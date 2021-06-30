Global Protein Ingredients Market Report 2021-2027 - Pandemic Provides New Opportunity to Alternative Meat Options
Jun 30, 2021, 09:00 ET
DUBLIN, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Protein Ingredients - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Protein Ingredients Market to Spike by 11.3% in 2020 & Reach US$73.8 Billion by 2027
The global market for Protein Ingredients against this backdrop is expected to spike by 11.3% in 2020.The market is projected to reach a revised size of US$73.8 Billion by the year 2027, trailing a CAGR of 6.6%.
Egg Protein Ingredients, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.5% CAGR to reach US$28.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Few of the factors driving long-term growth include expansion of protein ingredients use in non-food applications such as pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, personal care products and animal feed; focus on weight management and the resulting use of protein ingredients in the food processing sector; active participation in sports and fitness programs against the backdrop of consumer focus on preventive healthcare and wellness and increased demand for whey protein as a key ingredient in functional foods and sports nutrition products.
Pea protein ingredients will rise in prominence as a non-dairy muscle builder among the growing base lactose intolerant customers. Pea protein is cherished for its benefits such as hypoallergenic, easy digestibility, easily dispensability in water, low carbohydrate content and rich in branched chain amino acids (BCAAs).
Soy proteins will also rise in prominence supported by their widespread availability and favorable clinical research validating its health and nutritional advantages will also generate revenue opportunities in the market. Animal protein ingredients derived from fish, meat, egg, milk and gelatin will continue to dominate the global market supported by advantages such as low cost, easy availability, convenience, better product stability and functionality, ease of formulation, and consistency in performance.
Select Competitors (Total 160 Featured):
- A&B Ingredients Inc.
- Agridient Inc.
- Agropur MSI, LLC
- AMCO Proteins Company
- Amway Corporation
- Archer Daniels Midland Company
- Arla Foods Ingredients Group P/S
- Armor Proteines S.A.S.
- Axiom Foods, Inc.
- Bunge Limited
- Burcon NutraScience Corporation
- Cargill Incorporated
- CropEnergies AG
- Darling Ingredients Inc.
- Rousselot B.V.
- Sonac
- DuPont Nutrition & Health
- Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited
- Gelita AG
- Glanbia Plc
- Hilmar Ingredients
- Kerry Group plc
- Kewpie Corporation
- Lactalis Ingredients
- Manildra Group USA
- Mead Johnson Nutrition Company
- Michael Foods, Inc.
- Omega Protein Corporation
- Roquette Freres SA
- Sterling Biotech Limited
- Tessenderlo Group NV
- PB Leiner
- The Scoular Company
- Weishardt Holding SA
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- COVID-19 Pandemic Transforms Consumer Perceptions about Health Foods
- Functional Foods and Immune Boosters Gain Prominence
- Pandemic Provides New Opportunity to Alternative Meat Options
- Consumer Focus on Health Drives Sales of Plant-based Protein Foods
- Sports Nutritional Products Incorporate More of Plant-based Protein Ingredients
- Protein Ingredients: A Prelude
- Types of Protein Ingredients
- Animal Proteins
- Plant Proteins
- Outlook
- Plant Based Proteins Score Over Animal-based Proteins
- Developing Countries Drive Current and Future Market Growth
- Food & Beverage Industry Dominates Demand for Protein Ingredients
- Growing Demand for Protein Sources to Meet Varying Protein Needs of the Ever-Increasing Global Population: Key to Market Growth
- The Growing Gap between Population and Food Supply
- Recent Market Activity
- World Brands
- Competitive Landscape
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Protein-Fortified Supplements Drive Demand for New Protein Sources
- Protein Emerges as Strong Influencer in Ready-to-Drink Space
- Growing Consumer Demand for Natural and Minimally Processed Ingredients Augurs Well for market Growth
- Technology Developments in Protein Ingredients Market
- Growing Demand for Functional Foods & Beverages Augurs Well for Market Expansion
- Despite Sustainability Issues, Animal Protein Ingredients Continue to Dominate by a Wide Margin
- Strong Demand from Developing Nations Drive Egg Proteins Intake
- Highly Developed Milk Industry Drive Demand for Dairy Ingredients
- Whey Protein Ingredients: An Important Ingredient in Functional Foods and Sports Nutrition Products
- Nano Whey Proteins: Opportunities in Beverage Formulations
- Transforming Diet and Lifestyle Related Trends Spur Demand for Gelatin in Functional Foods & Beverages
- Beverage Producers Focus on Collagen-based Products
- Low Saturated Fat, Low Cholesterol, and Presence of All Essential Amino Acids Drive Surging Popularity of Plant Protein Ingredients
- Sustainability and Other Benefits Drive Greater Adoption of Plant Proteins
- Soy Proteins Dominate Plant Protein Ingredients Market
- Pea Protein Gradually Gains Prominence over Soy Protein
- Canola Protein Market: Commercialization Efforts in Full Swing
- Rice Proteins Emerge as Ideal Alternatives to Various Protein Ingredients
- Wheat Proteins: Rising Demand for Nutrition-Rich Products Aids Growth
- Microalgae: The Next Big Thing in Vegetarian Protein Sources
- Infant Formula: Protein Ingredients Essential to Improve Nutritional Content
- Soy-based Infant Formula Gains Popularity
- Infant Formula to Present Huge Opportunities for Protein Hydrolysate Ingredients
- Exotic and Artificially Grown Meats and Proteins to Meet Future Food Demand
- Endurance, Cardiovascular, Bone Health, and Other Wide Ranging Benefits Drive Demand for Protein-Based Sports Nutrition Products
- Innovative Plant-Derived Collagen Boosters Witness Increasing Popularity
- Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases: An Important Opportunity Indicator
- Osteoporosis Incidence Drives Focus on Protein Rich Products
- Obesity Concerns Raise Significance of Protein Ingredient's Satiety Features
- Obesity Statistics
- Whey Protein as an Effective Ingredient for Diabetes Cure Lends Traction to Market Growth
- Animal Feed Protein Ingredients Market Offer Huge Untapped Market Growth Potential
- Alternative Proteins and Meat Substitutes Garner Significant Attention
- Select Promising Sources of Proteins
- Gellan Gum: An Effective Solution to Formulation Challenges
- Protein Ingredient Suppliers Embrace Clean Labeling Transparency
- Move towards Clean Labels
- Increasing Affluence of the Ballooning Middle Class Population
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4fscs5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article