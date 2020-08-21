Global Protective Face Masks Market Predicted to Observe a Lucrative Growth in COVID-19 Crisis - Exclusive Report [250 pages] by Research Dive

PUNE, India, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The protective face masks industry is likely to observe a surge in the growth rate in the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a report published by Research Dive, the Global Protective Face Masks Market is projected to surpass $2,467.5 million during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. Detailed analysis on drivers, challenges, restraints, major segments, enormous growth opportunities, and key strategies by market players are provided in the report to better apprehend the effect of pandemic on the global market.

Coronavirus impact on Protective Face Masks Market Report Highlights:

1. The estimated CAGR of the protective face masks market before COVID-19 pandemic was 10.2% over the forecast period.

2. The CAGR of the global industry post-pandemic crisis is expected to grow at 10.8% by 2027.

3. In 2020, the anticipated market size of the protective face masks industry before COVID-19 pandemic was $1,176.5 million.

4. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the market size of the global industry is expected to surpass $1,205.6 million in 2020.

Download COVID-19 Impact Analysis Report Sample at https://www.researchdive.com/covid-19-insights/359/protective-face-masks-market#myQueryForm

Key Features of the Market

Our analysts stated that a number of companies across the globe are taking efforts to increase the production of masks owing to the growing demand for masks in the COVID-19 pandemic. This is expected to propel the growth of the global protective face masks market in 2020. For instance, Arizona PPE Company has started the production of masks at Mesa facility in August 2020. About 200 jobs will be added with the production of masks and these masks will be available to distributors and retailers in all sized for children and adults.

The growing cases of COVID-19 across the globe is the major factor predicted to boost the market growth in the pandemic situation. Thus, this has surged the demand for protective face masks as it helps in preventing the transmission of deadly corona virus amongst the people.

Key Players of the Industry

The major players operating in the global market for protective face masks include

1. Polison Corporation

2. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

3. Intech Safety Private Limited

4. Delta Plus Group

5. Mine Safety Appliances (MSA) Company

6. Ansell Limited

7. JSP Ltd.

8. Alpha Solway Ltd

9. 3M

10. Moldex-Metric, Inc

The report also summarizes other important aspects of the key players including Financial Performance, Product Portfolio, SWOT analysis, and Recent Strategic moves and developments.

Post-Pandemic Market Landscape

As per the report, the global protective face masks market is expected to witness an impressive growth even after the COVID-19 pandemic. The rising concerns among people regarding safety and the growing demand for masks from healthcare institutions are expected to fuel the growth of the global market over the forecast period. Besides, the rising focus of key players to develop innovative masks is estimated to drive the market growth post COVID-19 pandemic. For instance, a Switzerland-based Federal Laboratories for Materials Science and Technology (Empa) and Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne (EPFL) have developed a transparent face mask which allows the other person to see behind the PPE masks.

More about Protective Face Masks:

Protective Face Masks: A Guard in the Time of COVID-19 Pandemic and Impact on Global Industry

Rise In The Demand Of The Protective Face Mask Across The Globe Due To The Pandemic Is Predicted To Be The Biggest Driving Factor

