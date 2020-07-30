Global Protein Hydrolysates Industry
Global Protein Hydrolysates Market to Reach $4.8 Billion by 2027
Jul 30, 2020, 09:40 ET
NEW YORK, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Protein Hydrolysates estimated at US$2.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Milk, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.5% CAGR and reach US$1.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Plant segment is readjusted to a revised 7.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $791.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.3% CAGR
The Protein Hydrolysates market in the U.S. is estimated at US$791.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 6.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.7% CAGR.
Animal Segment to Record 7.5% CAGR
In the global Animal segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$373.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$597 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$661.1 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 8.8% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 291-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Abbott Laboratories
- AMCO Proteins
- Archer Daniels Midland Company
- Arla Foods Amba
- Danone Nutricia
- FrieslandCampina DMV
- Glanbia PLC
- Hilmar Ingredients
- Kerry Group PLC
- Koninklijke DSM NV
- Roquette
- Tate & Lyle PLC
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Protein Hydrolysates Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Protein Hydrolysates Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Protein Hydrolysates Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Protein Hydrolysates Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Milk (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Milk (Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Milk (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Plant (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$
Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Plant (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Plant (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country
in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Animal (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Animal (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Animal (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Marine (Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Marine (Type) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Marine (Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Egg (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Egg (Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Egg (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Yeast (Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Yeast (Type) Market Worldwide Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Yeast (Type) Market Percentage Share Distribution by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 22: Infant Nutrition (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 23: Infant Nutrition (Application) Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 24: Infant Nutrition (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 25: Clinical Nutrition (Application) Worldwide Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Clinical Nutrition (Application) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Clinical Nutrition (Application) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Weight Management (Application) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 29: Weight Management (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 30: Weight Management (Application) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Feed (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 32: Feed (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 33: Feed (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Protein Hydrolysates Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 34: United States Protein Hydrolysates Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Protein Hydrolysates Market in the United States by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 36: United States Protein Hydrolysates Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: United States Protein Hydrolysates Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Protein Hydrolysates Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 39: Protein Hydrolysates Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 40: Canadian Protein Hydrolysates Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Canadian Protein Hydrolysates Historic Market Review
by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 42: Protein Hydrolysates Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 43: Canadian Protein Hydrolysates Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Protein Hydrolysates Market in Canada: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 45: Canadian Protein Hydrolysates Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 46: Japanese Market for Protein Hydrolysates: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 47: Protein Hydrolysates Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 48: Japanese Protein Hydrolysates Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Protein
Hydrolysates in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Japanese Protein Hydrolysates Market in US$ Million
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 51: Protein Hydrolysates Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 52: Chinese Protein Hydrolysates Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 53: Protein Hydrolysates Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 54: Chinese Protein Hydrolysates Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 55: Chinese Demand for Protein Hydrolysates in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 56: Protein Hydrolysates Market Review in China in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 57: Chinese Protein Hydrolysates Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Protein Hydrolysates Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 58: European Protein Hydrolysates Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 59: Protein Hydrolysates Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 60: European Protein Hydrolysates Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: European Protein Hydrolysates Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 62: Protein Hydrolysates Market in Europe in US$ Million
by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 63: European Protein Hydrolysates Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: European Protein Hydrolysates Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 65: Protein Hydrolysates Market in Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 66: European Protein Hydrolysates Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 67: Protein Hydrolysates Market in France by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 68: French Protein Hydrolysates Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 69: French Protein Hydrolysates Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: Protein Hydrolysates Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 71: French Protein Hydrolysates Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 72: French Protein Hydrolysates Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 73: Protein Hydrolysates Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 74: German Protein Hydrolysates Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 75: German Protein Hydrolysates Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 76: Protein Hydrolysates Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 77: German Protein Hydrolysates Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 78: Protein Hydrolysates Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 79: Italian Protein Hydrolysates Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 80: Protein Hydrolysates Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 81: Italian Protein Hydrolysates Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 82: Italian Demand for Protein Hydrolysates in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 83: Protein Hydrolysates Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 84: Italian Protein Hydrolysates Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 85: United Kingdom Market for Protein Hydrolysates:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 86: Protein Hydrolysates Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 87: United Kingdom Protein Hydrolysates Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 88: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Protein Hydrolysates in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 89: United Kingdom Protein Hydrolysates Market in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 90: Protein Hydrolysates Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 91: Spanish Protein Hydrolysates Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Spanish Protein Hydrolysates Historic Market Review
