Global Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Strategic Business Report Analysis 2015-2018 Forecast to 2022

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Europe, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets in US$ Million by the following Segments:
- Hormone Therapy
- Other Therapies
The report profiles 76 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- AbbVie, Inc. (USA)
- Allergan plc (Ireland)
- Amgen, Inc. (USA)
- Astellas Pharma, Inc. (Japan)
- AstraZeneca Plc. (UK)
- Bayer AG (Germany)
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (USA)
- Debiopharm Group (Switzerland)
- Dendreon Pharmaceuticals LLC (USA)
- Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (USA)
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)
- Genentech Inc. (USA)
- GlaxoSmithKline Plc. (UK)
- Janssen Biotech, Inc. (USA)
- Myovant Sciences Ltd. (UK)
- Novartis AG (Switzerland)
- Pfizer, Inc. (USA)
- Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (USA)
- Sanofi S.A. (France)
- Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (USA)
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Japan)
- TOLMAR Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (USA)
Key Topics Covered
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
- An Insight in the Global Market for Prostate Cancer Diagnostics and Therapeutics
- Rising Incidence of Prostate Cancer: Cornerstone for the Market
- Current & Future Analysis
- Developed Markets: Traditional Revenue Contributors
- Developing Countries Turbo Charge Future Market Growth
- An Insight into the Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Market
- Market Outlook & Trends
- Zytiga (Abiraterone acetate): The Market Leader
- Select Drugs that Received Approval for Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC)
- Hormone Therapies to Dominate Global Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Market
- Key Prostate Cancer Hormone Therapy Drugs & Companies: 2017
- Targeted Therapy
- The New Frontier of Cancer Treatment
- Radiotherapy
- Gaining Prominence
- Metastatic Prostate Cancer
- Apt for Precision Oncology
- Launch of Generic Drugs to Place Established Players in Jeopardy
- Demographics & Lifestyles Raise the Risk of Prostate Cancer
- Select General Risk Factors and their Relative Risk Rate in Prostate Cancer
- Small Cap Companies: A Target of Private Capital Financing
- Cost Analysis of Currently Available Treatment
- Growth Drivers
- Rise in Prostate Cancer Incidence & Access to Modern Therapeutics Foster Growth
- Improved Screening, Diagnosis & Patient Survival Rates Trigger Growth
- Awareness Drives European Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Market
- Minimally Invasive Devices to Gain Share in Emerging Markets
- Supportive Cancer Drugs Contribute to Growth
- Select FDA Approved Drugs for Palliative Treatment of Advanced Prostate Cancer
- Developments in Proteomics Favor Market
- Molecular Imaging of Cancer: Critical in Improving Patient Outcomes
- Growth Restraints
- Costly & Complicated Treatment Protocols: A Major Stumbling Block in Patient Compliance
- Limited Tumor Specificity and Toxicity
- Multiple Drug Resistance
- Stringent Regulations Delay Market Approval
- Challenges Faced by Patients and Clinicians in Diagnosis and Treatment
- Challenges Encountered in Clinical Trials
- Select Recent Prostate Cancer Drug Trial Failures
- High Development Costs Retracts Manufacturers in Developing Countries
- Pipeline of Drugs in Clinical Trials
- New Products to Bolster Sales of Prostate Cancer Therapeutics
- Select Prostate Cancer Drugs in the Pipeline (2018)
- Marine Sponge-Derived Compound Shows Promise against Prostate Cancer
- New Combination Treatment for Advanced mCRPC
