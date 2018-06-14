Global Protective Coatings Market 2018-2022: Key Vendors are AkzoNobel, BASF, Nippon Paints, PPG Industries, RPM International & Sherwin-Williams

The Global Protective Coatings Market to grow at a CAGR of 9.27% during the period 2018-2022.

Global protective coatings market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of protective coatings.

One trend affecting this market is the emergence of environment-friendly green coating technology Increasing stringent government norms related to pollution are forcing the vendors of the global protective coatings market to innovate products that are eco-friendly in nature, have high strength, can be recycled, and are cost-effective.

According to the report, one driver influencing this market is rise in construction and infrastructure development activities. Governments of emerging countries such as India, China, Australia, Indonesia, and Vietnam are investing heavily in infrastructure and residential projects. This, in turn, has increased the construction activities in these regions.

Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the increasing competition among vendors. A large number of vendors are present in the global protective coatings market. The market is fragmented in nature. Hence, vendors are trying to offer unique product offerings to maintain their position in the highly competitive environment. The competition will lead to a decline in price, which will, in turn, affect the profitability of vendors.

Market Trends

Increasing demand for waterborne coating

The emergence of environment-friendly green coating technology

Growing demand for nano protective coatings

Key vendors

AkzoNobel

BASF

Nippon Paints

PPG Industries

RPM International

Sherwin-Williams

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Market Landscape



Part 05: Market Sizing



Part 06: Five Forces Analysis



Part 07: Market Segmentation By Technology



Part 08: Market Segmentation By Resin Type



Part 09: Customer Landscape



Part 10: Market Segmentation By End-User



Part 11: Regional Landscape



Part 12: Decision Framework



Part 13: Drivers And Challenges



Part 14: Market Trends



Part 15: Vendor Landscape



Part 16: Vendor Analysis



Part 17: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dx47nz/global_protective?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-protective-coatings-market-2018-2022-key-vendors-are-akzonobel-basf-nippon-paints-ppg-industries-rpm-international--sherwin-williams-300665761.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

