025

Table 53: Propylene Glycol Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 54: European Propylene Glycol Market Share Analysis by

End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 55: Propylene Glycol Market in France by Source:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 56: French Propylene Glycol Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Source: 2009-2017

Table 57: French Propylene Glycol Market Share Analysis by

Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: Propylene Glycol Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025

Table 59: French Propylene Glycol Historic Market Review in US$

Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017

Table 60: French Propylene Glycol Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2009, 2019, and

2025

GERMANY

Table 61: Propylene Glycol Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Source for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 62: German Propylene Glycol Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Source: 2009-2017

Table 63: German Propylene Glycol Market Share Breakdown by

Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: Propylene Glycol Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: German Propylene Glycol Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017

Table 66: Propylene Glycol Market Share Distribution in Germany

by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 67: Italian Propylene Glycol Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Source for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: Propylene Glycol Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Source: 2009-2017

Table 69: Italian Propylene Glycol Market by Source: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 70: Italian Demand for Propylene Glycol in US$ Million by

End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025

Table 71: Propylene Glycol Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017

Table 72: Italian Propylene Glycol Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Propylene Glycol: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Source for

the period 2018-2025

Table 74: Propylene Glycol Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Source for the Period

2009-2017

Table 75: United Kingdom Propylene Glycol Market Share Analysis

by Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Propylene Glycol in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to

2025

Table 77: United Kingdom Propylene Glycol Market in US$ Million

by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017

Table 78: Propylene Glycol Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 79: Spanish Propylene Glycol Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Source: 2018 to 2025

Table 80: Spanish Propylene Glycol Historic Market Review by

Source in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 81: Propylene Glycol Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Source for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 82: Spanish Propylene Glycol Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: Propylene Glycol Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for

2009-2017

Table 84: Spanish Propylene Glycol Market Share Analysis by

End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 85: Russian Propylene Glycol Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Source: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Propylene Glycol Market in Russia by Source: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 87: Russian Propylene Glycol Market Share Breakdown by

Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 88: Russian Propylene Glycol Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: Propylene Glycol Historic Demand Patterns in Russia

by End-Use Industry in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 90: Propylene Glycol Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 91: Rest of Europe Propylene Glycol Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Source: 2018-2025

Table 92: Propylene Glycol Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Source: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 93: Rest of Europe Propylene Glycol Market Share

Breakdown by Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: Rest of Europe Propylene Glycol Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025

Table 95: Propylene Glycol Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use

Industry for the Period 2009-2017

Table 96: Rest of Europe Propylene Glycol Market Share Analysis

by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 97: Asia-Pacific Propylene Glycol Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 98: Propylene Glycol Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 99: Asia-Pacific Propylene Glycol Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: Propylene Glycol Market in Asia-Pacific by Source:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 101: Asia-Pacific Propylene Glycol Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Source: 2009-2017

Table 102: Asia-Pacific Propylene Glycol Market Share Analysis

by Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: Propylene Glycol Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025

Table 104: Asia-Pacific Propylene Glycol Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017

Table 105: Asia-Pacific Propylene Glycol Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2009, 2019, and

2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 106: Propylene Glycol Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Source for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 107: Australian Propylene Glycol Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Source: 2009-2017

Table 108: Australian Propylene Glycol Market Share Breakdown

by Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: Propylene Glycol Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 110: Australian Propylene Glycol Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017

Table 111: Propylene Glycol Market Share Distribution in

Australia by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 112: Indian Propylene Glycol Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Source: 2018 to 2025

Table 113: Indian Propylene Glycol Historic Market Review by

Source in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 114: Propylene Glycol Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Source for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 115: Indian Propylene Glycol Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025

Table 116: Propylene Glycol Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for

2009-2017

Table 117: Indian Propylene Glycol Market Share Analysis by

End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 118: Propylene Glycol Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Source for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 119: South Korean Propylene Glycol Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Source: 2009-2017

Table 120: Propylene Glycol Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 121: Propylene Glycol Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 122: South Korean Propylene Glycol Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017

Table 123: Propylene Glycol Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Propylene Glycol:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Source

for the period 2018-2025

Table 125: Propylene Glycol Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Source for the Period

2009-2017

Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Propylene Glycol Market Share

Analysis by Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Propylene Glycol in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018

to 2025

Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Propylene Glycol Market in US$

Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017

Table 129: Propylene Glycol Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 130: Latin American Propylene Glycol Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 131: Propylene Glycol Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 132: Latin American Propylene Glycol Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 133: Latin American Propylene Glycol Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Source for the Period 2018-2025

Table 134: Propylene Glycol Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Source: 2009-2017

Table 135: Latin American Propylene Glycol Market by Source:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 136: Latin American Demand for Propylene Glycol in US$

Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025

Table 137: Propylene Glycol Market Review in Latin America in

US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017

Table 138: Latin American Propylene Glycol Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 139: Argentinean Propylene Glycol Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Source: 2018-2025

