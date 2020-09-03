Global Protein Ingredients Market (2020 to 2025) - Growing Potential of Dairy and Plant Proteins Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Protein Ingredients Market by Source (Animal and Plant), Form (Dry and Liquid), Application (Food & Beverages, Animal Feed, Pharmaceuticals, and Cosmetics & Personal Care), and Region (NA, EU, APAC, SA, RoW) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global protein ingredients market is estimated at USD 49.82 billion in 2019. This market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% by value during the forecast period of 2020 to 2025.



The market is driven by factors such as the increasing demand for protein functionalities, awareness about healthy diet & nutritional food, new technological development in the protein ingredients industry, growth in demand for superior personal care and healthcare products, and increase in consumption of animal by-products, which are in turn supported by the economic growth, technological advancements, and consumer preference for functional products. However, factors such as stringent government regulations on animal-sourced protein are expected to restrain the market growth of animal protein.



The Dry segment for protein ingredients is estimated to account for the largest share in 2020.



The protein ingredients markets, by form, is estimated to be dominated by the dry segment in 2020. The dry form or powder form is extracted through a number of downstream processes, which helps to obtain the desired moisture content and protein concentration in the end products. The dry form of protein ingredients is preferred due to its better stability and ease of handling & storage, as compared to the liquid form. Furthermore, they have a longer shelf life compared to the liquid form



The plant segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment from 2020 to 2025.



The protein ingredients market, by source, is projected to be the fastest-growing segment. The demand for plant-sourced protein has increased due to changing consumer preferences from meat to plant-based protein. In addition, plant-based protein ingredients are a major source of protein for vegans worldwide. High nutritional profile, low carbon footprint, and low price of plant-sourced protein are driving the consumption of these proteins. It is also gaining an increasing level of importance due to its lower energy consumption, emissions, land usage, and water consumption; it also offers better input conversion efficiency.



The food & beverage segment for protein ingredients is estimated to account for the largest share in 2020.



The protein ingredients market, by application, is estimated to be dominated by the food & beverage segment in 2020. Growing health consciousness and obesity has compelled consumers to increasingly focus on healthy diets with low-fat and highly nutritive value food, leading to a rise in the consumption of protein ingredients. As a result, the demand for functional and healthy food is on the rise.



Europe is estimated to lead the protein ingredients market, with the largest share, in 2020.



The European protein ingredients market is estimated to be the largest market in 2020, due to the high consumption of animal protein. Consumption is more than twice the global average. Moreover, many countries in the Eastern European region are growing rapidly, increasing the protein demand as well as demand for processed food, which is driving the market.

