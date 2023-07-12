Global Protective Clothing Market Expected to Reach $16.1 Billion by 2030, Driven by Increasing Safety Awareness and Stringent Regulations

12 Jul, 2023, 18:15 ET
DUBLIN, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Protective Clothing: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Protective Clothing estimated at US$10.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$16.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Aramid & Blends, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.9% CAGR and reach US$5.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Polyolefin & Blends segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.6% CAGR
The Protective Clothing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 5.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.
Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$951.3 Million by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 106 Featured) -
- 3M Company
- Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.
- Ansell Limited
- Ansell Protective Solutions AB
- BALLYCLARE LIMITED
- Cardinal Health, Inc.
- CETRIKO S.L.
- Delta Plus Group,
- Derekduck Industries Corp.
- DuPont
- GLEN RAVEN INC.
- Grolls (Sweden)
- Honeywell International Inc.
- International Enviroguard Inc
- Johnson Controls
- JSP Ltd. (UK)
- Kappler Inc.
- Kimberly Clark Corporation
- KONINKLIJKE TEN CATE NV
- LAKELAND INDUSTRIES, INC.
- Lindstrom Group
- MCR Safety
- MSA Safety
- Polison Corporation
- Radians, Inc.
- Saf-T-Gard International, Inc.
- Sanctum Work Wear Pvt. Ltd.
- Udyogi International
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- COVID-19 Pandemic Shocks the Global Economy, Triggering Negative Tide in GDP
- Regulatory Agencies Propose Measures to Address Shortage of PPE amidst the Pandemic
- Participants in PPE Industry Burn Heels to Address Stark Shortage of Protective Gear amidst COVID-19 Crisis
- Industrial Activity Remain Subdued in the Immediate Term, Inducing Weakness into Every Industry Except Healthcare
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, annual % Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021
- Business Climate Indicator in the Euro Area for the Period June 2019 to May 2020
- Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020
- A Prelude to Protective Clothing Market
- Global Protective Clothing Market Heads for Strong Gains
- Major Growth Drivers and Influencing Factors in the Global Protective Clothing Market
- Aramid & Polyolefin Constitute the Largest Product Types
- Construction and Manufacturing Leads the End-Use Market, Healthcare to Grow the Fastest
- While Developed Regions Remain Major Consumers, Developing Regions Emerge as Fastest Growing Markets
- World Protective Clothing Market by Region (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions
- Global Protective Clothing Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Rest of World, Canada, Europe, USA, and Japan
- Protective Clothing - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Companies Utilize Periods of Economic Slowdown to Expand Business Opportunities
- Recent Industry Activity
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Safety at Work Place Throws the Focus on Protective Clothing and PPE
- Workplace Fatalities in the World: Annual Work Related Fatalities (in Thousands) by Region
- COVID-19 Pandemic Creating Strong Growth Opportunities for Protective Clothing Market
- Focus on Infection Control Spurs Demand for PPE & PC in the Healthcare Sector
- Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Market Growth
- World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017-2023
- Per Capita Healthcare Expenditure (in $) by Select Countries for 2018
- COVID-19 Pandemic Spikes PPE Demand for Healthcare Applications
- Shortage of PPE due to Coronavirus Outbreak Endangers Frontline Health Responders
- Increased Use of Protective Apparel - An Important Growth Promoting Factor
- Despite the Crushing Impact of COVID-19 Crisis, Manufacturing Industry to Remain an Important Consumer of Protective Clothing in Long Term
- Construction Industry: Developments Focus on Improving Worker Safety
- World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022
- Housing Projects Scenario in the US
- Arc Flash Protective Clothing Remain Highly Relevant
- Oil and Gas Sector: A Key End-User Industry
- Diverse Protective Clothing & Materials in Vogue for Different Industries
- Protective Clothing Offering Multiple Functionalities Higher in Demand
- Stringent Regulatory Standards - An Important Growth Driver
- PPEs Become User Friendly and Smart
- Innovations and Advancements in PPEs
- COVID-19 Pandemic Revitalizes Focus on Antibacterial Coatings
- Noteworthy Innovative Trends in Global Protective clothing Market
- Innovation in New Resistant Materials to Benefit Growth in the Protective clothing Market
- Technological Advances Drive in Attitude Shift
- Select Innovations
- Green Protective Clothing
- Protective Clothing - Product Definition and Classification
- Durable and Disposable Protective clothing
- Product Segmentation based on Function
- Factors Limiting Clothing and Face-Mask Performance
- Choosing the Right Protective Clothing
- An Insight into Application Markets
- Percentage of Disposable Garments vis-a-vis Reusable Garments in End-Use Industries
- Personal Protective Equipment - A Brief Overview
- Regulatory Framework
- Protective Clothing Standards
- CPC: Assessment of Barrier Properties
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p9c867
