Global Proteomics Market to Reach $43.5 Billion by 2026

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Proteomics estimated at US$30.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$43.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.8% over the analysis period. Reagents, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 10.6% CAGR to reach US$34.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Instruments segment is readjusted to a revised 11.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 17.2% share of the global Proteomics market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $11.5 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $3.9 Billion by 2026

The Proteomics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$11.5 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 37.7% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$3.9 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 13.6% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.2% and 10.1% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$4.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

Major driving factors of growth in the market include growing demand for personalized medicine, growing applications of proteomics in drug discovery, rise in demand for early diagnosis and treatment of diseases, technical advancements, rise in birth disorders and genetic disorders and the rapidly growing pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical markets.

Other factors supporting growth include development of protein targeted treatments and precision molecular medicines for many autoimmune diseases, development of mass spectrometry-based proteomics, and development of molecular targets in malignancies.

ActivX Biosciences, Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Bruker Corporation

Cytiva

Geneva Bioinformatics S.A.

Merck KGaA

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Shimadzu Corporation

Millipore Sigma

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Waters Corp.

Xencor, Inc.

Proteomics Profiling to Expedite Drug Discovery

Other Applications of Proteomics in Drug Discovery

New Proteomics Technique to Aid Drug Screening & Biomarker Discovery

Global Drug Discovery Market by Segment: 2020

Growing Interest in Personalized Medicine to Drive Market Growth

Oncology: A Key Focus Area for Proteomics

Proteomic Approaches Gain Prominence in Cancer Drug Discovery

Proteomics Technologies Used in Cancer Drug Discovery and Development

Role of Proteomics in Oncology Biomarker Discovery

List of FDA-approved Protein Biomarkers for Cancer

Advancements in Proteomics Bring Biomarkers into Limelight

Different Types of MS-Based Proteomic Discovery Techniques for Biomarkers

Affinity-Reagent-Array-Based Techniques

Affinity-and-Antibody-Based MS Techniques

CE-MS Technology: An Emerging Technology for Discovery of Biomarkers

Protein Microarrays: A Novel Tool for the Development of Pharmaceuticals

New Technologies Expand Application of Proteomics

DIA Technique for Protein Discovery

AI and Machine Learning Address Shortcomings of Traditional Equipment in Effectively Identifying Protein Patterns

Bioinformatics Tools along with Proteomics Accelerate the Process of Pathway Prediction

Map of COVID-19 and Human Protein Interactions Reveals Drug Targets

Single-Cell Proteomics Offers a Better Understanding of Cellular Identity

Metalloproteomics: A Rapidly Evolving Field

Post-translational Modification of Proteins Increases Functional Diversity of Proteome

Pharmacoproteomics Holds Significant Prospects in Precision Medicine

Increasing Prominence of Nanoproteomics Widens Opportunities

