Global Prostate Cancer Diagnostics and Minimally Invasive Treatments Report 2019: Epidemiology, Leading Treatments, Competitive Analysis, Market Dynamics, Five Year Forecasts

DUBLIN, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Prostate Cancer Diagnostics and Minimally Invasive Treatments Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Prostate cancer is the second most commonly occurring cancer in men and the fourth most commonly occurring cancer overall. Approximately 1 in 7 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime.

This report provides an indepth analysis of the Global Prostate Cancer Diagnostics and Minimally Invasive Treatments Market, estimated at nearly $1 billion in combined sales in 2018. The total market is forecast to experience healthy growth of more than 10% CAGR.



The market will be driven by new and promising noninvasive diagnostic tests, such as emerging molecular diagnostics/liquid biopsy technologies used to help to rule out biopsy, or prevent unnecessary biopsies, in low-risk prostate cancer patients. These improved assays will continue to spur market momentum and supplement, or perhaps someday replace less-than reliable PSA tests.



Other new diagnostics technologies, such as targeted prostate biopsy using MRI-ultrasound (MRI-US) fusion, is allowing accurate diagnosis of serious tumors not typically found with conventional biopsy, while providing a method for repeat biopsy of specific tumor-bearing sites for men in active surveillance. Fusion devices are allowing the urologist to combine MRI and other images to more accurately guide prostate biopsy in an outpatient clinic setting.



Several minimally invasive prostate cancer treatment products will also spur market growth, including instruments and accessories used in robotic-assisted laparoscopic prostatectomy (RALP); brachytherapy products; ablation systems (particularly, high-intensity focused ultrasound/HIFU and cryoablation); and novel hydrogel spacers for protecting healthy tissue during prostate radiotherapy.



The report provides the following useful information:

An epidemiological overview of prostate cancer

Analysis of selected leading diagnostic and minimally invasive treatment products for prostate cancer

Competitive analysis, including estimated market share and emerging competition

Insight into factors driving and limiting market growth

Estimated five-year market forecasts.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Prostate cancer overview

Prostate cancer diagnostics and minimally invasive treatments market

Market drivers and limiters

Technology trends

Market leaders

Competitive strategies

Emerging competition

Methodology

Bibliography

Prostate Cancer Overview



Staging

Incidence: US, 5EU and Japan

Risk factors

Genetics

Detection and diagnosis

PSA testing

Screening

Biopsy

Molecular diagnostics and liquid biopsy

Prostate Cancer Treatment pathways

Surgery

Focal therapies

Chemotherapy

Radiation therapy

Hormonal therapy

Biological treatments

Bibliography

Prostate Cancer Diagnostics

PSA tests

Molecular diagnostic and liquid biopsy products

Biopsy guidance systems

Emerging biopsy products/technologies

Prostate cancer diagnostic products market

Global market insights

Market value

Segment insights

Regional insights

Market trends

Market drivers and limiters

Market share

Bibliography

Minimally Invasive Prostate Cancer Treatments

Prostate cancer surgery

Robotic-assisted laparoscopic prostatectomy (RALP) products

Prostate radiation therapy

EBRT

Brachytherapy

Hydrogel spacers for radiotherapy

Ablation of prostate cancer

Cryoablation

High-intensity focused ultrasound

Irreversible electroporation (IRE)

Minimally invasive prostate cancer treatments market

Market value

Segment insights

Regional insights

Market trends

Market drivers and limiters

Market leaders

Bibliography

Appendix

Prostate cancer ablation survey

Appendix A: company listing



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3z0wj0





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

