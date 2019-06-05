Global Protein Supplement Market Trends Estimates High Demand By 2025

PORTLAND, Oregon, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The report outlines market definition, key findings, top investment pockets, top-winning strategies, and scope in the Global Protein Supplement Market. Additionally, it provides data about key drivers, restraints, key segments, and opportunities in the market for the forecast period, 2018–2025. The research thoroughly analyzes the key market players along with their strategies to determine the competitive outlook of the protein supplement industry. An extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework. Additionally, the research provides helpful study material for shareholders, investors, top market players, and new players to gain insights on current scenarios and form strategies to be adopted for the future.

The study offers a brief overview of each segment and sub-segment in the market. The global protein supplement market is segmented based on type, form, source, distribution channel, gender, age group, and region. Based on type, the study divides the market into casein, protein, egg protein, soy protein, whey, and others. Further, the study divides the market on the basis of form into RTD liquid, powder, and protein bars. On account of source, the market is segmented into animal and plant sources. Based on distribution channel, it is classified into supermarket/hypermarket, nutrition store, chemist/drugstore, online stores, health food store, specialist sports store, and others. Based on gender, the report bifurcates the market into male and female. Based on age group, it is divided into generation X, baby boomers, and millennials.

The study provides geographical distribution of the market which includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. In addition, countries from each region are explored in the report. This analysis offers insights that help in determining the leading segments and emerging strategies to obtain a strong presence in the cyber security industry. Additionally, the research offers a list of leading market players operating in the global protein supplement sector. The key market players discovered in the industry are ABH Pharma Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Amway Corporation, GlazoSmithKline, Glambia Corp., Vitaco Health Herbalife International of America Inc., Makers Nutrition, Suppleform, and GNC Holdings. Additionally, the report presents the major strategies implemented by the key players to expand their business include expansion in untapped regions and new product launches.

The report explains the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the protein supplement industry. The factors include surge in health-related concerns that has led to a shift of individuals toward gyms, fitness centers, and health clubs. Furthermore, increase in obesity rates and development in disposable income are some other factors that drive the growth of the protein supplement industry. Additionally, growing demand from health-conscious young population and introduction of protein supplements in untapped economies are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the development of the market.

The research offers Porter's Five Forces model, which demonstrates the potency of buyers and suppliers functioning in the market. Additionally, it presents the bargaining power of suppliers and buyers prevailing in the protein supplement industry. The report offers the report that are helpful in determining the strength of competition and take the necessary steps to gain a leading position in the market.

