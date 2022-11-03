Global Protein Expression Market Size Projected to Reach USD 7.90 Billion by 2030: Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris Market Research recently published [115+ Pages] research report on "Protein Expression Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Application (Therapeutic, Industrial, Research); By Product; By Expression System; By End- Use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" in its research database.

According to the research report, the global protein expression market size & share was valued at USD 2.69 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 7.90 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period.

What is Protein Expression Technology? How Big is Protein Expression Market Size?

Overview

Protein expression refers to the biotechnological processes in which proteins are synthesized and regulated in living organisms. The process involves the conversion of the information of DNA genes into messenger RNA and finally to a protein. However, in protein research, the term can also refer to the study or the laboratory techniques required for the production of proteins. This method has become essential in biochemistry, molecular biology and protein research, and other scientific research domain.

In cancer cells, the research of protein expression may offer information about a particular type of cancer and the best treatment to use. Microfluidics technology is used to measure protein expression in cells. It has the ability to analyze and assess both tumorous and non-tumorous cells. This technology is expected to offer growth opportunities in the protein expression market.

Request Sample Copy of Protein Expression Market Research Report @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/protein-expression-market/request-for-sample

Our Free Sample Report Includes

Report introduction, overview, and in-depth industry analysis

Breakdown data by regions, type, players, and applications

Competitive landscape and leading competitor market shares

110+ pages research report

Offer chapter-wise instruction on request

Includes market presence across different geographies with share, size, and trends

Updated list of tables and figures

The report covers top players with their business strategies

Factors and fact research methodology

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

GenScript Biotech Corporation

Life Technologies Corporation (Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.)

Merck KGaA

New England Biolabs.

Oxford Expression Technology

Promega Corporation.

QIAGEN

TAKARA BIO INC

To Know More About Addition Information on Key Players, Download a Report PDF Brochure

Growth Driving Factors

Growing investments in protein-based expression favors the market growth

Increasing use of biologicals and genetic engineering and rising R&D activities of protein research in the modern medicine industry is driving the growth of the market. Growing developments in life science and biopharmaceutical industries, increasing focus on recombinant-based protein expression, and rising investments in protein-based expression are some of the crucial protein expression market trends boosting its growth. Also, due to the growing prevalence of chronic conditions such as cancer, diabetes, arthritis, heart stroke, and others, the industry is expected to witness major growth over the forecast period.

Moreover, a surge in initiatives taken by academic institutions for the development of protein therapeutics in the Asia Pacific is anticipated to propel the protein expression market demand throughout the forecast period. Rising technological developments in another key factor flourish the protein expression industry expansion. In addition, increasing product launches by key players are estimated to raise the demand for protein expression.

Directly Purchase a copy of report with TOC @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/checkouts/16571

Recent developments

In July 2022 , researchers from the Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research and the University of California, Berkeley launched Vicinitas Therapeutics with USD 65 million in series A funding.

, researchers from the Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research and the launched Vicinitas Therapeutics with in series A funding. In February 2022 , Thermo Fisher Scientific expanded its bioprocessing manufacturing site facility in Millersburg, Penn , for manufacturing critical materials used in developing new and existing biologics and vaccines, including for COVID-19.

Segmental Analysis

Prokaryotic expression system accounts for the largest protein expression market share

Based on expression system, the prokaryotic expression system witnessed the major revenue share. The system offers extensive recombinant protein production in less time and at a lower cost. It has potential to easily handle and fulfill the objective of research. The, mammalian cell expression system is projected to experience the fastest progress during the forecast period as these cells are capable of expressing large and complex recombinant proteins.

Reagents segment is likely to dominate the market in 2021

On the basis of product protein expression market segmentation, the reagents segment generated a major share in 202. This is because, firms offer a vast choice of transfection reagents in order to fulfill the needs of transfection and improve cell culture conditions. Further, the service segment is supposed to show the fastest growth over the predicted period.

Therapeutic segment holds the largest revenue share

On the basis of application, the therapeutics segment commands the market as it has more benefits than alternative medicines. Millions of individuals suffering from diseases are treated using therapeutic proteins which are customizable, effective, and contain a low probability of side effects.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/protein-expression-market/inquire-before-buying

(Inquire a report quote OR available discount offers to the sales team before purchase.)

Protein Expression Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 7.90 Billion Market size value in 2022 USD 2.94 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 13.1% from 2022 - 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 - 2030 Top Market Players Agilent Technologies, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., GenScript Biotech Corporation, Life Technologies Corporation (Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.), Merck KGaA, New England Biolabs., Oxford Expression Technology, Promega Corporation., QIAGEN, TAKARA BIO INC. Segments Covered By Expression System, By Product, By Application, By End-Use, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographic Overview

North America led the market due to increasing R&D spending

North America holds the highest revenue share in the market owing to a surge in demand for protein biologics coupled with growing prevalence of chronic diseases. Also, rising investments in R&D, as well as the presence of leading players, supported the regional growth of the protein expression market size. Other factors contributing to the industry growth in North America include growing research on stem cells and cancer and rising cases of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular and blood diseases.

Browse the Detail Report "Protein Expression Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Application (Therapeutic, Industrial, Research); By Product; By Expression System; By End- Use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/protein-expression-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: [email protected]

Polaris Market Research has segmented the protein expression market report based on expression system, product, application, end-use, and region:

By Expression System Outlook

Prokaryotic

Mammalian Cell

Insect Cell

Yeast

Others

By Product Outlook

Reagents

Competent Cells

Expression Vectors

Services

Instruments

By Application Outlook

Therapeutic

Industrial

Research

By End-Use Outlook

Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnological Companies

Academic Research

Contract Research Organizations

Others

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada )

(U.S., ) Europe ( France , Germany , UK, Italy , Netherlands , Spain , Russia )

( , , UK, , , , ) Asia Pacific ( Japan , China , India , Malaysia , Indonesia , South Korea )

( , , , , , ) Latin America ( Brazil , Mexico , Argentina )

( , , ) Middle East & Africa ( Saudi Arabia , UAE, Israel , South Africa )

Browse More Similar Research Reports:

Ambulatory Services Market 2022-2030 Size & Share Research Report: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/ambulatory-services-market

https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/ambulatory-services-market Viscosupplementation Market 2022-2030 Size & Share Research Report: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/viscosupplement-market

https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/viscosupplement-market Virus Filtration Market 2022-2030 Size & Share Research Report: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/virus-filtration-market

https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/virus-filtration-market Cell Culture Market 2022-2030 Size & Share Research Report: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/cell-culture-market

https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/cell-culture-market E-Pharmacy Market 2022-2030 Size & Share Research Report: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/e-pharma-market

About Polaris Market Research

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR's clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR's diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semi-conductors and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR's customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high growth markets, emerging business environments and latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR's customers.

Contact:

Likhil G

30 Wall Street

8th Floor,

New York City, NY 10005,

United States

Phone: +1-929 297-9727

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com

Follow US: LinkedIn | twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1316207/Polaris_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Polaris Market Research