Global Prosthetic Liners Market to Surpass US$ 387.8 Million by 2026

SEATTLE, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, global prosthetic liners market was valued at US$ 276.8 million in 2017 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.9% over the forecast period (2018–2026).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Prosthetic Liners Market:

Key players in the market are focused on strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations and is expected to boost the global prosthetic liner market growth. For instance, in August 2017, The Ohio Willow Wood Co., a manufacturer of prosthetic products collaborated with Coapt LLC, focused on research to deliver modern myoelectric control. The goal of the collaboration is to work on new liner technology for upper extremity prosthetic devices.

Global prosthetic liners market growth is expected to accelerate with increasing product launches of prosthetic liners. For instance, in October 2018, Quorum Prosthetics, introduced a product, Quatro Compression Socket. It allows fitting for any design of devices. It consists of a liner, which is made from silicone material and acts as an interface between the residual limb and the socket.

Furthermore, increasing number of road accidents are expected to drive the global prosthetic liners market growth. According to World Health Organizations (WHO) data 2018, approximately 1.35 million people die and 20 to 50 million of people are disabled due to road injuries. Hence, these may require amputation thereby influencing positively on the global prosthetic liners market growth.

Key Market Takeaways:

A CAGR of 3.9% is expected during the forecast period (2018–2026), owing to presence of higher number of amputees

Active involvement by the key players is expected to aid the global prosthetic liners market growth

North America region is expected to hold dominant position over the forecast period, owing to presence of leading companies such as The Ohio Willow Wood Co., ALPS, Streifeneder USA , and others

Some of the major players operating in the global prosthetic liners market include Blatchford Ltd., Otto Bock HealthCare GmbH, Ossur, The Ohio Willow Wood Co., ALPS, Fillauer Europe AB, Streifeneder USA , Freedom Innovations, Silipos Holding LLC, College Park Industries, ST&G Corporation, and Engineered Silicone Products LLC

