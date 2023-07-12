Global Protective Clothing Market Expected to Reach $16.1 Billion by 2030, Driven by Increasing Safety Awareness and Stringent Regulations

DUBLIN, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Protective Clothing: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


The global market for Protective Clothing estimated at US$10.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$16.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Aramid & Blends, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.9% CAGR and reach US$5.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Polyolefin & Blends segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.6% CAGR

The Protective Clothing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 5.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.

Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$951.3 Million by the year 2030.

Select Competitors (Total 106 Featured) -

  • 3M Company
  • Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.
  • Ansell Limited
  • Ansell Protective Solutions AB
  • BALLYCLARE LIMITED
  • Cardinal Health, Inc.
  • CETRIKO S.L.
  • Delta Plus Group,
  • Derekduck Industries Corp.
  • DuPont
  • GLEN RAVEN INC.
  • Grolls (Sweden)
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • International Enviroguard Inc
  • Johnson Controls
  • JSP Ltd. (UK)
  • Kappler Inc.
  • Kimberly Clark Corporation
  • KONINKLIJKE TEN CATE NV
  • LAKELAND INDUSTRIES, INC.
  • Lindstrom Group
  • MCR Safety
  • MSA Safety
  • Polison Corporation
  • Radians, Inc.
  • Saf-T-Gard International, Inc.
  • Sanctum Work Wear Pvt. Ltd.
  • Udyogi International

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • COVID-19 Pandemic Shocks the Global Economy, Triggering Negative Tide in GDP
  • Regulatory Agencies Propose Measures to Address Shortage of PPE amidst the Pandemic
  • Participants in PPE Industry Burn Heels to Address Stark Shortage of Protective Gear amidst COVID-19 Crisis
  • Industrial Activity Remain Subdued in the Immediate Term, Inducing Weakness into Every Industry Except Healthcare
  • World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, annual % Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021
  • Business Climate Indicator in the Euro Area for the Period June 2019 to May 2020
  • Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020
  • A Prelude to Protective Clothing Market
  • Global Protective Clothing Market Heads for Strong Gains
  • Major Growth Drivers and Influencing Factors in the Global Protective Clothing Market
  • Aramid & Polyolefin Constitute the Largest Product Types
  • Construction and Manufacturing Leads the End-Use Market, Healthcare to Grow the Fastest
  • While Developed Regions Remain Major Consumers, Developing Regions Emerge as Fastest Growing Markets
  • World Protective Clothing Market by Region (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions
  • Global Protective Clothing Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Rest of World, Canada, Europe, USA, and Japan
  • Protective Clothing - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
  • Companies Utilize Periods of Economic Slowdown to Expand Business Opportunities
  • Recent Industry Activity
  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Safety at Work Place Throws the Focus on Protective Clothing and PPE
  • Workplace Fatalities in the World: Annual Work Related Fatalities (in Thousands) by Region
  • COVID-19 Pandemic Creating Strong Growth Opportunities for Protective Clothing Market
  • Focus on Infection Control Spurs Demand for PPE & PC in the Healthcare Sector
  • Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Market Growth
  • World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017-2023
  • Per Capita Healthcare Expenditure (in $) by Select Countries for 2018
  • COVID-19 Pandemic Spikes PPE Demand for Healthcare Applications
  • Shortage of PPE due to Coronavirus Outbreak Endangers Frontline Health Responders
  • Increased Use of Protective Apparel - An Important Growth Promoting Factor
  • Despite the Crushing Impact of COVID-19 Crisis, Manufacturing Industry to Remain an Important Consumer of Protective Clothing in Long Term
  • Construction Industry: Developments Focus on Improving Worker Safety
  • World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022
  • Housing Projects Scenario in the US
  • Arc Flash Protective Clothing Remain Highly Relevant
  • Oil and Gas Sector: A Key End-User Industry
  • Diverse Protective Clothing & Materials in Vogue for Different Industries
  • Protective Clothing Offering Multiple Functionalities Higher in Demand
  • Stringent Regulatory Standards - An Important Growth Driver
  • PPEs Become User Friendly and Smart
  • Innovations and Advancements in PPEs
  • COVID-19 Pandemic Revitalizes Focus on Antibacterial Coatings
  • Noteworthy Innovative Trends in Global Protective clothing Market
  • Innovation in New Resistant Materials to Benefit Growth in the Protective clothing Market
  • Technological Advances Drive in Attitude Shift
  • Select Innovations
  • Green Protective Clothing
  • Protective Clothing - Product Definition and Classification
  • Durable and Disposable Protective clothing
  • Product Segmentation based on Function
  • Factors Limiting Clothing and Face-Mask Performance
  • Choosing the Right Protective Clothing
  • An Insight into Application Markets
  • Percentage of Disposable Garments vis-a-vis Reusable Garments in End-Use Industries
  • Personal Protective Equipment - A Brief Overview
  • Regulatory Framework
  • Protective Clothing Standards
  • CPC: Assessment of Barrier Properties

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p9c867

