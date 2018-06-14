Global Protective Coatings Market 2018-2022: Key Vendors are AkzoNobel, BASF, Nippon Paints, PPG Industries, RPM International & Sherwin-Williams

DUBLIN, June 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Protective Coatings Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Protective Coatings Market to grow at a CAGR of 9.27% during the period 2018-2022.
Global protective coatings market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of protective coatings.
One trend affecting this market is the emergence of environment-friendly green coating technology Increasing stringent government norms related to pollution are forcing the vendors of the global protective coatings market to innovate products that are eco-friendly in nature, have high strength, can be recycled, and are cost-effective.
According to the report, one driver influencing this market is rise in construction and infrastructure development activities. Governments of emerging countries such as India, China, Australia, Indonesia, and Vietnam are investing heavily in infrastructure and residential projects. This, in turn, has increased the construction activities in these regions.
Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the increasing competition among vendors. A large number of vendors are present in the global protective coatings market. The market is fragmented in nature. Hence, vendors are trying to offer unique product offerings to maintain their position in the highly competitive environment. The competition will lead to a decline in price, which will, in turn, affect the profitability of vendors.
Market Trends
- Increasing demand for waterborne coating
- The emergence of environment-friendly green coating technology
- Growing demand for nano protective coatings
Key vendors
- AkzoNobel
- BASF
- Nippon Paints
- PPG Industries
- RPM International
- Sherwin-Williams
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Market Landscape
Part 05: Market Sizing
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Market Segmentation By Technology
Part 08: Market Segmentation By Resin Type
Part 09: Customer Landscape
Part 10: Market Segmentation By End-User
Part 11: Regional Landscape
Part 12: Decision Framework
Part 13: Drivers And Challenges
Part 14: Market Trends
Part 15: Vendor Landscape
Part 16: Vendor Analysis
Part 17: Appendix
