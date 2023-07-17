Global Proteomics Strategic Business Report 2023: Advancements in Proteomics Bring Biomarkers into Limelight

DUBLIN, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Proteomics: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Proteomics estimated at US$30.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$65.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Reagents, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10% CAGR and reach US$48.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Instruments segment is readjusted to a revised 11% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $11.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.8% CAGR



The Proteomics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$11.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.9% and 9.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.7% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 178 Featured) -

ActivX Biosciences, Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Bruker Corporation

Cytiva

Geneva Bioinformatics S.A.

Merck KGaA

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Shimadzu Corporation

Millipore Sigma

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Waters Corp.

Xencor, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Impact of COVID-19 on Laboratory Equipment and Supplies Market: A General Review

Proteomics Emerges as an Important Research Tool in Battle against COVID-19

Pressing Need for COVID-19 Diagnostics & Therapeutics Accentuates Dynamic Role of Proteomics

Gaining Insights into COVID-19 & Drug Discovery with Proteomics

Proteomics to Enable Potent Antiviral Agents & Better Vaccines against COVID-19

Proteomics Labs Explore COVID-19 Therapeutic Options, Dx Development

Proteomics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Proteins, Proteome and Proteomics: A Prelude

Genesis of Proteomics

Important Milestones

An Insight into Proteomics Data Type and their Characteristics / Features

Proteomics and Genomics: A Comparison

Applications of Proteomics

Outlook

Proteomics at the Fore with Latest Advances

Regional Analysis

Key Challenges to Address

Sparse and Difficult to Measure Data

Democratizing Proteomics

Absence of High-Profile Projects for Stimulating Interest

Creating Novel Experimental Design

Lack of Commercialization of High Throughput Impacts

Lack of Necessary Technical Skillset

Competition

Recent Market Activity

World Brands

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Proteomics Profiling to Expedite Drug Discovery

Other Applications of Proteomics in Drug Discovery

New Proteomics Technique to Aid Drug Screening & Biomarker Discovery

Diseases as a Major Cause of Deaths Worldwide Brings to Fore the Growing Importance of New Breakthroughs in Proteomics-Based Technologies: Top Global Causes of Death (In Millions) by Type of Disease for the Years 2000 and 2019

Global Drug Discovery Market by Segment: 2020

Growing Interest in Personalized Medicine to Drive Market Growth

Global Personalized Medicine Market: Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Oncology: A Key Focus Area for Proteomics

Global Breakdown of Total Number of Cancer Cases by Type: 2020

Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

Proteomic Approaches Gain Prominence in Cancer Drug Discovery

Proteomics Technologies Used in Cancer Drug Discovery and Development

Role of Proteomics in Oncology Biomarker Discovery

List of FDA-approved Protein Biomarkers for Cancer

Advancements in Proteomics Bring Biomarkers into Limelight

Different Types of MS-Based Proteomic Discovery Techniques for Biomarkers

Affinity-Reagent-Array-Based Techniques

Affinity-and-Antibody-Based MS Techniques

CE-MS Technology: An Emerging Technology for Discovery of Biomarkers

Protein Microarrays: A Novel Tool for the Development of Pharmaceuticals

Protein Microarray Formats

New Technologies Expand Application of Proteomics

DIA Technique for Protein Discovery

AI and Machine Learning Address Shortcomings of Traditional Equipment in Effectively Identifying Protein Patterns

Bioinformatics Tools along with Proteomics Accelerate the Process of Pathway Prediction

Map of COVID-19 and Human Protein Interactions Reveals Drug Targets

Single-Cell Proteomics Offers a Better Understanding of Cellular Identity

Metalloproteomics: A Rapidly Evolving Field

Post-translational Modification of Proteins Increases Functional Diversity of Proteome

Pharmacoproteomics Holds Significant Prospects in Precision Medicine

Increasing Prominence of Nanoproteomics Widens Opportunities

Global Proteomics Sample Preparation Market

Challenges Faced

Management of Data in Proteomics Research Poses a Big challenge

Role of Contract Research Organizations to Increase in Proteomics

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/peowpi

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets