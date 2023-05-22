Global Protein Therapeutics Market Report 2023: Development of Plasma Derived Therapies Drives Growth

DUBLIN, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Protein Therapeutics Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global protein therapeutics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.9% during 2023-2030.

Abbott Laboratories

Amgen, Inc.

AstraZeneca PLC

Baxter International, Inc.

Biogen, Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Diasome Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Genentech, Inc.

Generex Biotechnology Corporation

GeneScience Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

Hualan Biological Engineering, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.

Merck Serono SA

Novo Nordisk A/S

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sandoz International GmbH

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Rise in Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

Increasing Geriatric Population

Development of Plasma Derived Therapies

Increasing Awareness for Protein-Based Therapeutics

High Development & Manufacturing Cost

Stringent Government Regulations

Complex Reimbursement Scenario

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Monoclonal Antibodies

Insulin

Fusion Protein

Erythropoietin

Interferon

Human Growth Hormone

Follicle Stimulating Hormone

Metabolic Disorders

Immunologic Disorders

Hematological Disorders

Cancer

Hormonal Disorders

Genetic Disorders

Others

Hospitals And Clinics

Specialty Centers

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Iran

Rest of Middle East & Africa

