Global Protective Coatings Market 2018-2022: Key Vendors are AkzoNobel, BASF, Nippon Paints, PPG Industries, RPM International & Sherwin-Williams

The "Global Protective Coatings Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Protective Coatings Market to grow at a CAGR of 9.27% during the period 2018-2022.

Global protective coatings market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of protective coatings.

One trend affecting this market is the emergence of environment-friendly green coating technology Increasing stringent government norms related to pollution are forcing the vendors of the global protective coatings market to innovate products that are eco-friendly in nature, have high strength, can be recycled, and are cost-effective.

According to the report, one driver influencing this market is rise in construction and infrastructure development activities. Governments of emerging countries such as India, China, Australia, Indonesia, and Vietnam are investing heavily in infrastructure and residential projects. This, in turn, has increased the construction activities in these regions.

Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the increasing competition among vendors. A large number of vendors are present in the global protective coatings market. The market is fragmented in nature. Hence, vendors are trying to offer unique product offerings to maintain their position in the highly competitive environment. The competition will lead to a decline in price, which will, in turn, affect the profitability of vendors.

Market Trends

  • Increasing demand for waterborne coating
  • The emergence of environment-friendly green coating technology
  • Growing demand for nano protective coatings

Key vendors

  • AkzoNobel
  • BASF
  • Nippon Paints
  • PPG Industries
  • RPM International
  • Sherwin-Williams

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Market Sizing

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Market Segmentation By Technology

Part 08: Market Segmentation By Resin Type

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Market Segmentation By End-User

Part 11: Regional Landscape

Part 12: Decision Framework

Part 13: Drivers And Challenges

Part 14: Market Trends

Part 15: Vendor Landscape

Part 16: Vendor Analysis

Part 17: Appendix

