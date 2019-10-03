Global Prostate Cancer Diagnostics and Minimally Invasive Treatments Report 2019: Epidemiology, Leading Treatments, Competitive Analysis, Market Dynamics, Five Year Forecasts
Oct 03, 2019, 16:15 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Prostate Cancer Diagnostics and Minimally Invasive Treatments Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Prostate cancer is the second most commonly occurring cancer in men and the fourth most commonly occurring cancer overall. Approximately 1 in 7 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime.
This report provides an indepth analysis of the Global Prostate Cancer Diagnostics and Minimally Invasive Treatments Market, estimated at nearly $1 billion in combined sales in 2018. The total market is forecast to experience healthy growth of more than 10% CAGR.
The market will be driven by new and promising noninvasive diagnostic tests, such as emerging molecular diagnostics/liquid biopsy technologies used to help to rule out biopsy, or prevent unnecessary biopsies, in low-risk prostate cancer patients. These improved assays will continue to spur market momentum and supplement, or perhaps someday replace less-than reliable PSA tests.
Other new diagnostics technologies, such as targeted prostate biopsy using MRI-ultrasound (MRI-US) fusion, is allowing accurate diagnosis of serious tumors not typically found with conventional biopsy, while providing a method for repeat biopsy of specific tumor-bearing sites for men in active surveillance. Fusion devices are allowing the urologist to combine MRI and other images to more accurately guide prostate biopsy in an outpatient clinic setting.
Several minimally invasive prostate cancer treatment products will also spur market growth, including instruments and accessories used in robotic-assisted laparoscopic prostatectomy (RALP); brachytherapy products; ablation systems (particularly, high-intensity focused ultrasound/HIFU and cryoablation); and novel hydrogel spacers for protecting healthy tissue during prostate radiotherapy.
The report provides the following useful information:
- An epidemiological overview of prostate cancer
- Analysis of selected leading diagnostic and minimally invasive treatment products for prostate cancer
- Competitive analysis, including estimated market share and emerging competition
- Insight into factors driving and limiting market growth
- Estimated five-year market forecasts.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Prostate cancer overview
- Prostate cancer diagnostics and minimally invasive treatments market
- Market drivers and limiters
- Technology trends
- Market leaders
- Competitive strategies
- Emerging competition
- Methodology
- Bibliography
Prostate Cancer Overview
- Staging
- Incidence: US, 5EU and Japan
- Risk factors
- Genetics
- Detection and diagnosis
- PSA testing
- Screening
- Biopsy
- Molecular diagnostics and liquid biopsy
Prostate Cancer Treatment pathways
- Surgery
- Focal therapies
- Chemotherapy
- Radiation therapy
- Hormonal therapy
- Biological treatments
- Bibliography
Prostate Cancer Diagnostics
- PSA tests
- Molecular diagnostic and liquid biopsy products
- Biopsy guidance systems
- Emerging biopsy products/technologies
- Prostate cancer diagnostic products market
- Global market insights
- Market value
- Segment insights
- Regional insights
- Market trends
- Market drivers and limiters
- Market share
- Bibliography
Minimally Invasive Prostate Cancer Treatments
- Prostate cancer surgery
- Robotic-assisted laparoscopic prostatectomy (RALP) products
- Prostate radiation therapy
- EBRT
- Brachytherapy
- Hydrogel spacers for radiotherapy
- Ablation of prostate cancer
- Cryoablation
- High-intensity focused ultrasound
- Irreversible electroporation (IRE)
- Minimally invasive prostate cancer treatments market
- Market value
- Segment insights
- Regional insights
- Market trends
- Market drivers and limiters
- Market leaders
- Bibliography
- Appendix
- Prostate cancer ablation survey
Appendix A: company listing
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3z0wj0
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article