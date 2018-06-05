Global Proton Therapy Market 2018-2023: Surge in Demand from Cancer Therapy Centres to Drive Growth

The global proton therapy market is anticipated to witness a compound annual growth rate of 4.03% during the forecast period to reach a total market size of US$2.305 billion by 2023, increasing from US$1.819 billion in 2017.

The global proton therapy market growth is expected to be driven by a surge in demand from cancer therapy centres. Higher prevalence of cancer has encouraged more clinical research, better clinical understanding and higher patient awareness, which in turn will drive the demand for proton therapy Proton therapy is a highly precise radiation delivering therapeutic procedure for the treatment of cancer and this will boost the growth of the market.



The proton therapy market is expected to witness much higher growth on account of rising number of potential candidates for proton therapy. However, High cost of treatment, lack of investment and overlooking of market potential will hamper the market growth over the next year.



This research study examines the current market trends related to the demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been covered to provide an exhaustive picture of the market. The analysis presents in-depth information regarding the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations implemented in each of the geographical regions. Further, the overall regulatory framework of the market has been exhaustively covered to offer stakeholders a better understanding of the key factors affecting the overall market environment.



Major industry players profiled as part of the report are Mevion Medical Systems, ProNova Solutions, LLC, Proton International, Optivus Proton Therapy, Inc., and Advanced Oncotherapy Plc among others.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Key Findings of the Study



4. Market Dynamics



5. Proton Therapy Market Forecast by Application



6. Proton Therapy Market Forecast by Geography



7. Competitive Intelligence



8. Company Profiles



Hitachi Ltd.

Ion Beam Applications SA

Mevion Medical Systems

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

ProNova Solutions, LLC

ProTon International

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.

Varian Medical Systems

Optivus Proton Therapy, Inc.

Advanced Oncotherapy plc

Varian Medical Systems, Inc.