by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 93: Protein Hydrolysates Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 94: Spanish Protein Hydrolysates Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: Protein Hydrolysates Market in Spain: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 96: Spanish Protein Hydrolysates Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 97: Russian Protein Hydrolysates Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 98: Protein Hydrolysates Market in Russia by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 99: Russian Protein Hydrolysates Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Russian Protein Hydrolysates Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 101: Protein Hydrolysates Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 102: Protein Hydrolysates Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 103: Rest of Europe Protein Hydrolysates Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 104: Protein Hydrolysates Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 105: Rest of Europe Protein Hydrolysates Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Rest of Europe Protein Hydrolysates Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 107: Protein Hydrolysates Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 108: Rest of Europe Protein Hydrolysates Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 109: Asia-Pacific Protein Hydrolysates Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 110: Protein Hydrolysates Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Protein Hydrolysates Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 112: Protein Hydrolysates Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 113: Asia-Pacific Protein Hydrolysates Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 114: Asia-Pacific Protein Hydrolysates Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: Protein Hydrolysates Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 116: Asia-Pacific Protein Hydrolysates Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 117: Asia-Pacific Protein Hydrolysates Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 118: Protein Hydrolysates Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 119: Australian Protein Hydrolysates Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 120: Australian Protein Hydrolysates Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 121: Protein Hydrolysates Market in Australia: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 122: Australian Protein Hydrolysates Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 123: Protein Hydrolysates Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 124: Indian Protein Hydrolysates Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 125: Indian Protein Hydrolysates Historic Market Review
by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 126: Protein Hydrolysates Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 127: Indian Protein Hydrolysates Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 128: Protein Hydrolysates Market in India: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 129: Indian Protein Hydrolysates Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 130: Protein Hydrolysates Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 131: South Korean Protein Hydrolysates Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 132: Protein Hydrolysates Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 133: Protein Hydrolysates Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 134: South Korean Protein Hydrolysates Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 135: Protein Hydrolysates Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Protein
Hydrolysates: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 137: Protein Hydrolysates Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 138: Rest of Asia-Pacific Protein Hydrolysates Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Protein Hydrolysates in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 140: Rest of Asia-Pacific Protein Hydrolysates Market in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 141: Protein Hydrolysates Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 142: Latin American Protein Hydrolysates Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 143: Protein Hydrolysates Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 144: Latin American Protein Hydrolysates Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 145: Latin American Protein Hydrolysates Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 146: Protein Hydrolysates Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 147: Latin American Protein Hydrolysates Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 148: Latin American Demand for Protein Hydrolysates in
US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 149: Protein Hydrolysates Market Review in Latin America
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 150: Latin American Protein Hydrolysates Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 151: Argentinean Protein Hydrolysates Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 152: Protein Hydrolysates Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 153: Argentinean Protein Hydrolysates Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: Argentinean Protein Hydrolysates Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 155: Protein Hydrolysates Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 156: Argentinean Protein Hydrolysates Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 157: Protein Hydrolysates Market in Brazil by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 158: Brazilian Protein Hydrolysates Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 159: Brazilian Protein Hydrolysates Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 160: Protein Hydrolysates Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 161: Brazilian Protein Hydrolysates Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 162: Brazilian Protein Hydrolysates Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
MEXICO
Table 163: Protein Hydrolysates Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 164: Mexican Protein Hydrolysates Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 165: Mexican Protein Hydrolysates Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 166: Protein Hydrolysates Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 167: Mexican Protein Hydrolysates Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 168: Protein Hydrolysates Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 169: Rest of Latin America Protein Hydrolysates Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 170: Protein Hydrolysates Market in Rest of Latin America
by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 171: Rest of Latin America Protein Hydrolysates Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 172: Rest of Latin America Protein Hydrolysates Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 173: Protein Hydrolysates Historic Demand Patterns in
Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for
2012-2019
Table 174: Protein Hydrolysates Market Share Breakdown in Rest
of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 175: The Middle East Protein Hydrolysates Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 176: Protein Hydrolysates Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 177: The Middle East Protein Hydrolysates Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 178: The Middle East Protein Hydrolysates Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 179: The Middle East Protein Hydrolysates Historic Market
by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 180: Protein Hydrolysates Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and
2027
Table 181: The Middle East Protein Hydrolysates Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 182: Protein Hydrolysates Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 183: The Middle East Protein Hydrolysates Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 184: Iranian Market for Protein Hydrolysates: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 185: Protein Hydrolysates Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 186: Iranian Protein Hydrolysates Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 187: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Protein
Hydrolysates in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 188: Iranian Protein Hydrolysates Market in US$ Million
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 189: Protein Hydrolysates Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 190: Israeli Protein Hydrolysates Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 191: Protein Hydrolysates Market in Israel in US$ Million
by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 192: Israeli Protein Hydrolysates Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 193: Israeli Protein Hydrolysates Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 194: Protein Hydrolysates Market in Israel: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 195: Israeli Protein Hydrolysates Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 196: Saudi Arabian Protein Hydrolysates Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 197: Protein Hydrolysates Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 198: Saudi Arabian Protein Hydrolysates Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 199: Saudi Arabian Demand for Protein Hydrolysates in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 200: Protein Hydrolysates Market Review in Saudi Arabia
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 201: Saudi Arabian Protein Hydrolysates Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 202: Protein Hydrolysates Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 203: United Arab Emirates Protein Hydrolysates Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 204: Protein Hydrolysates Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 205: Protein Hydrolysates Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 206: United Arab Emirates Protein Hydrolysates Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 207: Protein Hydrolysates Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 208: Protein Hydrolysates Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 209: Rest of Middle East Protein Hydrolysates Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 210: Rest of Middle East Protein Hydrolysates Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 211: Protein Hydrolysates Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 212: Rest of Middle East Protein Hydrolysates Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 213: Protein Hydrolysates Market Share Distribution in
Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 214: African Protein Hydrolysates Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 215: Protein Hydrolysates Market in Africa by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 216: African Protein Hydrolysates Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 217: African Protein Hydrolysates Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 218: Protein Hydrolysates Historic Demand Patterns in
Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 219: Protein Hydrolysates Market Share Breakdown in
Africa by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 42
