Global Protein Ingredient Market Size and Forecasts Report 2024-2030: Growing Emphasis on Health, Well-being, and Nutritional Awareness Bodes Well for the Burgeoning Sector

DUBLIN, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Protein Ingredient Market, Size, Forecast 2024-2030, Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Insight, Impact of Inflation, Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Protein Ingredients Market Size is expected to value around US$ 74.12 Billion by 2030 from US$ 47.50 Billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 6.56%

Protein ingredients have surged in popularity among the young generation because of a growing emphasis on health, well-being, and nutritional awareness. As health-awareness individuals pursue active lifestyle, proteins play a key position in muscle constructing, recovery, and weight management. The upward push of health tendencies, coupled with social media affect, has heightened awareness of protein's benefits.

The versatility of protein-rich alternatives, ranging from shakes to plant-based options, caters to diverse nutritional preferences. Also, a focus on sustainable and ethical intake aligns with the values of many young consumers, driving the recognition of protein ingredients as an essential factor of their health-conscious and environmentally conscious lifestyle.



The global health and healthcare industry are surging because of a growing embrace of active lifestyle and accelerated consciousness of the holistic benefits of regular physical activity. Enthusiastic participation in diverse sports activities, including strolling, biking, crew sports, and weightlifting, characterizes this trend. This surge in interest coincides with a developing demand for sports nutrition products designed to optimize athletic performance, hasten healing, and aid general health. Protein elements play a pivotal role on this landscape, serving as critical building blocks for muscle increase, repair, and upkeep in the realm of sports nutrition.



Likewise, the significance of protein extends past muscle health, playing an essential position in maintaining vibrant hair and skin. It contributes to hair's strength and elasticity, while also enhancing skin firmness. Consequently, protein substances are increasingly being incorporated into cosmetics and personal care products. In the realm of cosmetics, protein offers diverse advantages.

For hair, it aids in restore, strengthening, and delivered moisture, resulting in smoother and shinier locks. In skin care, protein supports the pores and skin's natural barrier feature, promoting hydration, collagen production for elasticity, and providing antioxidant safety against free radicals. Common protein substances like hydrolysed collagen, keratin, soy protein, and silk protein feature prominently in various beauty formulations, providing focused benefits for both hair and skin fitness.



Besides, globally governments understand alternative proteins' transformative capacity in addressing food security, climate change, and animal welfare. Initiatives internationally accelerate the mixing of these technologies. In the U.S., the Department of Agriculture invests in refining plant-based and cultivated meat alternatives. Canada's Protein Industries invests over 150 $ million in plant-based protein initiatives.



Egg protein maintains dominance in the worldwide protein ingredients market because of its splendid nutritional profile and versatile applications



Renowned for being a complete protein source, eggs offer all critical amino acids important for muscle development, immune function, and average well-being. The digestibility and bio-availability of egg protein surpass many alternatives, improving its effectiveness.

Moreover, eggs lend themselves to diverse culinary options, contributing to their sizable use in numerous food products. With clients seeking great, natural protein sources, the nutritional richness, and functional properties of egg protein position it as a desired choice, maintaining its prominence in the dynamic and competitive global protein ingredient market.



Isolate protein form is experiencing a surge in the worldwide protein ingredients market because of their focused purity



The growth in isolated protein is fuelled by a rising demand for tremendously refined protein sources that offer most protein content with minimum fat, carbohydrates, and other impurities. Athletes and fitness fanatics value isolate proteins for their brief absorption and muscle-constructing benefits. Also, the versatility of isolate protein makes it a desired choice in various products, inclusive of sports nutrients supplements and functional ingredients. As dietary preferences shift toward cleaner and more focused protein options, isolate protein's nutritional efficiency and flexibility contribute to its increasing prominence in the competitive protein ingredient market.



Animal feed commands a great share in the international protein ingredients market due to its pivotal position in helping livestock growth and fitness



As a top source of nutrients for cattle, protein-rich feed ingredients, regularly derived from soy, fishmeal, and different sources, are vital for choicest animal development and productiveness. Livestock farming, such as hen, swine, and farm animals, represents a tremendous section, driving the demand for protein elements.

The developing international population's increasing meat intake further amplifies this demand. Recognizing the importance of efficient animal nutrients, the reliance on protein components in animal feed remains strong, securing its distinguished role in the dynamic worldwide protein ingredient market.



United States dominates the worldwide protein ingredients market attributing to a large prosperous population driving demand for protein-rich products



The properly-established food and beverage industry integrates protein elements considerably, supported by a mature sports nutrients sector. Increasing client recognition for protein's health benefits, a positive regulatory environment, and sturdy intellectual property protection foster innovation. Socially, dietary trends, an active lifestyle, and a convenience-driven lifestyle make contributions to the large demand for protein elements. The nation's well-advanced agricultural quarter, sturdy research infrastructure, and an active venture capital market collectively solidify its leading function in the worldwide protein ingredients market.

Company Analysis: Overview, Recent Developments, Revenue

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc

MGP Ingredients

Kerry Group plc

Tessenderlo

CHS, Inc.

Crop Energies AG.

Glanbia Plc

Metsa Board

Century Plyboards Ltd

Greenply Industries Ltd





Products - Protein Ingredient Market breakup from 4 viewpoints:

Dairy Protein

Egg Protein

Fish Protein

Gelatin

Form - Protein Ingredient Market breakup from 3 viewpoints:

Concentrate Protein

Isolate Protein

Others

Applications - Protein Ingredient Market breakup from 5 viewpoints:

Food & Beverages

Infant Formulations

Clinical Nutrition

Animal Feed

Others

Country - Breakup from 21 Countries Protein Ingredient Market:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Switzerland

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

South Korea

Indonesia

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East and Africa

and Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

South Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b046nq