Table 140: Propylene Glycol Market in Argentina in US$ Million

by Source: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 141: Argentinean Propylene Glycol Market Share Breakdown

by Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 142: Argentinean Propylene Glycol Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025

Table 143: Propylene Glycol Market in Argentina: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 144: Argentinean Propylene Glycol Market Share Analysis

by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 145: Propylene Glycol Market in Brazil by Source:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 146: Brazilian Propylene Glycol Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Source: 2009-2017

Table 147: Brazilian Propylene Glycol Market Share Analysis by

Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 148: Propylene Glycol Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025

Table 149: Brazilian Propylene Glycol Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017

Table 150: Brazilian Propylene Glycol Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2009, 2019, and

2025

MEXICO

Table 151: Propylene Glycol Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Source for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 152: Mexican Propylene Glycol Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Source: 2009-2017

Table 153: Mexican Propylene Glycol Market Share Breakdown by

Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 154: Propylene Glycol Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 155: Mexican Propylene Glycol Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017

Table 156: Propylene Glycol Market Share Distribution in Mexico

by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 157: Rest of Latin America Propylene Glycol Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Source: 2018 to

2025

Table 158: Propylene Glycol Market in Rest of Latin America by

Source: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 159: Rest of Latin America Propylene Glycol Market Share

Breakdown by Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 160: Rest of Latin America Propylene Glycol Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025

Table 161: Propylene Glycol Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use Industry in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 162: Propylene Glycol Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 163: The Middle East Propylene Glycol Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 164: Propylene Glycol Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 165: The Middle East Propylene Glycol Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 166: The Middle East Propylene Glycol Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Source: 2018 to 2025

Table 167: The Middle East Propylene Glycol Historic Market by

Source in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 168: Propylene Glycol Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Source for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 169: The Middle East Propylene Glycol Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to

2025

Table 170: Propylene Glycol Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use Industry for 2009-2017

Table 171: The Middle East Propylene Glycol Market Share

Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 172: Iranian Market for Propylene Glycol: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Source for the

period 2018-2025

Table 173: Propylene Glycol Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Source for the Period 2009-2017

Table 174: Iranian Propylene Glycol Market Share Analysis by

Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 175: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Propylene

Glycol in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025

Table 176: Iranian Propylene Glycol Market in US$ Million by

End-Use Industry: 2009-2017

Table 177: Propylene Glycol Market Share Shift in Iran by

End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 178: Israeli Propylene Glycol Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Source: 2018-2025

Table 179: Propylene Glycol Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Source: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 180: Israeli Propylene Glycol Market Share Breakdown by

Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 181: Israeli Propylene Glycol Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018-2025

Table 182: Propylene Glycol Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use Industry for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 183: Israeli Propylene Glycol Market Share Analysis by

End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 184: Saudi Arabian Propylene Glycol Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Source for the Period 2018-2025

Table 185: Propylene Glycol Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Source: 2009-2017

Table 186: Saudi Arabian Propylene Glycol Market by Source:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 187: Saudi Arabian Demand for Propylene Glycol in US$

Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025

Table 188: Propylene Glycol Market Review in Saudi Arabia in

US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017

Table 189: Saudi Arabian Propylene Glycol Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 190: Propylene Glycol Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Source for the Period 2018-2025

Table 191: United Arab Emirates Propylene Glycol Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Source: 2009-2017

Table 192: Propylene Glycol Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 193: Propylene Glycol Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

End-Use Industry for the Period 2018-2025

Table 194: United Arab Emirates Propylene Glycol Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017

Table 195: Propylene Glycol Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 196: Propylene Glycol Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Source for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: Rest of Middle East Propylene Glycol Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Source: 2009-2017

Table 198: Rest of Middle East Propylene Glycol Market Share

Breakdown by Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 199: Propylene Glycol Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

Industry for the Period 2018-2025

Table 200: Rest of Middle East Propylene Glycol Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017

Table 201: Propylene Glycol Market Share Distribution in Rest

of Middle East by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 202: African Propylene Glycol Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Source: 2018 to 2025

Table 203: Propylene Glycol Market in Africa by Source: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 204: African Propylene Glycol Market Share Breakdown by

Source: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 205: African Propylene Glycol Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025

Table 206: Propylene Glycol Historic Demand Patterns in Africa

by End-Use Industry in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 207: Propylene Glycol Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



ADEKA CORPORATION

ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND COMPANY

ARROW CHEMICAL GROUP CORP.

ASAHI GLASS

BASF SE

CHAOYANG CHEMICALS

DOWDUPONT

DUPONT TATE & LYLE BIO PRODUCTS

GOLDEN DYECHEM

GLOBAL BIO-CHEM TECHNOLOGY GROUP

HELM AG

HUNTSMAN CORPORATION

LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV

OLEON NV

OXYDE BELGIUM BVBA

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC

SKC

SHANDONG DEPU CHEMICAL INDUSTRY SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY

TRINTERNATIONAL

TEMIX INTERNATIONAL S.R.L.



V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799443/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

