Global Propylene Oxide Markets Report 2022-2026 Featuring Shell, BASF, Dow, & LyondellBasell

DUBLIN, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Propylene Oxide Market: Size, Trends & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2022-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global propylene oxide market by value, by total capacity, by demand, by application, & region.

The report provides a regional analysis of the propylene oxide market, including the following regions: China, Europe, North America, Asia (excluding China), Middle East/Africa and Others. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the global propylene oxide market.

Propylene oxide is a highly reactive chemical used as an intermediate in the production of a variety of industrial products. Because it includes active hydrogen atoms, it reacts rapidly with alcohols, amines, and acids, and is thus commonly employed in the manufacture of polyether polyols (poly glycol ethers), propylene glycols, and propylene alcohol.



The propylene oxide market can be divided into applications (Polyether Polyol, Propylene Glycol, and Other Propylene Oxide Applications). Polyether polyols are made by reacting epoxides like ethylene oxide or propylene oxide with multifunctional initiators, usually strong bases like double metal cyanides or potassium hydroxides, in the presence of a catalyst.

They're commonly employed in the manufacturing of flexible foams and polyurethanes. Propylene glycol is a water-absorbent alcohol that reacts well with a wide range of solvents. Propylene glycol is a synthetic liquid used in a variety of applications in the pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and manufacturing industries.



The global propylene oxide market is projected to rise considerably in the next four years i.e. 2022-2026. The global propylene oxide market is expected to rise due to increasing demand from building and construction industry, rapid urbanization, advancements in healthcare industry, rising demand from automotive industry, and increasing demand of propylene glycol. The market also faces some challenges like toxicity of propylene oxide, and available substitutes.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the global propylene oxide market has also been forecasted for the period 2022-2026, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.



The global propylene oxide market is fragmented with the presence of many major players. The key players of the market: Shell Plc, BASF SE, Dow Inc. and LyondellBasell are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Propylene Oxide: An Overview

2.1.1 Propylene Oxide Production Technologies

2.1.2 Physical and Chemical Properties

2.1.3 Toxicity and Hazards

2.1.4 Propylene Oxide Derivate and Their Applications

2.2 Propylene Oxide Segmentation: An Overview

2.2.1 Propylene Oxide Segmentation



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Propylene Oxide Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Propylene Oxide Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Propylene Oxide Market by Total Capacity

3.1.3 Global Propylene Oxide Market Total Capacity by Region (China, Europe, North America, Asia (Excluding China), Middle East/Africa and Others)

3.1.4 Global Propylene Oxide Market by Demand

3.1.5 Global Propylene Oxide Market Demand by Application (Polyether Polyol, Propylene Glycol and Others)

3.1.6 Global Propylene Oxide Market Demand by Region (China, Europe, North America, Asia (Excluding China), Middle East/Africa and Others)

3.2 Global Propylene Oxide Market: Application Analysis

3.2.1 Global Polyether Polyol Market by Demand

3.2.2 Global Propylene Glycol Market by Demand

3.2.3 Global Other Propylene Oxide Applications Market by Demand



4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 China Propylene Oxide Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 China Propylene Oxide Market by Total Capacity

4.1.2 China Propylene Oxide Market by Demand

4.2 Europe Propylene Oxide Market: An Analysis

4.3 North America Propylene Oxide Market: An Analysis

4.4 Asia (Excluding China) Propylene Oxide Market: An Analysis

4.5 Middle East/Africa Propylene Oxide Market: An Analysis

4.6 Other Countries Propylene Oxide Market: An Analysis



5. Impact of COVID-19

5.1 Impact of COVID-19

5.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Chemical Industry

5.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Propylene Oxide Market



6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Drivers

6.1.1 Increasing Demand from Building and Construction Industry

6.1.2 Rapid Urbanization

6.1.3 Advancements in Healthcare Industry

6.1.4 Rising Demand from Automotive Industry

6.1.5 Increasing Demand of Propylene Glycol

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 Toxicity of Propylene Oxide

6.2.2 Available Substitutes

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 New Production Process

6.3.2 Adoption of Digital Technologies



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global Propylene Oxide Market Players: A Financial Comparison

7.2 Global Propylene Oxide Market Players by Research & Development (R&D) Expenses



8. Company Profiles

8.1 Business Overview

8.2 Financial Overview

8.3 Business Strategy

Shell Plc

BASF SE

Dow Inc.

LyondellBasell

