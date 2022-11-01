Global Prostate Health Market Share Expected to Surpass USD 68.0 Billion by 2030, With a 9.1% CAGR Growth: Polaris Market Research

Nov 01, 2022, 10:30 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris Market Research recently published a research report on "Prostate Health Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Disease Indication (Prostate Cancer, Benign Prostate Hyperplasia (BPH), Prostatitis); By Modality (Diagnosis, Treatment); By Treatment (Surgery, Radiation Therapy, Therapeutics); By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" in its research database.
According to the research report, the global prostate health market size will grow from USD 31.83 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit USD 68.0 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period.
What is Prostate Health? What is Expected Size & Share of Prostate Health Market?
Report Overview
The prostate is a small walnut-shaped gland in the male reproductive organ that produces seminal fluids that feed and protect sperm cells. A teenager's prostate is about the size of a walnut and is found at the base of the bladder. Older men are more likely to develop prostate problems. Prostate diseases are common in men over 50 years of age. The three most common types of prostate disease are inflammation (prostatitis), non-cancerous enlargement (BPH), and prostate cancer. These diseases have similar symptoms but different causes.
Symptoms can include difficulties urinating, such as trouble starting the flow of urine, Frequent urination, particularly at night, painful urination, blood in the urine, chills, and fever along with urinating problems, weak or interrupted flow of urine, bone pain, and frequent pain or stiffness in the back, hips, or upper thighs. Factors that can cause a risk of prostate cancer include older age, race, family history, and obesity. The FDA approvals by the government are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the prostate health market growth during the forecast period.
The Reader Will Find the Following Key Points from This Research Document
- Existing prostate health market size and overview
- Challenges and opportunities
- End-consumer target groups and their potential volumes of operation
- Best regions and segments to target
- Touchpoints and an opportunity breakdown within the value chain
- The growth rate during the forecast period
- Key factors driving the prostate health market
- Key market trends cracking up the growth of the market
- Key vendors of the prostate health market
- Opportunities and threats faced by the existing vendors
Some of the Major Key Players in the Global Market Are:
- Abbott Laboratories
- Amgen Inc.
- Astellas Pharma Inc.
- AstraZeneca PLC
- Bayer AG
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.
- Eli Lilly and Company
- Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Ferring Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- GlaxoSmithKline PLC
- Johnson & Johnson
- Merck & Co. Inc.
- Pfizer Inc.
- Siemens Healthcare AG.
Prostate Health Market: Growth Drivers
The growing prevalence of benign prostatic hyperplasia, increasing obesity, and rising funding for research in BPH treatment are all driving the growth of the prostate health market. The growing prevalence of prostate cancer, and rising demand for hormone therapy drugs, and the rising incidence of prostatitis are accelerating the market growth. People with obesity are more likely to develop factors such as increased sympathetic nerve activity, abdominal pressure, an inflammatory reaction, and oxidative stress, all of which are favorable conditions for the development of BPH. These factors are fueling the growth of the prostate health market. Moreover, factors such as the existence of a large target patient population, growing healthcare expenditure, rising awareness among physicians, and considerable growth in the geriatric population are anticipated to accelerate the demand for prostate health approaches across the emerging economies such as China, India, Brazil, and Mexico.
Prostate Health Market: Report Scope
|
Report Attribute
|
Details
|
Revenue forecast in 2030
|
USD 68.0 billion
|
CAGR Valuation
|
9.1% from 2022 - 2030
|
Base Year
|
2021
|
Forecast Year
|
2022 - 2030
|
No. of Report Pages
|
~115 Pages
|
No of tables and figures
|
85 Tables and 13 Figures
|
Top Market Companies
|
Abbott Laboratories, Amgen Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Bayer AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Eli Lilly and Company, Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc., Ferring Pharmaceuticals Inc., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer Inc., and Siemens Healthcare AG.
|
Segments Covered
|
By Disease Indication, By Modality, By Treatment, By Region
|
Customization Options
|
Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options
Prostate Health Market: Report Segmentation
- Insight by Disease Indication
On the basis of disease indication, the prostate cancer segment is expected to dominate the market with the largest revenue share in the global prostate health market. Hormone therapy is generally used to effectively treat cancer at the initial stage. However, alternative treatments include cancer vaccines, radiopharmaceutical agents, subsequent hormone therapies, or chemotherapies. Immunotherapies are anticipated to be mostly used to treat cancer during the projected period.
Geographic Overview: Prostate Health Market
On the basis of geography, North America witnessed the largest market share in 2021. The rising prevalence of BPH and developments in treatment are anticipated to boost the market growth in the region. In addition, lucrative reimbursement guidelines, well-developed healthcare infrastructure, research funding, and new product launches are some of the other factors propelling the market's expansion.
Moreover, Asia Pacific accounted for the high CAGR in the global market in 2021. Emerging countries including China, India, Brazil, and Mexico are expected to create major growth opportunities for leading market players over the foreseen period. Factors such as the presence of a strong target patient group, growing healthcare spending, surged awareness about the physician, and an increase in the elderly population is anticipated to boost demand for prostate health solutions in these countries.
Prostate Health Market: By Disease Indication Outlook
- Prostate Cancer
- AR Directed Therapies
- Hormone ADT
- Cytotoxic Agents
- PARP Inhibitors
- Others
- Benign Prostate Hyperplasia (BPH)
- Alpha-Blockers
- Alfuzosin
- Doxazosin
- Tamsulosin
- Silodosin
- Other Alpha Blockers
- 5 Alpha Reductase
- Finasteride
- Dutasteride
- Others
- Prostatitis
- Prescription
- Over the counter
Prostate Health Market: By Modality Outlook
- Diagnosis
- Treatment
Prostate Health Market: By Treatment Outlook
- Surgery
- Radiation Therapy
- Therapeutics
- Hormone Therapy
- Chemotherapy
- Others
Frequently Asked Questions
- At what CAGR the global prostate health market will expand during the forecast period?
- What will be the prostate health market value?
- Which are the factors that drive market growth?
- Who are the leading players in the global prostate health market?
- What are the key segments?
- What are the key growth strategies of market players?
- Which is the emerging offering in the prostate health market?
- By region, which segment would grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period?
Share this article