Global Protective Cultures Market Report 2023-2028, Featuring Key Players Profiles of DSM Nutritional Products, Sacco, Dalton Biotechnologies and Bioprox Ingredients

12 Dec, 2023

DUBLIN, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Protective Cultures Market - Forecasts from 2023 to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global protective cultures market was valued at US$2.092 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.24% to reach US$4.14 billion by 2028

Protective cultures, including pure cultures or culture concentrates, are live microbe preparations added to food products to reduce risks from pathogenic or toxic bacteria and spoilage agents. Protective cultures are critical in assisting dairy manufacturers to increase their profit margin by preventing the production of spoilage agents, prolonging shelf life, and fulfilling customer demands for more natural and clean-label goods. A few examples of popular commercial protective culture include Lactobacilli, Streptococci, bifidobacteria, E. coli, Bacillus spp., yeasts such as Saccharomyces, and molds such as Aspergillus.

Fermented and functional food and beverages are gaining popularity nowadays. Protective cultures are employed in fermented products such as cheese, yogurts, sour cream, vegetables, pickles, and sausages. Therefore, a primary factor promoting protective culture growth is the rising demand for fermented food products. Furthermore, growing consumer interest in clean-label and shelf-stable products is projected to drive growth in the protective cultures market. Rising disposable income and shifting consumer preferences are also significant drivers of development in the protective cultures market. Since protective cultures are also used in the bio-preservation of the product, therefore a growing demand for natural preservatives is also contributing to the expansion of the global market.

However, complex laws, restrictions, possible side effects, high & volatile prices of raw materials, and a lack of knowledge obstruct the growth of the global market for protective cultures during the analysis period. Moreover, a continuous product launched by key market players with innovative flavors and textures is providing new opportunities to market participants during the forecast period.

The growing demand for a large variety of dairy products is supporting the global protective cultures market growth

The protective cultures market, based on application, is categorized into dairy products, meat and poultry products, ready-to-eat products, and others. The dairy market is evolving, and as a result, key market players are rapidly adapting. Consumers are expecting more natural, healthier dairy products with shorter ingredient lists and more clarity in product labeling. Food waste, on the other hand, is becoming a growing problem for both consumers and food manufacturers. One of the leading reasons for food waste is spoilage. With the advent of hectic modern lifestyles, there is also an increase in demand for convenient dairy products that do not need to be refrigerated to stay fresh. Protective cultures are critical in assisting dairy manufacturers to increase their bottom line by preventing spoiling, prolonging shelf life, and fulfilling customer demands for more natural and clean-label goods.

Health-conscious customers are looking for a dairy product with label and ingredient transparency. As a result, clean-label goods - those featuring natural, basic, and familiar ingredients - are gaining popularity. Research has shown that customers are willing to pay more for clean-label products, with one in every two individuals willing to spend at least 10 percent more for yogurt without artificial preservatives. According to reports by DSM, 10 to 20 percent of milk and dairy products are lost or wasted due to shelf life constraints or microbiological deterioration. According to the research, product shelf life is still an important customer purchase factor. Since protective cultures can be used as natural preservatives in dairy products, a growing demand for natural products is spurring market growth even further.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold a significant share of the global protective culture market during the forecast period

Asia Pacific region is anticipated to hold a significant market share in protective cultures. This region will experience rapid expansion throughout the projection period due to expanding consumer health consciousness, greater urbanization, and rising disposable income. Protective cultures are in high demand in rising markets such as India and China due to the growing demand for dairy products. This region's market is expanding due to the presence of a well-established food & beverage industry. This region's market is expanding due to changing eating habits and rising demand for healthy, natural, and clean-label products and drinks. In addition, the prevalence of key market players such as CSK Food Enrichment B.V, DSM, Kerry Inc., and Dupont., is also spurring the growth of protective cultures in this region. Prime markets in the Asia Pacific region are India, China, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Taiwan and Indonesia.

Report Segmentation:

By Form

  • Freeze-Dried
  • Frozen

By Microorganism Type

  • Yeasts
  • Molds
  • Bacteria

By Application

  • Dairy Products
  • Meat, Poultry and Seafood Products
  • Ready-to-Eat Food Products

Company Profiles

  • CHR. Hansen
  • International Flavors and Fragrances
  • DSM Nutritional Products
  • Sacco S.R.L
  • Meat Cracks Technologie
  • Dalton Biotechnologies S.R.L
  • Bioprox Ingredients
  • Biochem S.R.L

