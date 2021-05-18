FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 20; Released: May 2021 Executive Engagements: 12390 Companies: 198– Players covered include A&B Ingredients Inc.; Agridient Inc.; Agropur MSI, LLC; AMCO Proteins Company; Amway Corporation; Archer Daniels Midland Company; Arla Foods Ingredients Group P/S; Armor Proteines S.A.S.; Axiom Foods, Inc.; Bunge Limited; Burcon NutraScience Corporation; Cargill Incorporated; CropEnergies AG; Darling Ingredients Inc.; Rousselot B.V.; Sonac; DuPont Nutrition & Health; Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited; Gelita AG; Glanbia Plc; Hilmar Ingredients; Kerry Group plc; Kewpie Corporation; Lactalis Ingredients; Manildra Group USA; Mead Johnson Nutrition Company; Michael Foods, Inc.; Omega Protein Corporation; Roquette Frères SA; Sterling Biotech Limited; Tessenderlo Group NV; PB Leiner; The Scoular Company; Weishardt Holding SA and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Source (Egg, Dairy, Soy, Gluten, Other Sources); Form (Concentrates, Isolates, Other Forms); Application (Food & Beverage, Animal Feed, Infant Formulations, Other Applications) Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.

ABSTRACT-

Global Protein Ingredients Market to Reach $69.7 Billion by 2026

Health foods which were growing in demand even before the pandemic is now witnessing higher growth catalyzed by the current public health crisis. Supplements that boost Immune health, boost overall wellness and reduce anxiety or stress are recording robust retail gains especially at online pharmacies. High protein and fiber rich foods are prime among the healthy foods popularized to improve immune health. Global Protein Ingredients market, amid the COVID-19 crisis, is estimated at US$47.1 Billion in the year 2020. The market is projected to reach US$69.7 Billion by 2026, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% over the analysis period. Europe represents the largest regional market for Protein Ingredients, accounting for an estimated 31.0% share of the global total in 2020. The market, estimated at US$14.6 Billion in 2020 is projected to reach US$21.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. China is expected to spearhead growth and emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period. The market is expected to progress steadily to evolve as a major regional market for Protein Ingredients, supported by various factors conducive to healthy growth.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $14.3 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $10.2 Billion by 2026

The Protein Ingredients market in the U.S. is estimated at US$14.3 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.2 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 9% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.9% and 6.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.5% CAGR. In North America and Europe, increasing focus on food safety and healthy diets will lead demand growth for plant-based protein ingredients. Consumers in developed markets are becoming increasingly attentive towards the nutritive value of foods they consume. There has also lately been an increase in demand for unique flavors-incorporating protein ingredients.

Soy Protein Ingredient Segment to Reach $15.4 Billion by 2026

Soy protein products with excellent amino acid profile and higher lysine content comprises of high quality sources of protein. Soybeans contain about 38% protein. Soy ingredients are manufactured by extracting certain specific levels of sugars and other soluble carbohydrates from defatted soy. Consumption of soy protein is growing supported by popularized health benefits such as lower risks of developing chronic diseases like coronary heart disease, osteoporosis, and certain types of cancer. Global market for Soy Protein Ingredient is estimated at US$10 Billion in 2020, and is projected to reach US$15.4 Billion by 2026 reflecting a compounded annual growth rate of 7.4% over the analysis period. Europe constitutes the largest regional market for Soy segment, accounting for 30.5% of the global sales in 2020. China is poised to register the fastest compounded annual growth rate of 9.8% to reach US$2.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. More

