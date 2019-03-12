NEW YORK, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Propylene Industry Outlook to 2023 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Active and Planned Plants



Summary

Global propylene capacity is expected to experience considerable growth over the next five years from around 120 mtpa in 2018 to more than 150 mtpa by 2023.More than 108 planned and announced propylene plants are expected to come online, primarily in Asia and the Middle East over the next five years.



Dangote Industries Ltd, Oriental Energy Co Ltd and Formosa Plastics Group are the top three companies in terms of planned and announced capacity additions during the outlook period.



Scope

- Global propylene capacity outlook by region

- Global propylene capacity outlook by country

- Propylene planned and announced plants details

- Global propylene capacity by feedstock

- Capacity share of the major propylene producers globally

- Global propylene capital expenditure outlook by region

- Global propylene capital expenditure outlook by country.



Reasons to buy

- Obtain the most up to date information available on all active and planned propylene plants globally

- Understand regional propylene supply scenario

- Identify opportunities in the global propylene industry with the help of upcoming projects and capital expenditure outlook

- Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historical and forecast of propylene capacity data.



