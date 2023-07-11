Global Protein Supplement Market to 2028: Players Include Glanbia, Abbott, NOW Foods and MusclePharm

DUBLIN, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Protein Supplement Market Size, Segments, Outlook, and Revenue Forecast 2022-2028 by Source, By Product, Application, Distribution Channel Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global protein supplement market is expected to reach a market size of ~US$ 30 billion by 2028 growing at a CAGR of ~7% during the forecast period (2022-2028). Due to changing lifestyles, there will be an increased reliance on supplements to meet daily nutritional needs, which will increase the demand for protein supplements.



Youth's demand for protein supplements is rising, especially among athletes because they offer several advantages like decreasing cholesterol, developing muscle, boosting strength, preventing cancer, boosting immunity, and lowering blood pressure.



Due to growing health consciousness among consumers worldwide during the past few years, consumption of a diet high in protein content has increased dramatically. Furthermore, the growing use of dietary supplements is directly influenced by the aging population as well as the rise in lifestyle-related illnesses like diabetes and obesity.



The market for protein supplements is expected to experience some growth restraints due to the prevalence of less expensive alternatives and various detrimental effects of protein enhancement. Additionally, during the forecast period, negative claims and publicity may pose a threat to the market's expansion.



In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, customer preferences for nutritional supplements to promote immunity are predicted to increase due to these products' strong efficiency against viral infections and acute respiratory tract disorders, which is expected to drive market demand. Additionally, the rapid spread of COVID-19 has raised consumer worries about health and well-being as a preventative measure against disease, which may support the market trends for protein supplements in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.



Scope of the Report



The Protein Supplement Market is segmented by Source, Product, Application, and distribution channel. In addition, the report also covers market size and forecasts for the four region's Protein Supplement Markets. The revenue used to size and forecast the market for each segment is US$ billion.



By Source

Animal-based

Plant-based

By Product

Protein Powder

Protein Bars

Ready to Drink (RTD)

Others

By Application

Sports Nutrition

Functional Food

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Online Stores

Specialty Store

Others

Leading Companies

Glanbia PLC

Abbott

NOW Foods

MusclePharm

QuestNutrition

CytoSport, Inc

Iovate Health Sciences International Inc

The Bountiful Company

AMCO Proteins

Transparent Labs

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Study Period of this Market Report?

The Global Protein Supplement Market is covered from 2017-2028 in this report, which includes a forecast for the period 2022-2028

What is the Future Growth Rate of the Global Protein Supplement Market?

The Global Protein Supplement Market is expected to witness a CAGR of about 7% over the next six years

What are the Key Factors Driving the Global Protein Supplement Market?

Demand for protein supplements is expected to increase due to the rising popularity of protein supplements among millennials and their interest in improving their health through a balanced diet

Which is the Largest Source Type Segment within the Global Protein Supplement Market?

The Animal-based segment held the largest share of the Global Protein Supplement Market in 2021 due to compelling scientific proof of the health advantages they provide

