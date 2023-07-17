Global Proteomics Strategic Business Report 2023: Advancements in Proteomics Bring Biomarkers into Limelight

17 Jul, 2023, 14:45 ET
DUBLIN, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Proteomics: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Proteomics estimated at US$30.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$65.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Reagents, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10% CAGR and reach US$48.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Instruments segment is readjusted to a revised 11% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $11.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.8% CAGR
The Proteomics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$11.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.9% and 9.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.7% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 178 Featured) -
- ActivX Biosciences, Inc.
- Agilent Technologies, Inc.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- Bruker Corporation
- Cytiva
- Geneva Bioinformatics S.A.
- Merck KGaA
- PerkinElmer, Inc.
- Shimadzu Corporation
- Millipore Sigma
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
- Waters Corp.
- Xencor, Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- 2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation
- As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
- Impact of COVID-19 on Laboratory Equipment and Supplies Market: A General Review
- Proteomics Emerges as an Important Research Tool in Battle against COVID-19
- Pressing Need for COVID-19 Diagnostics & Therapeutics Accentuates Dynamic Role of Proteomics
- Gaining Insights into COVID-19 & Drug Discovery with Proteomics
- Proteomics to Enable Potent Antiviral Agents & Better Vaccines against COVID-19
- Proteomics Labs Explore COVID-19 Therapeutic Options, Dx Development
- Proteomics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Proteins, Proteome and Proteomics: A Prelude
- Genesis of Proteomics
- Important Milestones
- An Insight into Proteomics Data Type and their Characteristics / Features
- Proteomics and Genomics: A Comparison
- Applications of Proteomics
- Outlook
- Proteomics at the Fore with Latest Advances
- Regional Analysis
- Key Challenges to Address
- Sparse and Difficult to Measure Data
- Democratizing Proteomics
- Absence of High-Profile Projects for Stimulating Interest
- Creating Novel Experimental Design
- Lack of Commercialization of High Throughput Impacts
- Lack of Necessary Technical Skillset
- Competition
- Recent Market Activity
- World Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Proteomics Profiling to Expedite Drug Discovery
- Other Applications of Proteomics in Drug Discovery
- New Proteomics Technique to Aid Drug Screening & Biomarker Discovery
- Diseases as a Major Cause of Deaths Worldwide Brings to Fore the Growing Importance of New Breakthroughs in Proteomics-Based Technologies: Top Global Causes of Death (In Millions) by Type of Disease for the Years 2000 and 2019
- Global Drug Discovery Market by Segment: 2020
- Growing Interest in Personalized Medicine to Drive Market Growth
- Global Personalized Medicine Market: Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
- Oncology: A Key Focus Area for Proteomics
- Global Breakdown of Total Number of Cancer Cases by Type: 2020
- Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
- Proteomic Approaches Gain Prominence in Cancer Drug Discovery
- Proteomics Technologies Used in Cancer Drug Discovery and Development
- Role of Proteomics in Oncology Biomarker Discovery
- List of FDA-approved Protein Biomarkers for Cancer
- Advancements in Proteomics Bring Biomarkers into Limelight
- Different Types of MS-Based Proteomic Discovery Techniques for Biomarkers
- Affinity-Reagent-Array-Based Techniques
- Affinity-and-Antibody-Based MS Techniques
- CE-MS Technology: An Emerging Technology for Discovery of Biomarkers
- Protein Microarrays: A Novel Tool for the Development of Pharmaceuticals
- Protein Microarray Formats
- New Technologies Expand Application of Proteomics
- DIA Technique for Protein Discovery
- AI and Machine Learning Address Shortcomings of Traditional Equipment in Effectively Identifying Protein Patterns
- Bioinformatics Tools along with Proteomics Accelerate the Process of Pathway Prediction
- Map of COVID-19 and Human Protein Interactions Reveals Drug Targets
- Single-Cell Proteomics Offers a Better Understanding of Cellular Identity
- Metalloproteomics: A Rapidly Evolving Field
- Post-translational Modification of Proteins Increases Functional Diversity of Proteome
- Pharmacoproteomics Holds Significant Prospects in Precision Medicine
- Increasing Prominence of Nanoproteomics Widens Opportunities
- Global Proteomics Sample Preparation Market
- Challenges Faced
- Management of Data in Proteomics Research Poses a Big challenge
- Role of Contract Research Organizations to Increase in Proteomics
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/peowpi
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article