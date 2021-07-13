FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 18; Released: June 2021 Executive Pool: 4122 Companies: 178 - Players covered include ActivX Biosciences, Inc.; Agilent Technologies, Inc.; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; Bruker Corporation; Cytiva; Geneva Bioinformatics S.A.; Merck KGaA; PerkinElmer, Inc.; Shimadzu Corporation; Millipore Sigma; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.; Waters Corp.; Xencor, Inc. and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Component (Reagents, Instruments, Services); Application (Drug Discovery, Disease Diagnosis, Other Applications) Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Middle East; Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry



ABSTRACT-



Global Proteomics Market to Reach $43.5 Billion by 2026

The proteomics market is anticipated to gain from the pressing need to develop advanced therapeutic and diagnostic options in the wake of COVID-19. The ability of proteomics to help researchers in detecting several proteins in a single analysis is anticipated to make it a suitable weapon in the fight against the COVID-19 virus. Proteomics represents a highly relevant technique in the battle against COVID-19 owing to the significance to understand the role played by proteins in the infection process as well as disease progression. These insights are critical to support preventative strategies and development of novel therapeutics. The use of mass spectrometry to detect COVID-19 virus' proteins and proteolytic peptides enables a rapid, simple virus detection assay. On the other hand, targeted proteomics allows detection of peptides of the virus' spike proteins and nucleocapsid with high specificity and sensitivity in clinical and research samples. The approach holds potential to make proteomics an effective option for diagnostic laboratories along with point-of-care testing as a cost-effective alternative to techniques based on nucleic acid. Proteomics can be potentially used to develop techniques to predict COVID-19 patients who may experience severe symptoms later. Various studies have revealed potential protein-based biomarkers expressed differently among certain COVID-19 patients, which can be used for predicting viral infection during earlier stages. The use of proteomics to understand humoral antibody response against virus' proteins has facilitated the development of specific antibody-based assays intended to support diagnostic or therapeutic objectives.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Proteomics estimated at US$23 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$43.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.8% over the analysis period. Reagents, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 10.6% CAGR to reach US$34.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Instruments segment is readjusted to a revised 11.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 17.2% share of the global Proteomics market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10.2 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $3.9 Billion by 2026

The Proteomics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10.2 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 37.7% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$3.9 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 13.6% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.2% and 10.1% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$4.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

Major driving factors of growth in the market include growing demand for personalized medicine, growing applications of proteomics in drug discovery, rise in demand for early diagnosis and treatment of diseases, technical advancements, rise in birth disorders and genetic disorders and the rapidly growing pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical markets. Other factors supporting growth include development of protein targeted treatments and precision molecular medicines for many autoimmune diseases, development of mass spectrometry-based proteomics, and development of molecular targets in malignancies. Increasing focus of biotechnological and pharmaceutical companies in research and development for identifying new proteomics applications, development of new drugs, and proteomics biomarker discovery in different types of diseases such as cardiovascular diseases and cancer is the major trend in the global proteomics landscape. Proteomics is extensively used in protein expression profiling, targeted protein quantitation, analysis of interactions between proteins, and post-translational modification in different segments of the pharmaceutical industry. Advanced proteomics solutions are finding extensive application in diagnostic services, drug discovery and other research fields. Proteomics is a promising approach towards personalized medicine to treat several diseases, such as diabetes, obesity, fatty liver, neurological diseases, and cancer.

In addition to the rising incidence of cancer, diabetes, and other potentially fatal diseases, there is a rise in disorders, such as autism and Alzheimer's, which are highly wanting in terms of research and cure. Use of plasma proteomics method for proteomic biomarker identification is associated with challenges of patients' variation and high dynamic range of plasma proteins. However, increasing focus on specialty medicines due to technological advancements, sophisticated software, and tools such as IoT, data analytics, big data, and artificial intelligence in the clinical research related to proteomics could create new opportunities for the proteomics market.

Services Segment to Reach $3.3 Billion by 2026

In the global Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 9.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$314.8 Million by the year 2026. More

MarketGlass™ Platform

Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.



Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™

Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:

Zak Ali

Director, Corporate Communications

Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Phone: 1-408-528-9966

www.StrategyR.com

Email: [email protected]

LINKS

Join Our Expert Panel

https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media

[email protected]

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.strategyr.com