- Risk of Alzheimer's dampens the Market
- Innovations & Advancements
- Research and Development Findings
- Additional Tests to be used with PSA for Better Diagnosis of Prostate Cancer
- New Approaches in Diagnosis and Staging of Prostate Cancer
- New Developments in Treatment Methods and Diet Strategies
- Innovative mCRPC Treatment Options to Enhance Quality of Life
- New Drug Class (sphingolipid pathway inhibitor) Shows Potential for Slowing down Growth
- Neural Stem Cell Therapy: Revolutionary Step to Combat Cancer
- Ailanthone Identified as Potential Therapeutic for the Treatment of CRPC
- Laser Activated Treatment for Prostate Cancer Developed
- Photodynamic Therapy Offers Potential to Treat Prostate Cancer
- Combination of Therapies under Research
- Future Research Strategies to Benefit from Open Access Publishing
- Innovations in Drug Delivery: A Key Factor in Product Differentiation
2. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
- Cancer: A Major Health Crisis in the Modern World
- Prostate
- Structure
- Pituitary Gland
- Testes
- Prostate Cancer
- A Primer
- Key Facts
- Screening/Detection of Prostate Cancer
- Digital Rectal Exam (DRE)
- Transrectal Ultrasound (TRUS)
- PSA Blood Test
- Strategies to Enhance Screening/Detection of Prostate Cancer
- Improved PSA Testing
- Total PSA, Free PSA and PSA-Alpha-1-Protease Inhibitor Levels
- Insulin-like Growth Factor (IGF-1) and Intact IGF-Binding Protien-3 (IGF-BP3)
- GSTP1 Methylation Levels and Prostate Cancer Diagnosis
- Microbubble Ultrasound
- Staging of Prostate Cancer
- Gleason Score
- Gleason Score and Grading of Prostate Cancer
- TNM Staging
- T-Staging Analysis of Prostate Cancer
- Genetic & Non-Genetic Factors
- Hereditary or Genetic Factors
- Non-Genetic or Environmental Factors
- Prevention of Cancer
- Role of Diet in Prostate Cancer
- Treatment Options for Prostate Cancer
- Hormonal Therapy
- Medical Hormone Therapy
- LHRH Analogs
- Dose of LHRH Agonists for Advance Prostate Carcinoma Treatment
- Anti-Androgens
- Anti-Androgen Monotherapy
- Orchiectomy
- Side Effects of Orchiectomy
- Time to Start Hormonal Therapy
- Strategies to Enhance Hormonal Treatment
- Combination Therapy
- Intermittent Therapy
- Radiation Therapy
- Brachytherapy
- Treatment Procedure
- Benefits of Brachytherapy
- Drawbacks of Brachytherapy
- High Dose Rate (HDR) Brachytherapy
- External Beam Radiation Therapy (EBRT)
- Side Effects of Radiotherapy
- Strategies to Enhance Radiation Treatment
- Chemotherapy
- Risks Associated with Chemotherapy
- Surgical Procedures for Prostate Cancer
- Transurethral Resection of the Prostate (TURP)
- Prostatectomy and Lymph Node Dissection
- Radical Prostatectomy
- Cryosurgery
- Advantages of Cryosurgery:
- Disadvantages of Cryosurgery:
- Other Treatment Options
- Intensity Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT)
- Benefits of IMRT
- Drawbacks of IMRT
- Androgen Deprivation Therapy (ADT)
- High Dose Radiation (HDR) Monotherapy
- Drawbacks of HRD
- Choosing the Optimal Treatment Method
- Recurrent Prostate Cancer
- Recurrent Prostate Cancer Subsequent to Surgery
- Recurrent Prostate Cancer Subsequent to Radiation Therapy
- Hormone-Refractory Prostate Cancer (HRPC)
- Select Drugs for Hormone-Refractory Prostate Cancer
- Chemotherapy
- Taxotere (Docetaxel)
- Bone Complication Treatments
- Bisphosphonate Drugs
- Radiation Therapy
- Strategies to Enhance Recurrent Prostate Cancer Treatment
- Chemotherapy
- New Regimens
- Phase I Clinical Trials
- Combination Therapy
- Gene Therapy
- Targeted Therapy
- Selective Endothelia A Receptor Antagonist
- (SERA)
- Other Select Targeted Therapies
- Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors
- Anti-Angiogenic Drugs
