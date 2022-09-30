Sep 30, 2022, 15:15 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Proteomics - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Proteomics Market to Reach $43.5 Billion by 2026
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Proteomics estimated at US$30.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$43.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.8% over the analysis period. Reagents, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 10.6% CAGR to reach US$34.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Instruments segment is readjusted to a revised 11.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 17.2% share of the global Proteomics market.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $11.5 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $3.9 Billion by 2026
The Proteomics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$11.5 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 37.7% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$3.9 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 13.6% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.2% and 10.1% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$4.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
Major driving factors of growth in the market include growing demand for personalized medicine, growing applications of proteomics in drug discovery, rise in demand for early diagnosis and treatment of diseases, technical advancements, rise in birth disorders and genetic disorders and the rapidly growing pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical markets.
Other factors supporting growth include development of protein targeted treatments and precision molecular medicines for many autoimmune diseases, development of mass spectrometry-based proteomics, and development of molecular targets in malignancies.
- Proteomics Profiling to Expedite Drug Discovery
- Other Applications of Proteomics in Drug Discovery
- New Proteomics Technique to Aid Drug Screening & Biomarker Discovery
- Global Drug Discovery Market by Segment: 2020
- Growing Interest in Personalized Medicine to Drive Market Growth
- Oncology: A Key Focus Area for Proteomics
- Proteomic Approaches Gain Prominence in Cancer Drug Discovery
- Proteomics Technologies Used in Cancer Drug Discovery and Development
- Role of Proteomics in Oncology Biomarker Discovery
- List of FDA-approved Protein Biomarkers for Cancer
- Advancements in Proteomics Bring Biomarkers into Limelight
- Different Types of MS-Based Proteomic Discovery Techniques for Biomarkers
- Affinity-Reagent-Array-Based Techniques
- Affinity-and-Antibody-Based MS Techniques
- CE-MS Technology: An Emerging Technology for Discovery of Biomarkers
- Protein Microarrays: A Novel Tool for the Development of Pharmaceuticals
- New Technologies Expand Application of Proteomics
- DIA Technique for Protein Discovery
- AI and Machine Learning Address Shortcomings of Traditional Equipment in Effectively Identifying Protein Patterns
- Bioinformatics Tools along with Proteomics Accelerate the Process of Pathway Prediction
- Map of COVID-19 and Human Protein Interactions Reveals Drug Targets
- Single-Cell Proteomics Offers a Better Understanding of Cellular Identity
- Metalloproteomics: A Rapidly Evolving Field
- Post-translational Modification of Proteins Increases Functional Diversity of Proteome
- Pharmacoproteomics Holds Significant Prospects in Precision Medicine
- Increasing Prominence of Nanoproteomics Widens Opportunities
