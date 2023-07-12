Global Protective Clothing Market Expected to Reach $16.1 Billion by 2030, Driven by Increasing Safety Awareness and Stringent Regulations

DUBLIN, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Protective Clothing: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Protective Clothing estimated at US$10.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$16.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Aramid & Blends, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.9% CAGR and reach US$5.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Polyolefin & Blends segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.6% CAGR



The Protective Clothing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 5.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.

Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$951.3 Million by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 106 Featured) -

3M Company

Company Alpha Pro Tech Ltd.

Ansell Limited

Ansell Protective Solutions AB

BALLYCLARE LIMITED

Cardinal Health, Inc.

CETRIKO S.L.

Delta Plus Group,

Derekduck Industries Corp.

DuPont

GLEN RAVEN INC.

Grolls ( Sweden )

) Honeywell International Inc.

International Enviroguard Inc

Johnson Controls

JSP Ltd. (UK)

Kappler Inc.

Kimberly Clark Corporation

KONINKLIJKE TEN CATE NV

LAKELAND INDUSTRIES, INC.

Lindstrom Group

MCR Safety

MSA Safety

Polison Corporation

Radians, Inc.

Saf-T-Gard International, Inc.

Sanctum Work Wear Pvt. Ltd.

Udyogi International

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

COVID-19 Pandemic Shocks the Global Economy, Triggering Negative Tide in GDP

Regulatory Agencies Propose Measures to Address Shortage of PPE amidst the Pandemic

Participants in PPE Industry Burn Heels to Address Stark Shortage of Protective Gear amidst COVID-19 Crisis

Industrial Activity Remain Subdued in the Immediate Term, Inducing Weakness into Every Industry Except Healthcare

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, annual % Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021

Business Climate Indicator in the Euro Area for the Period June 2019 to May 2020

to Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

A Prelude to Protective Clothing Market

Global Protective Clothing Market Heads for Strong Gains

Major Growth Drivers and Influencing Factors in the Global Protective Clothing Market

Aramid & Polyolefin Constitute the Largest Product Types

Construction and Manufacturing Leads the End-Use Market, Healthcare to Grow the Fastest

While Developed Regions Remain Major Consumers, Developing Regions Emerge as Fastest Growing Markets

World Protective Clothing Market by Region (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions

Global Protective Clothing Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2020-2027: China , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , Rest of World, Canada , Europe , USA , and Japan

, , , Rest of World, , , , and Protective Clothing - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Companies Utilize Periods of Economic Slowdown to Expand Business Opportunities

Recent Industry Activity

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Safety at Work Place Throws the Focus on Protective Clothing and PPE

Workplace Fatalities in the World: Annual Work Related Fatalities (in Thousands) by Region

COVID-19 Pandemic Creating Strong Growth Opportunities for Protective Clothing Market

Focus on Infection Control Spurs Demand for PPE & PC in the Healthcare Sector

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Market Growth

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017-2023

Per Capita Healthcare Expenditure (in $) by Select Countries for 2018

COVID-19 Pandemic Spikes PPE Demand for Healthcare Applications

Shortage of PPE due to Coronavirus Outbreak Endangers Frontline Health Responders

Increased Use of Protective Apparel - An Important Growth Promoting Factor

Despite the Crushing Impact of COVID-19 Crisis, Manufacturing Industry to Remain an Important Consumer of Protective Clothing in Long Term

Construction Industry: Developments Focus on Improving Worker Safety

World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022

Housing Projects Scenario in the US

Arc Flash Protective Clothing Remain Highly Relevant

Oil and Gas Sector: A Key End-User Industry

Diverse Protective Clothing & Materials in Vogue for Different Industries

Protective Clothing Offering Multiple Functionalities Higher in Demand

Stringent Regulatory Standards - An Important Growth Driver

PPEs Become User Friendly and Smart

Innovations and Advancements in PPEs

COVID-19 Pandemic Revitalizes Focus on Antibacterial Coatings

Noteworthy Innovative Trends in Global Protective clothing Market

Innovation in New Resistant Materials to Benefit Growth in the Protective clothing Market

Technological Advances Drive in Attitude Shift

Select Innovations

Green Protective Clothing

Protective Clothing - Product Definition and Classification

Durable and Disposable Protective clothing

Product Segmentation based on Function

Factors Limiting Clothing and Face-Mask Performance

Choosing the Right Protective Clothing

An Insight into Application Markets

Percentage of Disposable Garments vis-a-vis Reusable Garments in End-Use Industries

Personal Protective Equipment - A Brief Overview

Regulatory Framework

Protective Clothing Standards

CPC: Assessment of Barrier Properties

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