- Monoclonal Antibodies
- Vaccines
- Radioactive Monoclonal Antibodies
- Distribution Channels
3. DRUG APPROVALS AND CLINICAL STUDIES
- Janssen Biotech Receives Approval for Erleada
- Janssen Pharmaceutical Bags Approval for ZYTIGA for Metastatic High-Risk CSPC
- Janssen Biotech Submits Supplemental NDA for ZYTIGA to Treat Early Stage Metastatic Prostate Cancer
- Bavarian Nordic to Discontinue Phase 3 PROSPECT Study on mCRPC
- Bavarian Nordic Announces Phase 2 Clinical Trial of PROSTVAC
- OncBioMune Pharmaceuticals Offers Latest Clinical Data of ProscaVax
- Pfizer and Astellas Pharma Announces Phase 3 PROSPER Trial Results of XTANDI
- EMA Issues Positive Opinion to Include Data in European Label for XTANDI
- Cofepris Approves Weizmann Institute Drug TOOKAD Soluble
- OncBioMune Pharmaceuticals Reports Positive Phase 1 Results of ProscaVax
- FDA Accepts Xtandi sNDA by Astellas Pharma for Review
- Progenics Pharmaceuticals Begins Phase 3 Clinical Trial Enrollment for 1404
- FDA Grants Astrazeneca's Lynparza Breakthrough Therapy Designation
- Nanobiotix's Investigational New Drug NBTXR3 Set for First Clinical Trial
- Minomic International to Launch Human Trial of Its MAb Technology
- Takeda Receives NDA Approval for Leuplin
- Progenics Enters into Licensing Agreement with Johns Hopkins for Clinical-Stage PSMA Agent
- ZYTIGA Receives FDA Approval for Label Update
- Valeant Reports Long-Term results of Phase II STAND Trial of PROVENGE
- OncoGeneX Pharmaceuticals to Regain Rights on Experimental Drug Custirsen from Teva
4. PRODUCT LAUNCHES
- QIAGEN Commercializes AdnaTest Prostate Cancer Panel AR-V7 for Research Use
- GenomeDx Biosciences Launches Decipher Biopsy Test for Prostate Cancer
- Profound Medical and Siemens Sign Agreement to Launch TULSA- PROTM System
- Aeterna Zentaris Begins Promotional Activities for APIFINY Test
- Biocept Launches Androgen Receptor Expression Assay for Prostate Cancer Detection
- Augmenix Reports Robust Commercial Uptake of SpaceOAR System during Radiotherapy
- MDxHealth SA Launches SelectMDx Test in Europe
- Bayer Launches Xofigo in Ontario
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
- Valeant Pharmaceuticals International to Divest Dendreon Pharmaceuticals to Sanpower Group
- AbbVie Enters into Immuno-Oncology Research Collaboration with Harpoon Therapeutics
- AstraZeneca Inks Pact with TerSera Therapeutics
- Bristol-Myers Squibb and Clovis Oncology Ink a Broad Clinical Collaboration Agreement
- J&J Expands Market for Zytiga
- Telix Pharmaceuticals Completes Product Collaboration and Purchase Option Agreement with Atlab Pharma
- UCLA Sells Xtandi Rights to Royalty Pharma
- Aytu BioScience Enters into Study Agreement with Hybridyne Imaging Technologies
- Crown Bioscience Signs Licensing Agreement with University of York for PDX Models
- Hologic Acquires DiagnoCure's Prostate Cancer Biomarker Assets
- Aeterna Zentaris Enters into Co-Marketing Agreement with Armune
- Exiqon Acquires Licensing Rights on Prostate Cancer Biomarkers from University Hospital
- Mylan Sued for ANDA for Generic Version of Zytiga
- Aytu BioScience Acquires Jazz Pharmaceuticals' rights to ProstaScint
- OPKO Health to Acquire Bio-Reference Laboratories
- Boston Scientific to Acquire American Medical Systems' Urology Portfolio
- Valeant to Acquire Dendreon's Assets
6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
- Total Companies Profiled: 76 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 84)
- The United States (47)
- Canada (6)
- Japan (4)
- Europe (23)
- France (5)
- Germany (3)
- The United Kingdom (5)
- Rest of Europe (10)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (4)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/pb8qjp/global_prostate?w=5
